In 2018, Phetole and his friend from the University of Forte Hare, Andile Gcaza, started a company called Evergrow. Initially, it was intended to be a company that manufactured hydroponic farming equipment, but it soon developed into a successful business selling seedlings to farmers.

Whilst getting the business going, Phetole worked in the Department of Agriculture consulting with farmers about their crop choices, advising them on how and when to get the best yields. This gave him an understanding of which crops were the most marketable and an insight into the level of food insecurity in South Africa.

In the Soweto suburb of Tladi, there are a number of schools that have closed down. The buildings have gone to ruin, but subsistence farmers have taken over much of the land to host vegetable gardens.

Evergrow runs out of the grounds of one of these schools. They have transformed part of the land to house their seedlings operation and the other half is used for their outreach projects.

Giving back to the community is important to Phetole, he grew up in the area and he knows the struggles that many people have to put healthy food on the table.

“When I think that food actually comes easy on my table…why can’t I make it simple, and also efficient? Food is not just something you can give people whenever you feel like it. Access to food is a human right.”

As part of their activism, Evergrow invites people from the local community to farm small plots of land around their seedling operation. They give them seedlings to get them started and advise on how and when to plant, to maximise the yield of the land.

They are clear about the fact that once the farmers start to sell their produce, they must pay for the next batch of seedlings. They don’t do this to generate more business, the amount of profit from this would be minuscule, but because they want to encourage people to not rely on handouts.

Between the plots and the commercial operation, they have developed a community garden as both an educational space and a cost-effective vegetable market. They want to clearly demonstrate that a sustainable, small garden is achievable in Soweto and what better way to do so than by doing it themselves?

As we have seen time and time again, Actionism doesn’t have to be completely altruistic. It can be a small, generous gesture that exists alongside your successful business. DM

The Actionists was launched in early 2023 by photographer Thom Pierce. It consists of on-the-ground problem solvers, community activists, climate campaigners and human rights defenders who engage in direct action. They are people anyone can turn to in difficult circumstances: a growing community of people who care about the future of South Africa. Through a series of photographic stories, Pierce profiles these people. Through a website, discussion forum and social media, the aim is to provide ways for people to get involved.

