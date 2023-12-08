Afrikaans rapper and poet Churchil Naude speaks about his influences, his trajectory as an artist and the importance of authenticity in his work.

When did you first identify as a creative artist?

It’s a weird thing for me because you don’t always take note of every little change or decision that brings you to a certain point in your life. From watching your favourite artist on TV or hearing them on radio to becoming that person yourself is something you think will never happen but it does and — just like that — winter becomes summer; and so you as an artist go through seasons.

It’s a strange thing to call yourself an artist, especially for me coming from underdeveloped areas because you run the risk of being seen as self-absorbed or even crazy — because you’re supposed to fall in line and do what others are doing and leave the weird stuff, get a job and live a “normal” life. I think the real answer to this question is that I’ve always been a dreamer, since I can remember. It’s just that I didn’t connect the dots until certain things fell into place in my life.

Outside of your medium, what branch of art most stimulates you?

I enjoy going to art galleries and trying to figure out what the painting is about. I also consider woodworking an art form, whether it be carving or restoring an old piece of furniture, there’s just that connection with wood that I love. I have a little workshop where I play loud music and build rustic cabinets or cutting boards, which I give away to family and neighbours.

Which artist/s in said discipline have significantly inspired you, and why?

Ronel Kellerman’s work is always a joy to look at and inspires me to write poetry. She’s from Pretoria and is a life partner to a very good muso friend, Bacchus Nel.

What, to you, is art’s most important function?

Art should be an escape. Art should not conform or be overexplained because you can’t tell me what I’m supposed to feel when looking at a painting or listening to music. It needs to be felt.

They say art is subjective but I’m not so sure any more because of the “influence culture” we have nowadays. People are being force-fed what is acceptable and how they should feel. Is it good marketing or brainwashing?

No one knows where the fake line ends and where the real begins any more. The function of art should be to be real so that we can better identify the fake — the fake on our television, the fake on social media, the fake in our schools and the fake that is being portrayed as the truth.

Which local artists excite you?

Zahara, Ringo Madlingozi, Bacchus Nel, Isaac Mutant, to name a few. I’ve been blessed to have met a lot of local artists I admire, especially in the Afrikaans scene, and most of them are down-to-earth people.

What specific work — be it in literature, music or visual art — do you return to again and again, and why?

I can’t seem to get enough of Breyten Breytenbach’s Die Hand Vol Vere poetry collection. Antjie Krog is also one of my favourites. Adam Small has a special place in my heart because he paved the way for so many poets of colour to not be ashamed of how they present themselves to the world, to not be ashamed of who and what they are and to talk about issues affecting brown communities. I enjoy revisiting the audio version of The Prophet by Kahlil Gibran, because it has a calming effect and the narrator does a pretty good job.

What are your thoughts regarding the AI revolution?

I guess it’s like any new technology. It has a negative side and a positive side — you just have to navigate through the storm as an artist and find your comfortable spot.

Any current project you’re unveiling/wrapping up?

I’m in the final stages of recording my third album, Vir My Ma se Kinnis, due for release this month, and hopefully my second poetry book in 2024. My first book, Drol in die Drinkwater, is still available from Naledi and wherever I do live shows. The previous two albums, Kroeskop Vol Geraas and Kroesifaaid, had varying degrees of success on radio and YouTube, which I’m grateful for, and I hope the new one will build on that support and grow from there. DM

Mick Raubenheimer is a freelance arts writer.

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R29.