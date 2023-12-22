WATCH
Fact-Check — Is Iqbal Survé the funder behind Jacob Zuma’s new political party?
Mid-December, former president Jacob Zuma announced that he was throwing his weight behind a new political party called Umkhonto We Sizwe. It didn’t take long for rumours to start circulating about who else might be involved.
At this stage, we know very little about a new political party backed by Jacob Zuma called Umkhonto We Sizwe, which is obviously also the name of the ANC’s military wing during apartheid — so the name is a direct provocation to the ANC, and the party has said that it will be exploring legal action.
Zuma has said that the party was established after calls to him from religious leaders, traditional leaders and former MK fighters.
A document from the IEC shows that the party was registered on 7 September 2023 by a man called Jabulani Khumalo.
At the time, Khumalo described himself as a dissatisfied ANC member and former Umkhonto We Sizwe soldier. Since then, however, multiple figures within both the ANC and MK have denied that Khumalo was ever an MK fighter — and that’s probably not an easy dispute to settle given how bad record keeping was from the time.
In the interim, it has been suggested online that one of the funders of this party is the owner of Independent Media, Iqbal Survé. According to one widely viewed tweet, Survé has pledged “hundreds of millions” to this party.
In a responding post, Survé has denied the claim, but the truth behind this remains uncertain.
A person using this name @goolammv has posted that I am the main funder of a new party called MK Party associated with Pres Zuma. For the record I have never funded or been approached by this new party. This person continues to post defamatory statements.
— DR. IQBAL SURVÉ (@IqbalSurve) December 17, 2023
DM
Wouldn’t be surprised if Ikkieball is the funder. I try and avoid IOL but today’s article is worth a laugh! The victim card on full display and all sorts of allegations about naspers. READ IT AND WEEP / LAUGH!
We’re his accounts not frozen?