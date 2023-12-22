Jacob Zuma (Former SA President) at the Mkhonto Wesizwe 62th Anniversary at Petrus Molefe Eco Park on December 16, 2023 in Soweto, South Africa. uMkhonto we Sizwe was the paramilitary wing of the African National Congress, founded by Nelson Mandela in the wake of the Sharpeville massacre in 1961. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)

At this stage, we know very little about a new political party backed by Jacob Zuma called Umkhonto We Sizwe, which is obviously also the name of the ANC’s military wing during apartheid — so the name is a direct provocation to the ANC, and the party has said that it will be exploring legal action.

Zuma has said that the party was established after calls to him from religious leaders, traditional leaders and former MK fighters.

A document from the IEC shows that the party was registered on 7 September 2023 by a man called Jabulani Khumalo.

At the time, Khumalo described himself as a dissatisfied ANC member and former Umkhonto We Sizwe soldier. Since then, however, multiple figures within both the ANC and MK have denied that Khumalo was ever an MK fighter — and that’s probably not an easy dispute to settle given how bad record keeping was from the time.

In the interim, it has been suggested online that one of the funders of this party is the owner of Independent Media, Iqbal Survé. According to one widely viewed tweet, Survé has pledged “hundreds of millions” to this party.

In a responding post, Survé has denied the claim, but the truth behind this remains uncertain.

A person using this name @goolammv has posted that I am the main funder of a new party called MK Party associated with Pres Zuma. For the record I have never funded or been approached by this new party. This person continues to post defamatory statements. — DR. IQBAL SURVÉ (@IqbalSurve) December 17, 2023

