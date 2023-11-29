Maverick Citizen

MIDDLE EAST CRISIS

Hundreds march in Joburg in solidarity with Palestinians embroiled in bloody conflict with Israel

Hundreds march in Joburg in solidarity with Palestinians embroiled in bloody conflict with Israel
A protester holds up smoke flares at Nelson Mandela bridge during a march on International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
By Takudzwa Pongweni
29 Nov 2023
0

People marched through the Johannesburg CBD in solidarity with the people of Palestine on Wednesday. Many called for a permanent ceasefire and unrestricted access to aid.

In light of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, hundreds of people marched through the Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday, calling for a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. 

The march started at the Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown, paused at Nelson Mandela Bridge, and ended at Constitution Hill with many people demanding an end to what’s been described as genocide, an occupation, settler colonialism, and ‘Israeli apartheid’. 

The demonstration was organised by the South African Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) Coalition, South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), and Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), with the support of over 40 organisations including South African Jews for a Free Palestine (SAJFP), Palestine Solidarity Alliance (PSA) and Health Care Workers for Palestine.

International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People is marked with a march from Mary Fitzgerald Square to Nelson Mandela Bridge, before reaching Constitutional Hill. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

On 7 October, armed militias from Hamas entered Israel and killed over 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took over 200 hostages. In retaliation, Israeli airstrikes have pummeled Gaza, with over 14,000 civilians estimated to have been killed, of which at least 5,800 are children. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Middle East Crisis news hub

On 24 November, Israel and Hamas agreed to a four-day pause in fighting which was extended by two days on 27 November. During the period of truce, Hamas has released 69 captives in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli prisons and more humanitarian aid allowed into Gaza, according to Al Jazeera

The heads of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and Israel’s Mossad met in Qatar on Tuesday to discuss the extension of a truce between Israel and Hamas as well as the captives being held by the Palestinian group in Gaza. 

TK Nciza, Fikile Mbalula and David Makhura

TK Nciza, Fikile Mbalula and David Makhura at Nelson Mandela Bridge, standing in solidarity with people from Palestine. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Activist Maya Bhardwaj said a temporary ceasefire was not enough. “The power of the Zionist state and the occupation of Palestine continues, so we are here to show solidarity with the ongoing fight,” she said. 

Bhardwaj said that the parliamentary resolution to cut SA’s diplomatic relations with Israel needed to be finalised. 

On 21 November, parliament passed an amended resolution brought by the EFF, calling upon the government to close the Israeli Embassy in South Africa and suspend all diplomatic ties “until a ceasefire is agreed to by Israel and Israel commits to binding United Nations-facilitated negotiations whose outcome must be a just sustainable and lasting peace”.

Any decision on severing relations with Israel would have to be made by the Cabinet, which was due to meet again on Wednesday 29 November. 

Palestine flag

Activists holding a giant flag of Palestine during a solidarity march in Johannesburg. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

A human rights issue

Rina King, from SAJFP, said what is occurring in Palestine is a human rights issue, and an issue of forced removal, oppression and occupation. “As a Jewish person, I value life and I see that the Palestinians have been disposed of their land since 1948 and that’s the problem,” she said.  King said that Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, intends to continue what she described as genocide and that pressure and solidarity with the people of Palestine was needed. 

Joburg protester, Palestinians

Fébé Potgieter-Gqubule holds a poster at Nelson Mandela Bridge in solidarity with people from Palestine. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

“As we speak, about 20 villages have had people chased off their land in the West Bank and that’s got nothing to do with Hamas,” she said.  King said what is happening in Palestine is an apartheid system. “Palestinians are discriminated against and oppressed and unless we stand up and support them, the Israeli government will not change,” she said.  “It’s not a Jewish issue, it is a human rights issue.”

International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People march

The International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People march weaves its way across Johannesburg CBD. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Permanent ceasefire needed 

Roshan Dadoo, from SA BDS Coalition, said they were calling for a permanent ceasefire and for unrestrained humanitarian aid to come into Gaza. “We are saying this is not enough. You can’t pause a genocide and then continue again as Netanyahu has declared his intentions to continue the bombarded of Gaza and we have seen incidents where occupation forces have continued despite this temporary pause,” she said. 

Dadoo said that they wanted to see a possibility for Palestinians to return to their homes.  “We want justice for the atrocities that are being committed, not just now although this is so clearly the worst, but from 1947 when people were massacred, villages were destroyed and Palestinians were forced into excel during that time,” she said. 

Joburg protesters, Palestinians

Protesters marching through Johannesburg CBD. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

A public health and mental health crisis

Dr Sandra Fernandes, a specialist neuropsychiatrist, spoke about the 247 healthcare workers who have been killed since 7 October. “We are here today to say that our own horror and trauma of what we are witnessing daily in Gaza, cannot compare to the severe trauma experienced by those inside Gaza,” she said. 

International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People protest

Protesters march through Johannesburg on International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

As half of the population is under the age of 15 or 17, generational trauma will be expressed for years to come, with many people experiencing psychological long-term effects such as depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, or other conditions, according to Fernandes. “What will unfold in the coming days and weeks will be a diary of diseases and other physical diseases as a result of poor drinking water and the lack of proper nutrition, despite some of the aid entering Gaza,” she said. 

Joburg march, Palestinians

A protester holds a poster at Nelson Mandela Bridge. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

“This is a public health care. It is a mental health crisis”. 

Fernandes called for a permanent ceasefire,  sustained and unrestricted access to humanitarian aid, an immediate cessation of the siege, and targeting of healthcare facilities, schools, public areas, and free movement of healthcare workers to all affected areas. 

Joburg protest

A protester holds a sign during the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People march. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

On this day in 1947

29 November is the date that the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on the partition of Palestine in 1947. Resolution 181 called for the creation of an Arab state and a Jewish state but was never implemented on the ground.  The date is also the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, an official observance adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1997. DM

Ronnie Kasrils

Former intelligence minister Ronnie Kasrils speaks to protesters at Mary Fitzgerald Square. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Western Cape declares intergovernmental dispute with Treasury over rising public sector wage bill
Maverick News

Western Cape declares intergovernmental dispute with Treasury over rising public sector wage bill
Lead poisoning Part Two: Scientists find toxic metals in SA kitchenware
South Africa

Lead poisoning Part Two: Scientists find toxic metals in SA kitchenware
AmaPanyaza: Instructors claim they were not paid as Public Protector confirms investigation
Maverick News

AmaPanyaza: Instructors claim they were not paid as Public Protector confirms investigation
‘My life is in danger,’ claims Zane Kilian as he pleads for bail in murder case
Maverick News

‘My life is in danger,’ claims Zane Kilian as he pleads for bail in murder case
ANC support plummets to 33%, but it is still likely to form a government next year, new study finds
Maverick News

ANC support plummets to 33%, but it is still likely to form a government next year, new study finds

TOP READS IN SECTION

Eskom contradicts Ramokgopa – forecasts more crippling blackouts over the coming months
Maverick News

Eskom contradicts Ramokgopa – forecasts more crippling blackouts over the coming months
Lawyer warned me not to implicate Modack in Kinnear’s murder, Zane Kilian claims in latest bail bid
Maverick News

Lawyer warned me not to implicate Modack in Kinnear’s murder, Zane Kilian claims in latest bail bid
After the Bell: SA’s NHI healthcare disaster starts right here
Maverick News

After the Bell: SA’s NHI healthcare disaster starts right here
Watch — Why are Nasa planes flying around the Western Cape? The reason is much less sinister than you think
Maverick News

Watch — Why are Nasa planes flying around the Western Cape? The reason is much less sinister than you think
Western Cape declares intergovernmental dispute with Treasury over rising public sector wage bill
Maverick News

Western Cape declares intergovernmental dispute with Treasury over rising public sector wage bill

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options