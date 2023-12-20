Russian court fines Google $50.8 mln over ‘fake’ information on Ukraine war

The icon for Google Play Store application is displayed on a phone. (Photo: Justin Chin/Bloomberg)

Russia has been at loggerheads with foreign technology companies over content, censorship, data and local representation in a simmering dispute that intensified after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Russia calls the conflict in Ukraine a “special military operation”.

Alphabet’s YouTube has been a particular target of the Russian state’s ire but, unlike Twitter and Meta Platforms’ META.O Facebook and Instagram, it has not been blocked. The fine was calculated as a share of Google’s annual turnover in Russia. The company was handed similar turnover-based penalties of 7.2 billion roubles in late 2021 and 21.1 billion roubles in August 2022.

($1 = 90.4825 roubles)

