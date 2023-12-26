DM168

PEOPLE OF THE YEAR 2023

Businessperson of the Year runners-up: Neil Schreuder, Andy du Plessis and Stephen van Coller

The wildly popular Checkers Sixty60 on-demand delivery service has seen massive growth. (Photo: Gallo Images / Jacques Stander)
By Ray Mahlaka
26 Dec 2023
Consumers benefit from business leaders’ innovation and forward thinking.

Neil Schreuder

Neil Schreuder, managing director of ShopriteX, has spearheaded digital transformation at Shoprite. He has been instrumental in the launch of the Checkers Sixty60 delivery app, the Xtra Savings loyalty programme and the retailer’s partnerships with brands such as Starbucks and Krispy Kreme. Shreuder has brought convenience to consumers and innovation that has won Shoprite global recognition.

Andy du Plessis

Andy du Plessis, managing director of Food Forward SA, is instrumental in ensuring that food is not wasted in South Africa. Food Forward SA recovers quality edible surplus food from manufacturers and retailers and distributes it to community organisations that serve poor communities and children. Du Plessis understands where the need for food is and responds to it.

Stephen van Coller

Stephen van Coller, CEO of the technology group EOH, has largely been credited with cleaning up the corruption that engulfed the company relating to public sector contracts for the supply of software since 2018. He appointed law firm ENSafrica to conduct a forensic probe into EOH’s public sector contracts and made submissions to the Zondo Commission. DM

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R29.

