University of Limpopo registrar Professor Kwena Masha (left) and former UCT vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng. (Photos: University of Limpopo / Facebook // Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Esa Alexander)

Former University of Cape Town (UCT) vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng was among the candidates who were found to be unsuitable to lead the University of Limpopo.

Daily Maverick learnt that Phakeng had applied along with other academics, who included former Mangosuthu University of Technology vice-chancellor Professor Mashupye Kgaphola and University of Mpumalanga deputy vice-chancellor (DVC) Professor Rachmond Howard.

But the university decided to embark on another process, which entailed searching for more potential candidates.

The university council also decided around September to extend the term of office of 70-year-old current Vice-Chancellor Professor Mahlo Mokgalong, who has been at the helm since 2006.

Phakeng did not respond to questions at the time of writing.

But Daily Maverick understands that there were internal deliberations relating to the UCT panel report, which made damning findings against Phakeng.

The University of Limpopo did not respond to specific questions, which included reasons for not considering Phakeng and others, and about shortlisted candidates.

University of Limpopo spokesperson Victor Kgomoeswana said the recruitment and possible appointment of the university vice-chancellor and principal was still under way.

“Council will make a public announcement as soon as it is in a position to do so,” Kgomoeswana said.

He said council subscribed to, and respected, the confidentiality clauses pertaining to its processes, including the safeguarding of the dignity and integrity of applicants in conformity with the Protection of Personal Information Act.

Kgaphola and Howard confirmed that they had applied, but indicated that they had not received feedback about the outcome of their applications from the university and council.

Other applicants included University of Limpopo deputy DVCs, Professors Jesika Singh and Richard Madadzhe, the university’s registrar Professor Kwena Masha and Professor Kgothatso Shai, the head of political studies.

Requirements

According to the advert, the post required a doctoral degree; an outstanding academic career with at least 10 years’ experience in a senior leadership role in an academic institution or research organisation; a proven publication track record of academic scholarship in accredited journals and/or publishing houses; a demonstrated, thorough knowledge and understanding of the South African higher education system as well as the national and international realities of this sector.

The other requirements included that the university was looking for an outstanding, inspirational, strategic and innovative leader with an understanding of the importance of working in collaboration and partnership with staff, students and external stakeholders, who was deeply committed to academic excellence and the success of the individuals and communities served by the university.

The advert stated that correspondence would be limited to shortlisted candidates only.

“Applicants who have not been contacted within 30 days of the closing [7 April 2023] must consider their applications as unsuccessful,” the advert reads.

About the shortlist

According to a letter dated 29 August 2023 addressed by the university senate to council chairperson Pandelani Nefolovhodwe regarding the recruitment process, Executive Dean of the Faculty of Science and Agriculture Professor Hlengani Siweya stated that deliberations took place at the ordinary senate meeting on 25 August 2023.

Siweya stated that the senate enquired about the progress in relation to the recruitment process.

In response, Siweya said that it had been reported that the process had not yet been concluded.

“Further that the shortlisting process that [sic] has already been concluded; however, that the University Council had sought the assistance of a recruitment agency to increase the pool of applicants,” the letter reads.

According to the senate, Siweya said, this implied that the possibility of achieving the envisioned appointment of the new vice-chancellor and principal in the immediate near future was significantly reduced.

“Against the above backdrop, the Senate resolved to invoke Section 34(1) & (2), (h)(iii) of the Statute, and towards safeguarding stability in all the academic functions of the University.”

The senate recommended, in part, to extend Mokgalong’s tenure for six months.

“It is projected that this period will coincide with the conclusion of the ongoing recruitment and appointment process,” Siweya’s letter reads.

Candidates

Kgaphola confirmed to Daily Maverick that he applied for the post in April 2023.

“To date, I had only received an acknowledgement of receipt of my application, and nothing else from University of Limpopo,” Kgaphola said.

He said he had since not formally enquired on the fate of his application, and neither has he seen any formal statement by the university or its council on the appointment process itself.

“I am thus technically and effectively still awaiting an official pronouncement from the University of Limpopo on the status and the fate of my application,” he said.

Howard said he applied on 6 April via email and received an acknowledgement of receipt of his application via email from Joseph Moloto, the university’s chief human resources officer.

“I was not informed as to whether I was successful or unsuccessful in my application,” Howard said.

He said he did not make any further enquiries.

Howard said he was unaware the university had decided to extend Mokgalong’s tenure for six months, except that he read about it in a Daily Maverick article dated 6 December 2023.

Madadzhe declined to comment, saying that “this is an internal matter”.

Shai also declined to comment and referred questions to the university.

Singh and Masha had also not responded to questions at the time of writing. DM