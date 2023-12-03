Business Maverick

BLOCK-LISTED

Red flags over GS Partners highlight spread of dodgy crypto providers

Red flags over GS Partners highlight spread of dodgy crypto providers
Illustrative image: (Photos: GS Partners | Rawpixel)
By Neesa Moodley
03 Dec 2023
0

The FSCA has warned potential investors to be wary of GS Partners, which has been offering unrealistic returns, is not licensed in South Africa and has attracted scrutiny from regulators in 10 other jurisdictions in Canada and the US.

Crypto assets are to be brought under the net of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), after they were declared financial products a year ago. The regulator says it is currently accepting licence applications from companies offering crypto investments.

And not a moment too soon. 

A 2022 study by Triple A (a Singapore blockchain company) found that more than 5.8 million people, or 9.44% of South Africa’s population, currently own crypto assets and 43% are expected to be using them by 2030.

Although some countries, such as Algeria and Egypt, have opted to ban crypto assets entirely, they are legally recognised, with licensing requirements in jurisdictions such as the US and Canada.

In February 2023, the FSCA issued a cautionary advising consumers to be wary when investing in crypto assets. This followed a move by the South African Advertising Regulatory Board to add a new clause to its Code of Advertising Practice to deal with cryptocurrency products. In a nutshell, companies advertising crypto assets have to be explicit in terms of warning consumers that these are high-risk products and that you can risk losing your capital.

The declaration of crypto assets as financial products means that any individual or business that provides financial advice or intermediary services in respect of crypto assets will have to register as a financial services provider.

Broader developments surrounding crypto assets are likely to be given effect through the Conduct of Financial Institutions Bill, bringing these activities within the regulatory remit.

FSCA calls out GS Partners

As recently as last week, the FSCA issued a warning advising potential investors to be wary of GS Partners, which has been offering unrealistic returns, is not licensed in South Africa and has attracted scrutiny from regulators in 10 other jurisdictions in Canada and the US. Locally, the company has been luring investors with promises of returns as high as 22% a week. If you invested R1,000 initially and simply left it invested for a year, that would work out to just under R30-million – which is obviously too good to be true.

The rulings issued by American and Canadian financial authorities on 16 November include:

The Texas State Securities Board issued an emergency cease-and-desist order listing Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube accounts linked with the company. The order was issued for violating the Securities Act and committing fraud.

In February 2023, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority issued a cautionary advising consumers to be wary when investing in crypto assets. (Photo: Twitter)

The Washington State Department of Financial Institutions issued an emergency action against Swiss Valorem Bank and GSB Gold Standard Bank (not related to South Africa’s Standard Bank in any way), citing that they have been representing themselves as banks, although they are not licensed or chartered as banks federally or in the state of Washington. This means investors’ purchases are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Securities Investor Protection Corporation or the National Credit Union Administration, and investors thus have no protection from investment losses.

The California Commissioner of Financial Protection issued a cease-and-desist order against GSB, Gold Standard Partners and Swiss Valorem Bank prohibiting them from any further offer or sale of securities in California, including but not limited to investment contracts known as certificates.

The State of Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions announced an enforcement action to stop an ongoing international fraud scheme. The action accuses GSB Gold Standard Bank of doing business as GS Partners, of offering and selling fraudulent certificates tied to digital assets and foreign currency exchanges, as well as investments in staking pools in a proprietary metaverse. The ruling noted that GS Partners is not registered to offer or sell securities in Wisconsin. However, GS Partners had promoted investments through a multilevel marketing scheme paying “lavish commissions to agents”.

The British Columbia Securities Commission issued a cautionary on 30 May 2023, urging British Columbia residents to exercise caution when dealing with GS Partners or any affiliates including GSB Gold Standard Pay, GSB Gold Standard Bank, Gold Standard Trade, Lydian World, G999, GSTrade and Swiss Valorem Bank – all of which claimed to offer cryptocurrency investment services. As per the cautionary, GS Partners is not registered to trade in or advise on securities or derivatives in British Columbia.

Local investor Jan told Daily Maverick that he came across GS Partners on his Google feed and was convinced to invest R28,000 in carat bars. However, after investing his R28,000, he was told that the company was switching the investment to a cryptocoin called G999.

“I never received statements. There was a website to log into where you could track your investment, and the value of the coin just kept going down until it was worth nothing,” he says.

Who are the people behind GS Partners?

Schalk van der Merwe is an avid promoter of GS Partners on Facebook, and most recently posted an advert inviting potential investors to a live business presentation in New York, where you can learn to “create a digital portfolio using blockchain technology”. Although the New York presentation is free, the business presentation and training sessions in Sandton in January next year will cost R200 per “affiliate”.

In a separate case, Van der Merwe was charged in 2022 with “conspiracy to commit murder” and released on bail in April 2023.

In a phone call on Thursday night, Van der Merwe said he is “just a multilevel marketer/consultant” but refused to divulge what product he promotes. According to him, GS Partners is not a financial services provider and crypto assets are “not regulated anywhere in the world”.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Scam warning: Local and international regulators call out GS Partners

Josip Heit is cited in several of the international regulatory warnings as the owner of GS Partners. Although he was supposed to make an appearance at a GS Partners event in Cape Town on 18 November, he failed to show up, but dialled in remotely.

However, other GS Partners promoters, who have been named in the international regulatory warnings, did show up at the Cape Town promotional event in November. These included: Bruce Hughes, a South African and GS Partners’ corporate trainer; Dirc Zahlmann, chief executive of GS Partners; Michael Dalcoe; Haidy Nakos; Nate Hines; Jeanette Hines and Andrew Eaton.

This is a developing story. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

How safe are South Africa's popular holiday beaches ahead of the festive season?
Maverick News

How safe are South Africa's popular holiday beaches ahead of the festive season?
Cash-strapped Eastern Cape municipality spent R100m on upgrading a beachfront
Maverick News

Cash-strapped Eastern Cape municipality spent R100m on upgrading a beachfront
Owen Farrell’s decision to walk away from rugby red-flags social media abuse suffered by players
DM168

Owen Farrell’s decision to walk away from rugby red-flags social media abuse suffered by players
With poor URC start, here are the reasons SA teams need to worry about Champions Cup
Maverick News

With poor URC start, here are the reasons SA teams need to worry about Champions Cup
Verdict: Karpowership’s owner slammed for discrimination against BEE partners
Maverick News

Verdict: Karpowership’s owner slammed for discrimination against BEE partners

TOP READS IN SECTION

Cash-strapped Eastern Cape municipality spent R100m on upgrading a beachfront
Maverick News

Cash-strapped Eastern Cape municipality spent R100m on upgrading a beachfront
How safe are South Africa's popular holiday beaches ahead of the festive season?
Maverick News

How safe are South Africa's popular holiday beaches ahead of the festive season?
Charl Kinnear hit — Zane Kilian slams credibility of Bradley Goldblatt evidence
Maverick News

Charl Kinnear hit — Zane Kilian slams credibility of Bradley Goldblatt evidence
Government throws a R47-billion support package to get Transnet back on track
Maverick News

Government throws a R47-billion support package to get Transnet back on track
Verdict: Karpowership’s owner slammed for discrimination against BEE partners
Maverick News

Verdict: Karpowership’s owner slammed for discrimination against BEE partners

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

[%% img-description %%]

The Spy Bill: An autocratic roadmap to State Capture 2.0

Join Heidi Swart in conversation with Anton Harber and Marianne Merten as they discuss a concerning push to pass a controversial “Spy Bill” into law by May 2024. Tues 5 Dec at 12pm, live, online and free of charge.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options