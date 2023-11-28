The council for the University of Western Cape (UWC) has rescinded its decision to cancel and restart the appointment process of the vice-chancellor.

The decision was taken at a council meeting on Thursday, 23 November 2023.

The shortlisted candidates for the post are professors Vivienne Lawack, Jose Frantz and Robert Balfour. The senate had recommended Lawack for the post before the council took a decision to cancel and restart the process on 26 October 2023.

The move had caused an outcry, with the senate and academics writing to the council to raise their concerns following the decision. The senate then voted and resolved that the council should rescind its decision.

According to an internal notice made by registrar Dr Nita Lawton-Misra, which the Daily Maverick has seen, she stated that the council reviewed and rescinded its 26 October decision regarding the recruitment process.

“However, as Council received new information relative to the process, Council has tasked the Director [of] Legal Services to provide Council with urgent external legal advice on the appropriate way forward in order that Council may take an informed decision,” Lawton-Misra wrote.

She said the council will reconvene and consider the advice in due course.

The part about seeking advice has caused concern among insiders with some saying Lawton-Misra’s correspondence was unclear because it did not spell out what the new information received entailed and that there were no timelines relating to the legal advice.

But, insiders said the decision to rescind the decision to cancel the appointment means that now it can be restarted and finalised.

UWC spokesperson Gasant Abarder did not respond to specific questions.

But, Abarder said Lawton-Misra’s statement “stands until there are any other developments”. DM