Let’s hear it for the police — thousands sign up for a life of ‘duty, danger and long hours’

This was the gist of Ramaphosa’s opening remarks at the passing out parade of 1,490 SAPS new recruits on Thursday at the South African National Defence Force’s 3 South African Infantry Battalion base in Kimberley, Northern Cape.

The Kimberley parade of 1,490 new Constables was one of several ceremonies held this week in seven provinces to mark the completion of basic training for a total of 10,000 officers.

They will take to the streets on Friday.

Ramaphosa was accompanied by Police Minister Bheki Cele, Deputy Minister of Police Cassel Mathale, National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola, Premier of the Northern Cape Zamani Saul, MEC for Transport, Safety and Liaison in the Northern Cape, Nomandla Bloem, and representatives of SAPU and POPCRU.

The 10,000 constables will be assigned to police stations as well as specialised units such as Public Order Policing, Visible Policing, or Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences. One of their first tasks will be to strengthen the countrywide effort to keep South Africans safe and secure during the holiday season.

Cele kicked off proceedings on a lighter note, telling Ramaphosa that none of the new SAPS recruits have a “pot belly stomach”. Cele added that it is the responsibility of the National Police Commissioner to keep them that way.

Fit cops

“The National Commissioner and management have managed to have a deal with the fitness houses like Virgin Active, for the police to have a special dispensation. Therefore nobody has any excuse not to be fit when it comes to that because all of them when they join they will have a special discount.

“We are working with the police that they will have to keep their uniform for at least seven years after they have passed out. If your uniform doesn’t fit you, we are not changing the uniform. We change you to fit the uniform,” the Police Minister said.

In his opening remarks, the president said: “It is not an easy road you have chosen. Being a policeman or police woman involves gruelling training, many hours spent away from friends and family and hard work in difficult and sometimes dangerous conditions.

“This profession puts you at the frontline of service to our citizens, who come to you for help, and in the frontline in the fight against crime. And yet it is a path you have chosen. The path of the bravest of the brave, the path of service and dedication. For this, we thank you and we salute you.”

Community fight against crime

Ramaphosa said that a strong, capacitated and well-resourced South African Police Service is critical in the fight against crime.

The President also underlined that the country is under siege from criminals, adding that crime is wreaking havoc in communities, destroying lives and tearing families apart.

Another important aspect pointed out by Ramaphosa is that the “crime” is undermining our economy, affecting small and large businesses alike, and holding back a sustainable economic recovery.

“We are tired of crime. We are tired of criminals operating with impunity. We are tired of the abuse and violence directed at women, children and other vulnerable groups. We are tired of the rule of law being undermined. We have recruited and trained you as part of a new front in the fight against crime,” he said.

The deployment of new SAPS recruits follows Ramaphosa’s announcement in February this year, during the State of the Nation Address, that the SAPS will train 10,000 new recruits this year to supplement the 10,000 recruits trained in 2022.

Despite the challenges it faces, the President stated that the police has made significant inroads in recent months. In this case, he emphasised the accomplishments of Operation Shanela, which began in May this year and has resulted in more than 250,000 arrests, the seizure of more than 3,200 firearms, and the recovery of more than 1,700 stolen vehicles.

The police, he said, have made progress in tackling crimes such as cash in transit heists, drug smuggling, illegal mining and damage to critical infrastructure. DM