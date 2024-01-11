Former Ireland coach Andy Farrell has been confirmed as head coach for the British and Irish Lions' 2025 tour of Australia. (Photo: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

The widely expected confirmation came at a news conference on Thursday, though Andy Farrell has yet to make any decisions about the make-up of his team of assistants.

Farrell, father of England captain, Owen Farrell, was an assistant to Warren Gatland on the 2013 and 2017 tours of Australia and New Zealand, though he made himself unavailable for the 2021 South Africa tour.

Farrell, 48, became Ireland head coach in 2019, leading them to a first series win in New Zealand and a Six Nations Grand Slam last year.

They lost to New Zealand in the World Cup quarter-finals, but Farrell was still named World Rugby’s Coach of the Year.

He previously spent four years as assistant coach with England.

His contract was extended to 2027 last December when the Irish Rugby Football Union said they would be “ecstatic” if he was given the Lions job and would discuss how much time he would need away from the Ireland role.

The former Wigan and Britain rugby league star also played for the England union team, including at the 2007 Rugby World Cup.

He is the first Ireland coach to lead the Lions since Noel Murphy on the 1980 tour of South Africa and the first Englishman since Clive Woodward in 2005 in New Zealand.

“It is a tremendous honour and a privilege to be named head coach,” Farrell said.

“I know how special Lions tours are, having been involved in the 2013 and 2017 tours, so I am delighted to get the chance to lead the team in 2025.

“There is a wealth of talent across Britain and Ireland, and I am looking forward to building a team that can deliver the ultimate goal of success in Australia.

“I also want to thank the Irish Rugby Football Union for their support in allowing me to accept this prestigious opportunity.

“The Lions fan base is really special, uniting supporters from England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales and beyond. Mobilising that sea of red by creating a team that our fans can connect with and be proud of will be a key priority for me and will be crucial to our success.”

Gatland announced last year that he did not want to do another stint and backed Farrell to take over.

Ben Calveley, Lions CEO, said: “Andy is without question one of the best coaches in the world and knows what it takes to win a series in Australia.

“His achievements with Ireland in recent years have been exceptional and his coaching experience at test-match level make him an outstanding candidate for this role.

“It is clear to see that Andy has built a very strong connection between the Irish team and their fans and we are relishing a similarly strong connection being created with Lions fans in 2025.”

A Lions statement said: “The recent formation of a historic partnership between the Lions, Premiership Rugby and the United Rugby Championship will enable all selected players to be available for all pre-tour activities, including the fixture against Argentina in Dublin.”

This comes after the 2021 pre-tour match against Japan clashed with the Premiership final as Lions tours had become progressively squeezed and shortened.

The Lions, who beat the Wallabies 2-1 on their last tour of Australia in 2013, begin the 2025 campaign with a game against Argentina in Dublin on 20 June. The three Tests are in Brisbane on 19 July, Melbourne on 26 July and Sydney on 2 August.

Andy Farrell fact box

Born: May 30 1975 in Wigan, England.

Playing career:

Made debut at 16 for rugby league club Wigan in 1991.

Played for Britain 34 times consecutively, making his debut at 18.

Made 11 appearances for England’s rugby league side.

In 1994 won the World Club Challenge trophy with Wigan.

Reached the Rugby League World Cup final in 1995 with England, losing to Australia.

Awarded an OBE for services to the game in 2004.

Named rugby league’s International Player of the Year in 2004.

Became only the second player to score over 3,000 points for Wigan.

Super League’s highest points scorer with 2,376 points.

Won six Championships and four Challenge Cups with Wigan.

In 2005, switched to Rugby Union.

Played at loose forward in rugby league, at centre and flanker in rugby union.

Joined Saracens in 2005, making his debut in 2006.

Made his rugby union debut for England in 2007 against Scotland in the Six Nations.

Played eight times for England, all in 2007, including three games at the World Cup.

Son Owen Farrell makes debut for Saracens aged 17.

Retired from playing in 2009.

Coaching career:

Began as skills coach at Saracens and appointed first-team coach in 2010.

Joined England coaching staff in interim role in 2011.

Left Saracens in 2012 and took up permanent role with England, under head coach Stuart Lancaster.

Part of British & Irish Lions tour to Australia in 2013 as defence coach under Warren Gatland.

Parted ways with England when Eddie Jones took over as head coach in 2015.

In 2016 became defence coach with Ireland under Joe Schmidt.

Joined British & Irish Lions New Zealand tour as defence coach in 2017, again assisting Gatland.

Ireland, with Farrell part of the coaching staff, won the 2018 Six Nations, and secured the Grand Slam with a win over England.

Took over as Ireland head coach after Schmidt stepped down following the 2019 World Cup.

Led Ireland to a 29-20 win over New Zealand in Dublin in November 2021.

Ireland finished second in the 2022 Six Nations and won the Triple Crown.

In July 2022, Ireland recorded their first-ever win over the All Blacks in New Zealand and followed it up with another victory to claim the series 2-1.

Those wins put Ireland at number one in the world rankings.

Led Ireland to win the 2023 Six Nations, winning the Grand Slam by defeating England.

At the 2023 World Cup, Ireland won all four games, including a win over South Africa, to top Pool B, but then lost to New Zealand in the quarterfinals.

Farrell was named World Rugby Coach of the Year.

Extended his contract with Ireland until the end of 2027 on 14 December.

Named British & Irish Lions head coach on 11 January.

Reuters/DM