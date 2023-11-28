Israel recalled its ambassador “for consultations” after strong criticism by the South African government about the situation in Gaza.

Bishop Sithembele Sipuka wrote to the ambassador expressing his concern – and that of the Bishops’ Conference – over the war in Gaza.

On 16 October 2023, in a statement, Sipuka called for a de-escalation of the fighting and peace. He asked that a humane way be found to deal with the situation in which further suffering and death would be eliminated.

Now, in the letter to the ambassador, Bishop Sipuka expresses serious concerns about Israel’s ongoing actions. “As you take your leave of South Africa for consultation in your country, we wish to convey serious concerns about the war in Gaza and violence and death in other parts of Palestine, and we ask you to raise these concerns with your authorities.”

“Why are the international laws of war not heeded by your government?” he bluntly asks the ambassador.

Sipuka goes on to say, “You are responsible for guarding against harming civilians even as you defend yourself against Hamas, and that is why, Mr Ambassador, we are calling you to explain.”

“The engagement with your government through you, Mr Ambassador, is that despite the evident and apparent human crisis caused by your government’s manner of dealing with this situation and despite calls from millions of people, including some of your citizens, to a ceasefire, your government is not listening. Instead, it is escalating the bombardment, which, according to media reports, is causing the death of a child in Gaza every ten minutes.”

Bishop Sipuka said that the “escalating bombardment of Gaza by the Israeli army in response to Hamas’ act of violence, murder and abduction of Israeli citizens on the 7th of October 2023 daily confronts us with its deadly consequences for Palestinian civilians, many of whom are children”. He says that what Hamas did “cannot be justified”. However, he adds, “two wrongs don’t make a right”.

“If the intention of your government is indeed to eliminate the people of Palestine from the land of their birth by killing and displacing them, to state the obvious, Mr Ambassador, that is not right,” the bishop writes.

“If, however, the elimination of the Palestinian people is not your intention, please explain these acts of your army against the Palestinians, which many people, including legal experts, view as bordering on genocide, if not genocide itself.”

“It is a crime against humanity, and we ask that you stop it immediately and notify us of the means you are taking to stop it,” Sipuka says.

The Bishops’ Conference released the letter, dated 21 November, on Saturday, 25 November. Sipuka told the ambassador the bishops would expect “your full response beyond the courteous acknowledgement of our letter”.

He also told the ambassador that the letter would be made public “and your response (or lack of it) to the letter will also be made public”.

No response from the ambassador was released with the letter.

For Christians, the Holy Land is an important geographical place. It is where, ironically, Jesus Christ, the “Prince of Peace” was born. Hence, Bishop Sipuka says, “All Catholics in the Southern African Catholic Bishops’ Conference area are praying for peace in the Holy Land.”

Days after the war began, South African Cardinal Stephen Brislin, in a letter, called for prayers for peace, saying that “the particular situation in the Holy Land is of special concern” because “it is the land so spiritually tied to our faith”.

Sipuka writes, “The impetus of our prayer also urges us to engage in this tragic situation, which is becoming more catastrophic daily.”

He then goes on to ask the ambassador a series of hard-hitting questions: Why is there such a disproportionate and unjustifiable response to the Hamas atrocity? Why are hospitals being bombed without “verifiable evidence that they are used as hiding and operational places for Hamas?”

The bishop continues asking why schools and refugee camps are being targeted and bombed. He writes: “Why is it that the supposed safe south of Gaza to which Palestinians are told to go is bombed?” He also questions the “disproportionate destruction of homes and infrastructure in Gaza in response to Hamas’ crime”.

“Why is it that in the West Bank, there are reported situations of harassment and killing of Palestinians by the Israeli army and settlers?”

Bishop Sipuka ends the letter by telling the ambassador that his country is powerful and supported by powerful governments.

“There is a perception that because of this power, your country listens to what it wants to hear. Hence, you have not heeded the widespread call for a ceasefire.” DM