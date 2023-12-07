Representatives of various civil society organisations have expressed outrage over the suppression of their voices and the cancellation of the People’s March at the International Conference on Aids and STIs in Africa (Icasa) 2023, which was to be hosted in Harare, Zimbabwe, on 5 December.

The People’s March was organised to focus attention and demand action on critical health issues including HIV, Aids, tuberculosis (TB) and malaria.

However, the march was abruptly cancelled “with no notice or justification”. The ban was accompanied by disturbing reports of activists being detained, community stalls being dismantled and intimidation by police at the conference.

A statement addressed to the Icasa secretariat and the Zimbabwean government was signed by civil society organisations including Health GAP, Treatment Action Campaign, GFAN Africa, Avac, Positive-Generation, Swaziland Network of Young Positives, Sexual Minorities Uganda, AfNHi, Stop TB Partnership-Kenya, The People’s Matrix Association Lesotho and Waci Health.

“​​From attempts to silence community voices by searching global village booths and removing signs, blocking the community march, and even briefly detaining one civil society leader, there has been a chilling effect on what is usually a vibrant space for community expression and collaboration,” said Naïké Ledan, director of international policy and advocacy for Health GAP.

Zimbabwean civil society under threat

While civil society organisations and community members affected by HIV, TB and malaria acknowledge the Zimbabwean government’s efforts in hosting the conference, the event’s messaging of inclusivity and engagement has been contradicted by the suppression of the activities and voices of civil society organisations, according to the statement of condemnation.

The treatment of activists has sparked concerns over the state of civil society in Zimbabwe, said a member of a South African civil society organisation who asked to remain anonymous for safety reasons.

“In Zimbabwe, activism is not something that is allowed,” they said.

The treatment of activists since the opening of the conference “is an example of the oppression that we are receiving from the government in Zimbabwe”.

“We are putting activists in Zimbabwe in danger, because at the end of the day, when we are back home, they will have to deal with the consequences,” they said.

Understanding the consequences

“Conferences like this need to be held in countries that are more progressive in terms of human rights. If it’s going to be held in countries that are still homophobic and don’t understand the issues of key populations, problems will continue,” said the SA civil society organisation member.

A significant concern is that restricting civil participation at the conference will hinder progress in terms of sharing new developments, information and learnings, they said.

Smothering activists’ voices “will ultimately regress the progress that we’ve made in terms of fighting all these challenges that we have”.

Civil society organisations strongly urged the Icasa secretariat to reject future bids to host conferences from countries that oppose the expression of civil society organisations, according to the statement.

In response to the condemnation surrounding the cancellation of the People’s March and the treatment of activists, UNAids emphasised the critical role communities play in the fight against HIV and Aids.

“It is proven that communities drive progress and countries have made significant gains when communities are in the lead,” said Bathsheba Okwenje, communications and advocacy adviser at UNAids.

“We’ll never end Aids if community voices are being silenced,” said Ledan.

Response and action

Responding to the cancellation of the People’s March and the poor treatment of activists, various civil society organisations called for conference delegates to refuse to participate in the closing plenary.

“This stance is not taken lightly but is a necessary measure in the pursuit of a conference that truly represents and respects the voices of all its participants,” according to the statement.

Calls have also been made for government to reconsider the cancellation of the march and acknowledge the importance of community-led activism and representation in shaping health policies that affect a large portion of the African continent.

“We must give communities the space to do their life-saving work, remove all obstacles in the way of their success, and safeguard their leadership role if we are to succeed in ending Aids as a public health threat,” said Okwenje. DM