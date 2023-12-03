Maverick Citizen

‘REMARKABLE EFFORT’

Port Edward beachgoers form human chain to help save man caught in riptide

Port Edward beachgoers form human chain to help save man caught in riptide
Illustrative image: (Photo: Flickr | Gallo Images / Misha Jordaan | iStock)
By Estelle Ellis
03 Dec 2023
0

Three beachgoers used the organisation’s Pink Rescue Buoys at Glenmore Beach, Port Edward, to save a man caught in a strong riptide. They were helped by more beachgoers forming a human chain to assist them in getting the man out of the water.

‘A remarkable effort.” This was how the National Sea Rescue Institute’s (NSRI) Craig Lambinon described the efforts of three rescue swimmers and at least 50 beachgoers to save the life of a young man who almost drowned when he was caught in a strong rip current.

The incident happened around 3pm on Thursday, 30 November, at Glenmore Beach, Port Edward.

Lifeguards will be deployed daily at this beach only from 15 December.

port edward beach rescue

Beachgoers formed a human chain to assist off-duty lifeguards to save a swimmer caught in a strong riptide. (Photo: Supplied)

The secretary of the Umtamvuna Surf Lifesaving Club, Terri Burger, said Glenmore Beach was a good swimming beach but did at times have a strong rip current that could be dangerous if you were not a strong swimmer.

“What happened here was phenomenal,” she said.

She said lifeguards were deployed at the beach only on weekends. 

“It was a sunny day on Thursday. Summer has come late this year. But there were many people out on the beach,” she said.

Read more in Daily Maverick: How safe are South Africa’s popular holiday beaches ahead of the festive season?

Lambinon said the NSRI Port Edward duty crew were activated around 3pm with reports of a drowning in progress at Glenmore Beach after a 20-year-old man got into difficulties.

“Bystanders have gone beyond the extra mile,” he said.

The rescue efforts were caught on video from the nearby fishing club.

He said a 20-year-old and a 16-year-old who were at the beach launched into the surf with the NSRI’s Pink Rescue Buoys and were joined later by a former lifeguard who came to assist them.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Pink is for buoys – the importance of water safety protection

“As they brought the man to the beach through the surf line, beachgoers formed a human chain from the beach into the water to help get the man out of the water,” Lambinon said.

“This is highly commended.”

He said the Pink Rescue Buoys had saved 166 lives “that we know of” since they were introduced in 2017.

Lambinon added that all the rescues had been successful and no harm had come to any of the rescuers. 

The man was treated for non-fatal drowning symptoms and taken to hospital, but was later discharged. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

How safe are South Africa's popular holiday beaches ahead of the festive season?
Maverick News

How safe are South Africa's popular holiday beaches ahead of the festive season?
Cash-strapped Eastern Cape municipality spent R100m on upgrading a beachfront
Maverick News

Cash-strapped Eastern Cape municipality spent R100m on upgrading a beachfront
Owen Farrell’s decision to walk away from rugby red-flags social media abuse suffered by players
DM168

Owen Farrell’s decision to walk away from rugby red-flags social media abuse suffered by players
With poor URC start, here are the reasons SA teams need to worry about Champions Cup
Maverick News

With poor URC start, here are the reasons SA teams need to worry about Champions Cup
Verdict: Karpowership’s owner slammed for discrimination against BEE partners
Maverick News

Verdict: Karpowership’s owner slammed for discrimination against BEE partners

TOP READS IN SECTION

Cash-strapped Eastern Cape municipality spent R100m on upgrading a beachfront
Maverick News

Cash-strapped Eastern Cape municipality spent R100m on upgrading a beachfront
How safe are South Africa's popular holiday beaches ahead of the festive season?
Maverick News

How safe are South Africa's popular holiday beaches ahead of the festive season?
Charl Kinnear hit — Zane Kilian slams credibility of Bradley Goldblatt evidence
Maverick News

Charl Kinnear hit — Zane Kilian slams credibility of Bradley Goldblatt evidence
How the Israel-Hamas war is stirring up Western Cape politics
South Africa

How the Israel-Hamas war is stirring up Western Cape politics
Government throws a R47-billion support package to get Transnet back on track
Maverick News

Government throws a R47-billion support package to get Transnet back on track

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

[%% img-description %%]

The Spy Bill: An autocratic roadmap to State Capture 2.0

Join Heidi Swart in conversation with Anton Harber and Marianne Merten as they discuss a concerning push to pass a controversial “Spy Bill” into law by May 2024. Tues 5 Dec at 12pm, live, online and free of charge.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options