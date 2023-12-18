The Auditor-General has red-flagged a much-needed school construction project in Ganyesa in North West that was due to be completed almost four years ago, but was halted because of substandard work. The project has already cost more than R12.69-million.

According to a report by Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke on national and provincial audit outcomes for 2022-23 that was tabled in Parliament on 29 November, the construction of Loretlweng Primary School began in December 2016 with a planned completion date of January 2020.

However, in September 2020, after spending R12.69-million, the North West Department of Public Works and Roads terminated the contract because of poor-quality workmanship.

“No replacement contractor has been appointed and the project has stopped due to ongoing legal proceedings between the contractor and the department,” the report reads.

The AG’s team conducted site visits in March 2022 and June 2023 and observed substandard construction work.

“Walls were collapsing in the same direction because they were not strong enough to resist the wind.”

The report states that significant remedial work will be required, which will increase the costs and further delay the completion of the school.

“As a result, learners in the area are attending overcrowded schools, which negatively affects the quality of learning. We are busy assessing the matter as a possible material irregularity,” the report reads.

Department replies

The North West Public Works and Roads acting director and spokesperson, Lerato Gambu, said: “The matter is sub judice and therefore commenting on any cause of action to be undertaken by the department, if any, would be against the spirit of allowing the courts space to deal with the matter to its logical conclusion.”

Gambu said the work that had been done was protected by physical security to prevent vandalism and theft.

“It is further critical to mention that there is no certainty on when the matter [court case] will be finalised as we rely on the ‘set down’ that will be determined by the court.”

The North West Department of Education spokesperson, Mphata Molokwane, did not respond to questions despite repeated requests from Daily Maverick. DM