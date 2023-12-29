Magazine

PEOPLE OF THE YEAR 2023

The awesome, awful and truly evil

The awesome, awful and truly evil
By Daily Maverick
29 Dec 2023
This marks the third consecutive year of a collaborative effort between the Daily Maverick newsroom and our readers in picking the winners of our annual People of the Year special feature. The curated list, crafted by DM journalists and editors across 15 categories, received responses from almost 28,000 of you within a week to cast your votes, determining the worthy recipients of the 15 titles.

