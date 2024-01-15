Maverick Citizen

CIVIL SOCIETY WATCH 15 JANUARY — 19 JANUARY

This week — Unpacking Pepfar mid-term review, land rights and data, coping with post-holiday blues

This week — Unpacking Pepfar mid-term review, land rights and data, coping with post-holiday blues
The President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief is widely viewed as the most successful US development programme. (Image: HE2RO / Wikipedia)
By Takudzwa Pongweni
15 Jan 2024
0

Health Global Access Project will be hosting a meeting to unpack the US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief mid-term review, and the Land Portal Foundation will be hosting a webinar titled ‘Land rights for sustainable development: the role of data’.

On Tuesday, 16 January, at 3pm, a virtual community meeting will be held by Health GAP (Global Access Project) to unpack The US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar) mid-term review.

“In 2023, Pepfar launched a new approach to Country Operational Plan. In 2024, Pepfar’s new timeline and approach will have major implications for our efforts to use community evidence to increase the impact of Pepfar-funded programs”.

Learn more and register here

On Wednesday, 17 January at 4pm, the Land Portal Foundation will be hosting a webinar titled, “Land rights for sustainable development: the role of data”. 

“This session has the overarching goal of increasing awareness regarding the impact of environmental challenges on secure land tenure rights and, reciprocally, how these rights influence land users’ ability to adapt and build resilience to the effects of climate change, as well as their potential to benefit from opportunities for adaptation and mitigation,” according to the event description.

The session seeks to showcase how these different kinds of land data can be translated into meaningful messages and policy-change recommendations. 

Speakers include Andrea Alfieri, Deputy Head of Unit INTPA F3, Sustainable Food Systems, Dr Jann Lay, Lead Research Fellow, Head of Research Programme “Globalisation and Development,” Giga German Institute for Global and Area Studies, Anna Locke, Co-Director of Prindex and ODI Senior Research Associate, Laura Meggiolaro, Managing Director, Land Portal Foundation, Eva Hershaw, Data and Land Monitoring Lead, International Land Coalition

Register here

On Friday, 19 January, at 1pm, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) is hosting a Facebook live discussion on “Coping with post-holiday blues” with Chritina Pereira, a clinical psychologist.

Watch the live discussion here.

New opportunities

Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa (Seri) is looking to appoint a junior attorney to join their team. 

The closing date for applications is 31 January 2024. 

See the link for details

Equal Education is looking for applications for their Gauteng volunteer Facilitator programme. 

Applications close on 19 January.

Apply here

Equal Education also seeks applications for their Community Leadership Internship Programme in KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo. 

Applications close on 18 January. 

Apply here.  

 

The Institute for Economic Justice is looking for a Monitoring, Evaluation, Accountability, and Learning (Meal) Consultant.

Applications close on 31 January 

See the link for details

Iranti is looking for a dedicated feminist and experienced human rights activist, organiser, and campaigner to join their team as Intersex Rights Office.

Applications close on 15 January. 

See the link for more details

DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Cricket SA never took a principled stance on Teeger situation, and it backfired
South Africa

Cricket SA never took a principled stance on Teeger situation, and it backfired
How NSFAS tapes knocked Blade Nzimande against the ropes
South Africa

How NSFAS tapes knocked Blade Nzimande against the ropes
EXCLUSIVE — Mantashe reigns as the minister of no new mining as DMRE lacks admin capacity
Maverick News

EXCLUSIVE — Mantashe reigns as the minister of no new mining as DMRE lacks admin capacity
Nzimande announces NSFAS acting chair and additional R3.8bn for ‘missing middle’ 
Maverick News

Nzimande announces NSFAS acting chair and additional R3.8bn for ‘missing middle’ 
Crushed by the present, the ANC will rely on the past to help it win the future
Op-eds

Crushed by the present, the ANC will rely on the past to help it win the future

TOP READS IN SECTION

EXCLUSIVE — Mantashe reigns as the minister of no new mining as DMRE lacks admin capacity
Maverick News

EXCLUSIVE — Mantashe reigns as the minister of no new mining as DMRE lacks admin capacity
Jacob Zuma’s MK spin-off faces uphill battle to win support
Maverick News

Jacob Zuma’s MK spin-off faces uphill battle to win support
ANC turns to crowdfunding to stabilise its finances
Maverick News

ANC turns to crowdfunding to stabilise its finances
Nzimande announces NSFAS acting chair and additional R3.8bn for ‘missing middle’ 
Maverick News

Nzimande announces NSFAS acting chair and additional R3.8bn for ‘missing middle’ 
Dlamini Zuma announces plans to retire, declines ANC parliamentary list interview
Maverick News

Dlamini Zuma announces plans to retire, declines ANC parliamentary list interview

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? If it is, join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

Contribute R200p/m or more and you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options