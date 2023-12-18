Newsdeck

South Africa State Firms: Outages Suspended; Karpowership Permit

Electrical power lines above informal housing in the Imizamo Yethu settlement in the Hout Bay district of Cape Town, South Africa, on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. South Africa's state-owned power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. warned it may have to implement rolling blackouts for the first time in more than a week due to a shortage of generation capacity. Photographer: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
18 Dec 2023
South African state power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. suspended electricity outages until at least Dec. 22 after an improvement in generating capacity, it said in a statement.

Eskom asked the National Treasury for permission to sign an electricity purchase agreement with Karpowership, bringing the Turkish company a step closer to fulfilling a contract it won to supply South Africa’s national grid more than two years ago.

The national power utility said it submitted a Section 54 application to the Treasury, which it has to do to comply with the Public Finance Management Act.

South Africa issued a request for private companies to build 7,615 megawatts of solar, wind, gas and battery storage power projects.

The nation is seeking 1,800 megawatts of solar power and 3,200 megawatts of wind energy from private companies, the Independent Power Producer Office said in a statement on its website Thursday. That’s under the so-called Bid Window 7, for which bids as are due by April 30.

South African coal companies are providing state rail and port company Transnet SOC Ltd. money to buy spares for locomotives, Business Day reported.

Transnet has about 200 idle locomotives because Chinese Railway Rolling Stock Corp. won’t provide parts, the Johannesburg-based newspaper reported. Shareholders in the Richards Bay Coal Terminal — which include Glencore Plc — are coming together to help Transnet Freight Rail buy some spares, the newspaper said, citing Thungela Resources Ltd. Chief Financial Officer Deon Smith.

Shipments of the dirtiest fossil fuel by the logistics firm from mines mainly in Mpumalanga province to RBCT are on pace to reach 47.4 million tons this year. That would miss Transnet’s own target and be the lowest level in at least three decades.

