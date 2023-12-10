World

WAVES OF MEMORY OP-ED

Dancing like static through the airwaves, memories of radio’s golden age will never die

Dancing like static through the airwaves, memories of radio’s golden age will never die
(Photo: Rawpixel)
By Hamilton Wende
10 Dec 2023
0

On 18 December, it will be exactly 100 years since radio was first heard in South Africa. While digital is advancing rapidly, radio remains a powerful source of news, information and entertainment across the continent. Hamilton Wende shares his radio memories formed over decades, from childhood to being a war correspondent.

At night, tracer fire would shoot across the dark mountains, folded into the distance under a starlit sky. Sometimes huts would flare up, orange flames and red sparks floating over distant slopes. They were empty now as the thousands of refugees had fled, but still the never-sleeping monster of war would roam the lakeshore and the hills, looking for ways to satiate its irrational greed.

There was some respite at night from the constant shelling and machine-gun fire, but it never ceased entirely. We slept fitfully, our minds drifting between bad dreams and the real sounds of destruction reverberating through the cool, mosquito-filled air.

We awoke in the equatorial dawn just before six. Amber and crimson skies over the hills turning brightly green out of the darkness of night.

The first thing we would do was gather around the only radio we had, a Sony World Band Receiver ICF-SW100, to listen to the news of what had happened overnight in the war that we had felt all through the darkness.

Da-ta-da, ta-da-ta-ta-da!” through the crackling static, the signature tune of the BBC, Lilliburlero, would find its uncertain way into the morning birdsong of the forest. Words we could trust were next, read out in a calm, unwavering voice from London.

That voice was the only knowledge we had available to us other than what we could see, or hear, for ourselves in the limited area we could travel to and report from safely. We would hear what was going on dozens or even, hundreds, of kilometres away, giving us a sense of perspective on what we were finding on the ground. We listened to dispatches from Burundi, from south of us on Lake Kivu, and even from the capital, Kinshasa, as the shelling and machine-gun fire started up again in the hills around us.

In the constant fear and uncertainty of the war raging on the frontier between Rwanda and what was then Zaire, the calm sounds of the BBC radio, and its reliable sources, were essential to our peace of mind.

Sometimes we would hear ourselves reporting, our words and the sounds we had recorded echoing around the globe, giving value to the exhaustion and fear we felt on a daily basis as we searched for truth and meaning amid the suffering and cruelty we witnessed every day.

What we all looked forward to most was the early morning African proverb that the BBC read out every day without fail. I wish I could remember more of them, but the one that sticks in my mind is: “If your dog runs away to a new house, it will take another name.” It seemed sadly appropriate for the shifting alliances that the rebel groups around us were forming and reforming.

The crackling oscillation of radio seemed to me then, as it still seems today, a miracle of human consciousness. Without it, we would have been surrounded by ignorance. The shortwaves beaming through the atmosphere of our world were a bearer, not always of happiness, but of sanity — and that still counts for something of inestimable value in the internet chaos of our fractured information hypersensitivity today.

In those cool equatorial mornings, I felt both utterly fascinated and comforted to hear the radio speaking to me. And I was deeply proud to be a part of it all — a human cog in the machines that relayed this marvel to the world. I was excited beyond measure to be an integral part of the messages they carried and the awareness they raised from one distant part of humanity to another.

It took me back to childhood where once a week I would listen to David Gresham on Pop Shop, or, alone in my bedroom on Saturday afternoon, hear the crowd rising in excitement as Dawie de Villiers scored yet another try for the Springboks.

Soon after I returned from that assignment, I bought my own Sony World Band Receiver, but it was 1996, the year I first signed up to the internet, and since then my radio has remained mostly switched off.

I mourn its silence. The grand era of broadcasting has passed. Radio is no longer our main source of knowing the world, but the airwaves will never be empty.

They are filled still with the resonance of news that changes lives, of music that brings hope, and of rugby balls floating through the static that lies between an adult’s memory and a child’s imagination. DM

Hamilton Wende is a South African writer and journalist who has worked on a number of television projects and films for National Geographic, CNN, BBC, ZDF & ARD, among others. He has published nine books based on his travels as a war correspondent in Africa and the Middle East, and two children’s books. His latest thriller, Red Air, reflects his experiences with the US Marines in Afghanistan.

This article is to be published in Robin Sewlal’s upcoming book, My Radio Memory.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options