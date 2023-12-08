Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Xmas blues: Festive season consumer confidence at over two-decade lows, says FNB

Xmas blues: Festive season consumer confidence at over two-decade lows, says FNB
A worker counts out banknotes for change at the cash register inside a Spar supermarket in Die Wilgers, Pretoria on Thursday, 14 July 2022. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Ed Stoddard
08 Dec 2023
0

The FNB/BER Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) edged down to -17 in the fourth quarter (Q4) — its lowest festive season reading in over two decades. It’s another signal that the economy may be in a recession and bodes ill for the struggling retail sector.

The Grinch looks set to steal the annual Christmas bonanza from South Africa’s retailers this year. 

The FNB/BER Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) slipped to -17 in Q4 from -16 in Q3. This is its lowest festive season reading in over two decades. Pointedly, it is below the -12 level that was obtained in Q4 2020, when the economy was still groaning under the weight of Covid-19 restrictions. 

“This suggests that consumers will keep tight control over their purse strings during the holiday shopping season, which should worry retailers of expensive luxury goods in particular,” FNB said. 

The one silver lining is that the index is above the -25 level recorded in Q2, but that is little comfort to retailers facing the lowest confidence levels in over two decades at this crucial time of the year. 

Interestingly, consumer confidence among high-income and middle-income households — the ones that account for most spending — declined further, while confidence on this front among the poorest households edged up.

“A breakdown of the CCI per household income group shows that the confidence levels of both high-income households (earning more than R20,000 per month) and middle-income households (earning between R5,000 and R20,000 per month) declined by 2 index points,” FNB said.

“In contrast, the confidence of low-income households (earning less than R5,000 per month) edged up by 3 index points. With a CCI reading of -13, low-income households are slightly less pessimistic about the outlook for the national economy and their own household finances compared to more affluent consumers.”

Pessimism is especially pronounced regarding the outlook for the national economy. The reading of this sub-index sank further into negative territory, falling to -28 in Q4 from -22 in Q3. This is a massive 31 points below the household financial outlook index, which crept up to 3 from -1. 

For high-income households, the gap is a glaring 38 points. 

This collapse of confidence about the outlook for the national economy is hardly surprising given the many crises that are currently unfolding in South Africa: the power crisis, the logistics crisis, the crime crisis, the policy crisis, the cost-of-living crisis, the bird flu crisis, the water supply crisis — the crisis list is longer than any Christmas shopping list in these tough times.

High interest rates are also clearing a constraint on consumer confidence, and inflation remains stubbornly high at 5.9%. 

This lack of confidence — or abundance of pessimism — is also the latest sign that South Africa’s economy may have fallen into a recession after contracting 0.2% in Q3 on a quarterly basis. 

A recession will certainly take the glow off the festive season, and that bodes ill for retailers who are battling to contain costs as they burn diesel and install solar panels to keep the lights on. The Grinch is indeed on the prowl this season. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Dan Marokane expected to be appointed as new Eskom CEO
Maverick News

Dan Marokane expected to be appointed as new Eskom CEO
Residents advised to limit outdoor activities amidst city’s extreme air pollution, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Residents advised to limit outdoor activities amidst city’s extreme air pollution, and more from around the world
SA under-19 cricket captain David Teeger cleared of any wrongdoing over Israel comments
South Africa

SA under-19 cricket captain David Teeger cleared of any wrongdoing over Israel comments
Mantashe casts shade on renewables at COP28, stresses importance of baseload power 
Maverick News

Mantashe casts shade on renewables at COP28, stresses importance of baseload power 
ANC veteran of 60 years Mavuso Msimang ‘painfully' severs ties, tenders devastating resignation
Maverick News

ANC veteran of 60 years Mavuso Msimang ‘painfully' severs ties, tenders devastating resignation

TOP READS IN SECTION

Dan Marokane expected to be appointed as new Eskom CEO
Maverick News

Dan Marokane expected to be appointed as new Eskom CEO
Two-pot retirement reform implementation moves to 1 September in ‘happy’ compromise
South Africa

Two-pot retirement reform implementation moves to 1 September in ‘happy’ compromise
Renewable energy producers must clear new Eskom hurdle to supply electricity to national grid
Maverick News

Renewable energy producers must clear new Eskom hurdle to supply electricity to national grid
After the Bell: Why are our potholes not being fixed? Well, let’s ask Socrates
South Africa

After the Bell: Why are our potholes not being fixed? Well, let’s ask Socrates
ANC-aligned Johannesburg Property Company rams through a multibillion-rand property deal
Maverick News

ANC-aligned Johannesburg Property Company rams through a multibillion-rand property deal

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options