Cape Town International ranked third-best airport in the world

What makes an airport great? Like much in life, it’s not a case of more being more (as impressive as Saudi’s King Fahd, Singapore’s Changi or Turkey’s Istanbul airports might be), it’s ultimately down to three factors: being on time, what your customers think of you, and the food and shopping experience.

Cape Town International might be small fry compared with some of the world’s more impressive airports, but it has just been ranked third best in the world, out of 194 of the biggest and best-known airports.

The latest AirHelp Score for 2023 looked at flights taken from 1 January to 30 September 2023, and whittled down a list of 4,000 airports in their database to 194, based on flight traffic data and reports from air travellers.

AirHelp, a claims management company, assists passengers in getting compensation from airlines when their flights are cancelled, delayed or overbooked. It professes to help passengers receive up to $700 compensation, no matter the ticket price, on a no-win, no-fee basis. Fees are deducted from the compensation they win for passengers: the standard fee is 35%, or 50% if a case goes to court.

These are the deciding factors in its airport ranking:

On-time performance, which contributes 60% of the score, is defined as any flight that arrives within 15 minutes of its published arrival time. Data is cross-referenced with a variety of reliable sources such as government agencies, airport data, flight-tracking vendors and historical resources. The higher the score out of 10, the higher the percentage of on-time flights.

Customer opinion

Customer opinion contributes 20% of the score. This was assessed through a survey of 15,800 air travellers in more than 58 countries.

Travellers were asked to assess the airports they had most recently visited, based on airport staff, waiting times, accessibility and cleanliness, on a scale from “very good” to “very bad”.

Food and shops

The food and shops component contributes 20% of the score. Here, too, customers were asked to rate each airport on a scale from “very good” to “very bad”.

Placings

The top airport in the world is Oman’s Muscat International, followed by Brazil’s Recife-Guararapes International and Cape Town International.

Japan and Brazil each have three locations on the Top 10 list of best global airports, while the US has three in the top 50: Minneapolis-St Paul International (at No. 13), Seattle-Tacoma International (No. 34) and Detroit Metropolitan Airport Wayne County (No. 38).

Europe’s best is Bilbao Airport in Spain, with a ranking of 8.04/10.

Oceania’s is Christchurch International Airport (8.02/10) and South America’s is Recife/Guararapes-Gilberto Freyre International Airport (8.49/10).

The worst

Banjarmasin Syamsudin Noor International Airport in Indonesia, followed by Malta International, London Gatwick, Lisbon’s Humberto Delgado Airport, Belgrade’s Nikola Tesla Airport, and Denpasar International in Bali, Indonesia. DM