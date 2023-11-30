Business Maverick

COMPANIES

Tongaat Hulett business rescue practitioners dump Kagera, submit new preferred bidders

Tongaat Hulett business rescue practitioners dump Kagera, submit new preferred bidders
(Photo: Gallo Images / Misha Jordaan)
By Georgina Crouth
30 Nov 2023
0

The business rescue practitioners say the proposal by Kagera – an unknown company from Tanzania – cannot be considered, but they have two more solid bidders in the bag. They’ll need to move quickly, though, because they have also just lost in court and will be held liable for R1.5bn in levies to the SA Sugar Association.

Tongaat Hulett Limited’s (THL’s) business rescue practitioners, Metis Strategic Advisors, have released a new rescue plan, proposing to sell the business to new buyers after dumping the preferred bidder — a little-known company based in Tanzania – which they had settled on towards the end of July.

Kagera Sugar Limited, which is owned by the Super Group in Tanzania and backed by Norfund (Norwegian Investment Fund for Developing Countries), has interests in Oman, Democratic Republic of Congo and Bahrain. 

Kagera does not have a website or a LinkedIn profile. 

Norfund’s website says Kagera is the third-largest sugar producer in the country and is involved in growing sugar cane, processing and distribution of sugar.

On 23 July, the business rescue practitioners said that when they started the business rescue process, more than 70 parties were interested in acquiring Tongaat. That list was narrowed down to eight and, “after a rigorous process”, Kagera Sugar emerged as the preferred candidate because it was deemed to be financially sound, with a good track record.

But by October, after securing extensions from creditors on publication of the rescue plans and the release of the 2022 results, the business rescue practitioners said they needed more time to conclude relevant transaction(s) and to include these in the plans. They also referred to court proceedings relating to THL’s payment obligations to the South African Sugar Association (Sasa). 

On Wednesday, SA Canegrowers issued a statement welcoming the Durban High Court’s order dismissing THL and the business rescue practitioners’ application to challenge the financial obligations of the miller in terms of the Sugar Act and the Sugar Industry Agreement.

The order, which will be handed down on Monday, follows the failure of both Tongaat Hulett and Gledhow mills to pay more than R1.5-billion due to Sasa at the end of March 2023. 

SA Canegrowers said because of these defaults, the final recoverable value price which growers receive for processed sugarcane in the 2022/23 season had dropped by more than R400 per tonne, with significant financial implications for growers and compromising the sustainability of their business.

The business rescue practitioners had argued that they were exempt from paying Sasa’s levies because the business rescue process took precedence over the industry arrangements. 

Had Tongaat Hulett won in court, the sugar industry would have been fundamentally undermined, said the association. 

Both the business rescue practitioners and SA Canegrowers said they will study the judgment, which will be handed down on Monday, 4 December. 

Sasa said they look forward to future engagements with the business rescue practitioners to resolve this matter and secure the outstanding funding that is now critically due to Sasa, growers and the other millers, in order to help ensure the industry’s long-term survival and protect the livelihoods it supports.

On Thursday, the business rescue practitioners published updated business rescue plans for THL and its subsidiaries, Voermol Feeds and Tongaat Hulett Sugar SA. 

They said while Kagera Sugar was announced as the selected strategic equity partner, its proposal cannot be considered at this time for “various reasons”, including a requirement in their proposal for exclusivity. 

The business rescue practitioners have now published two business rescue plans that outline two separate proposals by entities/groupings referred to as RGS (a Mozambique conglomerate) and the Vision Parties (Terris Sugar, Guma, Remoggo and Almoiz), which is owned by South African businessman Robert Gumede, the founder of the Gijima Group. 

RGS is owned by the Gulamo family in Mozambique. It recently expanded into Angola and has operations spanning multiple industries, including edible oils, hygiene, sugar, cereal and mining.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the business rescue practitioners said they have consistently stated that business rescue is a creditor-driven process and that they are there to develop, facilitate and implement a plan which balances the interests of all stakeholders. 

“In this context, we presented two amended business rescue plans today for creditors’ consideration. We are confident that we are presenting fair and balanced business rescue plans under challenging circumstances. 

“Importantly, we want to highlight that these amended business rescue plans are substantially improved from those put forward by the bidders during the SEP process. This will result in improved outcomes for a variety of Affected Persons, particularly creditors and potentially shareholders.” 

Creditors have been invited to a pre-meeting proxy vote to determine the order in which the two plans will be considered at the formal meeting of creditors taking place on 8 December 2023. At this meeting, if the first plan voted on is not approved by enough creditors, the second plan will be presented and voted on by creditors.  

They said the RGS and Vision business rescue plans are similar in that:

  • A purchase by RGS/Vision of secured claims and security entitlements;
  • The future conversion of those secured claims into equity, thereby substantially improving the solvency of THL;
  • An enhanced unsecured creditor distribution compared to a zero-cents-in-the-rand expected liquidation outcome;
  • The continued listing of THL on the JSE with existing shareholders remaining invested in the company, although with a diluted shareholding (instead of a nil entitlement, should the company be liquidated, or assets sold off.) DM
Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Mogoeng Mogoeng slams Ramaphosa and demands ANC prioritise taxpayer needs over party funders
Maverick News

Mogoeng Mogoeng slams Ramaphosa and demands ANC prioritise taxpayer needs over party funders
Lead poisoning Part Two: Scientists find toxic metals in SA kitchenware
South Africa

Lead poisoning Part Two: Scientists find toxic metals in SA kitchenware
ArcelorMittal sees no way to avoid the closure of its steel operations in SA, and looming job losses
Africa

ArcelorMittal sees no way to avoid the closure of its steel operations in SA, and looming job losses
July 2021 unrest instigator Mdumiseni Khetha Zuma sentenced to 12 years in jail
Maverick News

July 2021 unrest instigator Mdumiseni Khetha Zuma sentenced to 12 years in jail
Discovery Health adds Israel to list of countries not covered by travel insurance, joining Russia and Ukraine
Maverick News

Discovery Health adds Israel to list of countries not covered by travel insurance, joining Russia and Ukraine

TOP READS IN SECTION

Western Cape declares intergovernmental dispute with Treasury over rising public sector wage bill
Maverick News

Western Cape declares intergovernmental dispute with Treasury over rising public sector wage bill
AmaPanyaza: Instructors claim they were not paid as Public Protector confirms investigation
Maverick News

AmaPanyaza: Instructors claim they were not paid as Public Protector confirms investigation
ANC support plummets to 33%, but it is still likely to form a government next year, new study finds
Maverick News

ANC support plummets to 33%, but it is still likely to form a government next year, new study finds
‘My life is in danger,’ claims Zane Kilian as he pleads for bail in murder case
Maverick News

‘My life is in danger,’ claims Zane Kilian as he pleads for bail in murder case
Failure of emergency protocol led to death of 11 Implats miners after ‘rapid descent’ of conveyance cage
Business Maverick

Failure of emergency protocol led to death of 11 Implats miners after ‘rapid descent’ of conveyance cage

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options