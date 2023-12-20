Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Russian court fines Google $50.8 mln over ‘fake’ information on Ukraine war

Russian court fines Google $50.8 mln over ‘fake’ information on Ukraine war
The icon for Google Play Store application is displayed on a phone. (Photo: Justin Chin/Bloomberg)
By Reuters
20 Dec 2023
0

MOSCOW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - A Russian court fined Alphabet's Google GOOGL.O on Wednesday 4.6 billion roubles ($50.84 million) for failing to delete so-called "fake" information about the conflict in Ukraine, the TASS news agency reported.

Russia has been at loggerheads with foreign technology companies over content, censorship, data and local representation in a simmering dispute that intensified after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Russia calls the conflict in Ukraine a “special military operation”.

Alphabet’s YouTube has been a particular target of the Russian state’s ire but, unlike Twitter and Meta Platforms’ META.O Facebook and Instagram, it has not been blocked. The fine was calculated as a share of Google’s annual turnover in Russia. The company was handed similar turnover-based penalties of 7.2 billion roubles in late 2021 and 21.1 billion roubles in August 2022.

($1 = 90.4825 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters in Moscow, Alexander Marrow; additional reporting by Filipp Lebedev; editing by Andrew Heavens and Jason Neely)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Simon’s Town firefighting efforts continue after an intense night and evacuations after midnight
Maverick News

Simon’s Town firefighting efforts continue after an intense night and evacuations after midnight
Simon’s Town firefighting efforts continue into the night as evacuations start after midnight
Maverick News

Simon’s Town firefighting efforts continue into the night as evacuations start after midnight
Next year’s elections should be postponed, says former Statistician-General Pali Lehohla (Part One)
Maverick News

Next year’s elections should be postponed, says former Statistician-General Pali Lehohla (Part One)
Next year’s elections should be postponed, says former Statistician-General Pali Lehohla (Part One)
Maverick News

Next year’s elections should be postponed, says former Statistician-General Pali Lehohla (Part One)
SAPS top brass in contempt of court for failing to develop Intercape safety plan
Maverick News

SAPS top brass in contempt of court for failing to develop Intercape safety plan

TOP READS IN SECTION

South Africa State Firms: Outages Suspended; Karpowership Permit
Newsdeck

South Africa State Firms: Outages Suspended; Karpowership Permit
Trump barred from Colorado ballot for role in attack on US Capitol
Newsdeck

Trump barred from Colorado ballot for role in attack on US Capitol
Trump barred from Colorado ballot for role in attack on US Capitol
Newsdeck

Trump barred from Colorado ballot for role in attack on US Capitol
Iceland volcano erupts near town after weeks of quake activity
Newsdeck

Iceland volcano erupts near town after weeks of quake activity
Vatican approves blessings for same-sex couples in landmark ruling
Newsdeck

Vatican approves blessings for same-sex couples in landmark ruling

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options