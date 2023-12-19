A total of 4,227 written questions were submitted to ministers in 2023. All but 134 were asked by the opposition, with the DA claiming at least 1,914 written questions, and the EFF and IFP also featuring large.

The governing ANC, which holds 230 seats in the 400-strong National Assembly, put in some 3% of written questions.

Most of the ANC’s 134 written questions were on Higher Education (13) and Health (13), followed by 10 each to Public Service and Administration and Social Development, Basic Education (8) and Defence (8), according to the questions report wrapping up the 2023 parliamentary year.

Written questions are a good measure of oversight commitment and enthusiasm, as individual MPs put these questions into the parliamentary system. Because written responses must come from ministers within 10 working days, in line with parliamentary rules, these questions are trackable, and tracked, to reflect ministers’ commitment to accountability.

Oral questions, also dominated by the opposition, are answered on a determined day in the House and are converted to written replies only if time runs out.

The President and Deputy President question sessions saw the ANC getting 10 of the 24 questions each was asked in the House in 2023.

Parliament repeatedly underscores the importance of questions. Or, as the institution’s year-end statement put it, “The parliamentary question procedure stands as one of the key tools of oversight, providing a means to hold the executive branch accountable.”

The fact that just 134 of 4,227 written questions came from the ANC may be related to the study groups, or the behind-closed-door briefings lawmakers of the governing party get from their so-called deployees in government, aka ministers. But such secret sessions are not in the public interest.

And so, regardless of the malfeasance and inefficiency controversies still entangling state-owned entities, the ANC asked just three written questions to Public Enterprises, which is also in charge of Eskom.

Two written questions were put to Mineral Resources and Energy, in charge of the independent power producers programme in these times of persistent rolling blackouts.

Despite rocketing crime levels, the governing ANC put only eight written questions to Police Minister Bheki Cele. Sport, Arts and Culture received six questions from ANC MPs, and Water and Sanitation four.

Amid South Africa’s deep and deepening economic woes, the finance minister got five written questions from the ANC, while two ANC questions went to Trade, Industry and Competition, and one each to Small Business, Tourism and Employment and Labour.

It is this trend that raises questions about the commitment to qualitative oversight and accountability.

The Zondo Commission found that by March 2016 at the latest, if not 2013, it had been clear State Capture needed to be investigated. That this wasn’t done meant State Capture was allowed to become embedded – and prolonged.

“If it (Parliament) wants to be taken seriously by the executive and to be treated with respect, it must make it clear to the executive who calls the shots in Parliament,” said the Zondo Commission report on parliamentary oversight.

By 19 December 2023, Cabinet ministers had failed to answer a total of 273 written questions. Another nine oral questions converted to written replies were also outstanding then, almost two weeks after Parliament rose for the year-end constituency period and recess.

Compared to the 4,227 written questions posed, it may not seem much. But the outstanding questions underscore ministers’ lackadaisical attitude toward their accountability responsibilities, and Parliament’s seeming inability to ensure even formalistic compliance – never mind qualitative holding to account and oversight.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile, who as leader of government business is the liaison between the executive and Parliament, is on record saying he regularly reminds Cabinet colleagues of all outstanding questions.

According to Parliament’s year-end statement, National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has written to Mashatile requesting “a meeting to discuss the number of outstanding questions and strategies to ensure that Cabinet members comply… This request follows quarterly letters to ministers…”

But if the 273 outstanding written questions are not answered by 9 January 2024, the absolute latest in terms of parliamentary rules and systems, these questions lapse. Effectively, a minister would no longer be obliged to answer – and would have dodged accountability duties.

By 19 December, President Cyril Ramaphosa had two unanswered questions, according to the parliamentary records.

No one had as many outstanding questions – 23 in total – as Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and People with Disabilities, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbuzo Ntshavheni had 17 outstanding questions, followed by Minister in the Presidency for Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa (12), and Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Maropene Ramokgopa (7).

Others with outstanding written questions by 19 December included Justice Minister Ronald Lamola (18), Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, and Public Service and Administration Minister Noxolo Kiviet, with 17 each, and Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille (14).

Twelve outstanding questions each are logged for Cele, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, Sports Minister Zizi Kodwa and Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga.

Communications Minister Mondli Gungubele and Public Works Minister Sihle Zikalala each had 11 outstanding questions.

Defence Minister Thandi Modise, Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza and Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Ebrahim Patel each have 10 outstanding written questions.

Any naming and shaming for failure to comply with accountability and oversight responsibilities may simply be shrugged off, since ministers receive regular reports on their missed question deadlines.

No real sanctions exist for question-delinquent ministers. And Parliament asking nicely seems to cut no ice. DM