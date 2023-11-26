Sport

Former England football manager Terry Venables dies aged 80

A stadium scoreboard displays a remembrance message following the passing of former English football player and manager Terry Venables prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 26 November 2023 in London, England. (Photo: Julian Finney / Getty Images)
By Reuters
26 Nov 2023
Terry Venables, the former manager of England’s national soccer team and Tottenham Hotspur, has died at the age of 80 after an illness, his family said on Sunday.

Terry Venables guided England to the semifinals of the 1996 European Championship on home soil before losing to Germany on penalties. 

“We are totally devastated by the loss of a wonderful husband and father who passed away peacefully yesterday after a long illness,” his family said in a statement on Sunday. 

In addition to his spell in charge of Tottenham, during which he won the FA Cup in the 1990-91 season, he also took charge of Crystal Palace, Leeds United and Barcelona in a glittering managerial career. 

During his time at Barcelona, Venables earned the nickname El Tel, winning La Liga and reaching the European Cup final in 1986. Venables was also responsible for bringing British strikers Gary Lineker and Mark Hughes to the Nou Camp. 

“The best, most innovative coach that I had the privilege and pleasure of playing for,” Lineker, who also played under Venables at Spurs and England, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

“He was much more, though, than just a great manager; he was vibrant, he was charming, he was witty, he was a friend.” 

Former England manager Terry Venables after the Sir Bobby Robson Memorial Service at Durham Cathedral on 21 September 2009 in Durham, England. (Photo: Stu Forster / Getty Images)

Venables started his professional career as a player with Chelsea in 1960 and played for Tottenham Hotspur, Queens Park Rangers and Crystal Palace before retiring to take over the manager’s role there. 

As a player, he made more than 500 league appearances and won the League Cup with Chelsea in 1965 and the FA Cup with Spurs in 1967. He made two international appearances for England. 

Venables also had a two-year stint as chief executive of Spurs from 1991-93. 

“We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Terry Venables, our former player, manager and chief executive, who passed away on Saturday,” Spurs said in a statement. 

Current England manager Gareth Southgate, part of the Euro 1996 side and who missed a penalty in the shootout defeat by Germany, said Venables “made people feel special”. 

“Any player will have great affinity with the manager that gave them their opportunity, but it was quickly evident playing for Terry Venables that he was an outstanding coach and manager,” Southgate said. 

“Tactically excellent, he had a wonderful manner, capable of handling everyone from the youngest player to the biggest star.” 

Venables also brought the mercurial Paul Gascoigne to Tottenham from Newcastle in 1988, helping him become one of the most sought-after midfielders in the world. 

“Such a sad day, cheers boss,” Gascoigne said. DM

Payment options