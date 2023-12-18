Lekker Brekker Monday: Cheesy egg on toast with tomato sauce

We’re reminiscing this week as TGIFood celebrates its first five years of weekly newsletters and hundreds of recipes. And yes, it really is as simple as that: a fried egg on toast, covered with cheese, melted under the grill, and smothered with meltingly delicious Cheddar cheese. Then what makes it perfect is a smattering of tomato sauce. Yes, ketchup.

This was a Lockdown Recipe of the Day in November 2020, when TGIFood was two years old.

Ingredients

Per 1 portion:

1 extra large egg

1 slice of decent white, brown or wholewheat bread

Grated Cheddar cheese (you be the judge of how much you’d like to use)

Salt and pepper

Butter for frying the egg

Dollops of tomato sauce

Method

Toast the bread on one side under a grill. Remove from the oven, and butter the uncooked side. Fry an egg in butter, sunny side up, leaving the yolk runny, and place it neatly on the slice. Season with salt and pepper. Grate Cheddar cheese over. Place until the grill for the cheese to melt. Top with tomato sauce.

Your kids will ask for it again and again.

Alternatively, pop it in the air fryer on grill for three or four minutes or until the cheese has melted. DM