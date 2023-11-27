Business Maverick

Volkswagen Tells Workers to Brace for Job Cuts in Savings Push

The Volkswagen Anchieta factory in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, on Friday, June 30, 2023. Volkswagen AG is temporarily suspending production in Brazil due to stagnating demand in the auto market.
By Bloomberg
27 Nov 2023
Volkswagen AG signaled it’s willing to push for job cuts at its namesake brand to reduce expenses and improve profitability.

Next year will be difficult for VW because of intense pressure in several markets and below-expectation orders for its electric vehicles, brand chief Thomas Schäfer said Monday.

“‘Business as usual’ will not be enough without noticeable cuts,” Schäfer told labor representatives at the main Wolfsburg plant, according to internal documentation of the comments seen by Bloomberg. “We have to tackle the critical issues, including personnel.”

Europe’s biggest automaker is working on a program to lift returns and better compete with rivals such as Stellantis NV and Tesla Inc., with wilting demand in Europe and China adding urgency to efforts to slim down bloated structures.

Chief Executive Officer Oliver Blume wants the long-struggling VW brand to deliver a sustained gain in earnings of about €10 billion ($10.9 billion) by 2026. Success will partly depend on forging agreements with the company’s powerful labor unions.

The brand needs to bring down excessive administrative costs and make its factories more productive, Schäfer said, adding that an agreement on the necessary measures should be found this year.

“We are not making enough profit with our cars to finance the transformation and our future from our own resources,” he said. “Other manufacturers would close plants in such a situation.”

More details on the efficiency measures are expected to be communicated at a workers’ assembly on Dec. 6. Handelsblatt reported the comments earlier Monday.

