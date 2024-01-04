Defend Truth

REUTERS

Trump business got at least $7.8m in foreign payments during presidency – report

Trump business got at least $7.8m in foreign payments during presidency – report
Former US president and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald J Trump at the Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority Policy Conference, in Washington, DC, US, 24 June 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Michael Reynolds)
By Reuters
04 Jan 2024
0

House Oversight Committee Democrats said those payments detailed in a 156-page report are likely a fraction of the foreign payments made to Trump and his family during his 2017-2021 administration.

Businesses tied to Republican former U.S. President Donald Trump received at least $7.8 million in foreign payments from 20 countries during his four years in the White House, Democratic congressional investigators said Thursday.

House Oversight Committee Democrats said those payments detailed in the 156-page report are likely a fraction of the foreign payments made to Trump and his family during his 2017-2021 administration.

“These countries spent — often lavishly — on apartments and hotel stays at Donald Trump’s properties — personally enriching President Trump while he made foreign policy decisions connected to their policy agendas with far-reaching ramifications for the United States,” the report said.

The countries included China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Malaysia.

Trump’s campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump, a businessman before his election, broke with U.S. precedent and did not divest from his businesses or put them into a blind trust when he took office, instead leaving his adult sons to manage them.

Shortly after Trump was elected to the presidency in 2016, Congress began probing conflicts of interests and Trump’s potential violations of the emoluments clause of the U.S. Constitution, which bars the acceptance of presents from foreign states by a person holding federal elected office without congressional consent.

The investigation led to a lengthy court dispute, which ended in a settlement in 2022, at which point Trump’s accounting firm began producing the requested documents.

When Republicans took control of the House of Representatives early last year, the committee stopped requiring Trump’s accounting firm to produce documents and a U.S. District Court ended the litigation.

The report discussed four properties, less than 1% of the 558 corporate entities Trump owned either directly or indirectly as president. Trump’s accounting firm did not provide documents regarding at least 80% of Trump’s business entities, congressional investigators said.

The report’s release comes as Trump, 77, seeks to regain the presidency in the 2024 election. He is the leading candidate to secure the Republican nomination and is expected to face off against President Joe Biden, 81, in a rematch of the 2020 campaign.

House Republicans have mounted an impeachment inquiry against Biden mostly centered on his son, Hunter. Republicans allege that Biden and his family improperly profited from policy actions Biden participated in as vice president in 2009-17 and that the Justice Department interfered with an investigation into Hunter Biden’s taxes for political purposes.

The White House has denied wrongdoing.DM

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Scott Malone and Nick Zieminski)

 

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

A happier new year — welcome relief at pump as fuel prices plummet
Maverick News

A happier new year — welcome relief at pump as fuel prices plummet
Rumours of Thabo Mbeki’s death are greatly exaggerated
Maverick News

Rumours of Thabo Mbeki’s death are greatly exaggerated
Durban tourism still limping following lacklustre holiday season while KZN overall sees uptick
Maverick News

Durban tourism still limping following lacklustre holiday season while KZN overall sees uptick
Explainer — What will happen to Oscar Pistorius when he is released from jail?
Maverick News

Explainer — What will happen to Oscar Pistorius when he is released from jail?
‘Terrible start to 2024’ — nationwide rolling blackouts kick off again, signalling dark year ahead
Maverick Citizen

‘Terrible start to 2024’ — nationwide rolling blackouts kick off again, signalling dark year ahead

TOP READS IN SECTION

A happier new year — welcome relief at pump as fuel prices plummet
Maverick News

A happier new year — welcome relief at pump as fuel prices plummet
Rumours of Thabo Mbeki’s death are greatly exaggerated
Maverick News

Rumours of Thabo Mbeki’s death are greatly exaggerated
‘Terrible start to 2024’ — nationwide rolling blackouts kick off again, signalling dark year ahead
Maverick Citizen

‘Terrible start to 2024’ — nationwide rolling blackouts kick off again, signalling dark year ahead
Transnet’s critical operation and financial situation extends from bad to worse
Maverick News

Transnet’s critical operation and financial situation extends from bad to worse
Harvard chief’s shock exit exposes decade-spanning fractures
Maverick News

Harvard chief’s shock exit exposes decade-spanning fractures

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options