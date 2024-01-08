Sri Lankan solidarity protest at the South African embassy, and more from around the world

Sri Lankan pro-Palestinian civil rights activists staged a solidarity protest in front of the South African embassy in Colombo amid filing a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), 08 January 2024. EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE
People carry Palestinian flags during a demonstration called by the ‘All On The Streets For A Free Palestine’ initiative, a broad gathering of Palestinian solidarity groups and activists, in solidarity with the Palestinian people, in Copenhagen, Denmark, 07 January 2024. Demonstrators joined the protest march, starting from Frederiksberg City Hall and ending at Copenhagen City Hall, organized by solidarity movements, trade unions, organizations, parties and activists who have gathered in the initiative ‘All On The Streets For A Free Palestine’. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have died since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave which followed it. EPA-EFE/OLAFUR STEINAR RYE GESTSSON
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (C) poses with carol singers at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 08 January 2024. Children dressed as the Three Kings traditionally visit the German chancellor and collect donations for the needy on Epiphany (Three Kings Day). EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN
Kimono-clad Japanese young women stand near the Yokohama Arena, venue of a Coming of Age Day ceremony, in Yokohama, Japan, 08 January 2024. Some 35,000 participants attended the ceremony of the Coming of Age Day in Yokohama, the day celebrating all those who reached 20 years of age, which is considered adulthood in Japan. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
Burqa-clad women walk along a road amidst dense fog conditions in Peshawar, Pakistan, 08 January 2024. According to a Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast, cold and dry weather is expected to persist over the next few days in most plain areas of the country, with dense fog likely to persist in areas of Punjab and Sindh provinces. EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB
A flock of bramblings fly over a patch of forest as they return to their roosts near Langenthal, Switzerland, 07 January 2024. An estimated one million bramblings gather near Langenthal this year. Bramblings breed in the countries of Scandinavia or further north in Russia. They spend the winter in southern Europe, including Switzerland. EPA-EFE/PETER KLAUNZER
Rescuers recover the car that fell into Lake Como, in Como, Italy, 07 January 2024 (issued 08 January 2024). A 45-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were killed when their vehicle plunged into Lake Como late on 06 January. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI
The car, a Mercedes SUV, was in the car park of Villa Geno overlooking the lake, according to an eye witness. The bodies were recovered early on 07 January. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI
A Kashmiri man rows his boat over partially frozen water on the Dal Lake on a cold morning in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 08 January 2024. A severe cold wave has gripped Kashmir as Srinagar recorded a low of minus 4.3 degrees Celsius. The 40-day harsh winter period, locally called ‘Chillai-Kalan’, began in Kashmir on 21 December 2023 and will remain until 30 January 2024, with temperatures dipping below freezing at most locations during the period. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN
A monk dressed as Lord Shiva drinks water as they arrive at Babughat transit camp heading towards Gangasagar Island ahead of the Ganga Sagar annual fair in Kolkata, Eastern India, 08 January 2024. Ganga Sagar Fair is an annual gathering of Hindu pilgrims during Makar Sankranti at Sagar Island, 130 km south of Calcutta in West Bengal, to take a dip in the sacred waters of the Ganga River before it merges into the Bay of Bengal. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY
Bangladesh Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina addressing a meeting with foreign observers and journalists at the Prime Minister’s residence at Gono Bhaban in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 08 January, 2024. Bangladesh’s governing party, the Awami League, won the 12th Parliamentary elections, giving its Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina a fourth consecutive term. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM
Sahra Wagenknecht attends the founding press conference of her new party Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW) in Berlin, Germany, 08 January 2024. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (back) stands behind a carol singer wearing a crown on their head at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 08 January 2024. Children dressed as the Three Kings traditionally visit the German chancellor and collect donations for the needy on Epiphany (Three Kings Day). EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN
Military officers carry Zagallo’s coffin during the procession of the Brazilian football legend Mario Zagallo at Sao Joao Batista cemetery on January 7, 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The only four-time World Cup champion died on January 5 at age 92. The CBF has declared seven days of mourning in Brazilian football. (Photo by Lucas Figueiredo/Getty Images)
A Red Cross worker accompanies a migrant at La Restinga port in El Hierro, Canary Islands, Spain, 08 January 2024, upon his arrival onboard a Rescue Ship along with a group of 122 people who were trying to enter Spain in two wooden boats. EPA-EFE/GELMERT FINOL
A man visits the Horecava, the largest Dutch catering trade fair in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 08 January 2024. Entrepreneurs with a restaurant or cafe can see the latest snacks and drinks. EPA-EFE/LEVIN DEN BOER
An Egyptian farmer holds harvested strawberries in Al Deir village in Toukh, at Al Qalyubia Governorate, north of Cairo, Egypt, 08 January 2024. Al Qalyubia Governorate is the main producer of strawberries in Egypt with a total production of 13.500 tons in 2023. Egypt continues to strengthen its position in the US frozen strawberry market. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI
European Council President Charles Michel takes part in the Reformist Movement (MR) party congress in Louvain la Neuve, Belgium, 07 January 2024. As part of this event, MR will present the party’s list for the general and European elections in June. Charles Michel said in Belgian media interviews that he will run as a candidate for the European parliamentary election in June and, if he wins, will leave his position as European Council president in July. EPA-EFE/FREDERIC SIERAKOWSKI. DM
Comments - Please login in order to comment.