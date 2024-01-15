The President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief is widely viewed as the most successful US development programme. (Image: HE2RO / Wikipedia)

On Tuesday, 16 January, at 3pm, a virtual community meeting will be held by Health GAP (Global Access Project) to unpack The US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar) mid-term review.

“In 2023, Pepfar launched a new approach to Country Operational Plan. In 2024, Pepfar’s new timeline and approach will have major implications for our efforts to use community evidence to increase the impact of Pepfar-funded programs”.

On Wednesday, 17 January at 4pm, the Land Portal Foundation will be hosting a webinar titled, “Land rights for sustainable development: the role of data”.

“This session has the overarching goal of increasing awareness regarding the impact of environmental challenges on secure land tenure rights and, reciprocally, how these rights influence land users’ ability to adapt and build resilience to the effects of climate change, as well as their potential to benefit from opportunities for adaptation and mitigation,” according to the event description.

The session seeks to showcase how these different kinds of land data can be translated into meaningful messages and policy-change recommendations.

Speakers include Andrea Alfieri, Deputy Head of Unit INTPA F3, Sustainable Food Systems, Dr Jann Lay, Lead Research Fellow, Head of Research Programme “Globalisation and Development,” Giga German Institute for Global and Area Studies, Anna Locke, Co-Director of Prindex and ODI Senior Research Associate, Laura Meggiolaro, Managing Director, Land Portal Foundation, Eva Hershaw, Data and Land Monitoring Lead, International Land Coalition

On Friday, 19 January, at 1pm, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) is hosting a Facebook live discussion on “Coping with post-holiday blues” with Chritina Pereira, a clinical psychologist.

New opportunities

Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa (Seri) is looking to appoint a junior attorney to join their team.

The closing date for applications is 31 January 2024.

Equal Education is looking for applications for their Gauteng volunteer Facilitator programme.

Applications close on 19 January.

Equal Education also seeks applications for their Community Leadership Internship Programme in KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo.

Applications close on 18 January.

The Institute for Economic Justice is looking for a Monitoring, Evaluation, Accountability, and Learning (Meal) Consultant.

Applications close on 31 January

Iranti is looking for a dedicated feminist and experienced human rights activist, organiser, and campaigner to join their team as Intersex Rights Office.

Applications close on 15 January.

