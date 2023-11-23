The Budapest Ballet Grand Prix, and more from around the world

An entrant prepares for her performance in the second round of the junior category during the first edition of the Budapest Ballet Grand Prix in the National Dance Theatre in Budapest, Hungary, 22 November 2023 (issued 23 November 2023). The international ballet competition was launched by the Hungarian Dance University, a leading training facility of Hungarian professional dancers, to promote ballet and dance arts in Hungary. The competition offers young dancers an opportunity to compete and gain exposure in the international dance scene, and provides scholarships and career opportunities for the most outstanding dancers. The event runs from 21 to 24 November. EPA-EFE/Tamas Kovacs
An entrant performs in the second round of the junior category during the first edition of the Budapest Ballet Grand Prix in the National Dance Theatre in Budapest, Hungary, 22 November 2023 (issued 23 November 2023). EPA-EFE/Tamas Kovacs
A Nepalese pro-monarchy supporter runs for cover during clashes with the police during a rally in Kathmandu, Nepal, 23 November 2023. Nepalese businessman Durga Prasai organized the pro-monarchy protest rally against Nepal’s Federal Democratic Republic system. In May 2008, the current Constitution Assembly declared Nepal as a Federal Democratic Republic, abolishing the 240-year-old monarchy. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
Yaaseen Manuel explores the impact of the war by highlighting the human side of the war, evoking it through dance, and empathy. in St Georges Mall during The Infecting The City programme on November 22, 2023, in Cape Town, South Africa. The vibrant and innovative annual public arts festival showcases South Africa’s music, dance, video, and visual art. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Crystal Finck performs in ‘?Is ge sada ge, sada get ? is (She is us and we are her), a site-specific, dance work performed at The Slave Lodge during the Infecting The City programme on November 22, 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Cathedral staff install the sculpture of a whale, Leviathan, by artist Shezad Dawood, which uses the central allegory of Herman Melville’s Moby Dick, in Salisbury Cathedral, on November 23, 2023, in Salisbury, England. The solo exhibition by artist Shezad Dawood looks at the interaction between migration, mental health, and climate change through paintings, textiles, video and sculpture. Central to the exhibition is a series of powerful textile paintings, which feature objects recovered from the seabed by a team from the Laboratory of Anthropological Forensics (LABANOF), Milan after migrant boats have sunk. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)
Cleatus visits the Empire State Building in honour of 30 Years of NFL on FOX at The Empire State Building on November 22, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)
Joe Lycett attends the “Turdcast” Podcast Launch at the Royal Albert Dock on November 23, 2023, in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images)
Soldiers from the Brigade of Gurkhas march on the Parade Ground during a passing out ceremony at Catterick Garrison on November 23, 2023, in Catterick, England. Established in 1947 after Indian independence, the Army’s Brigade of Gurkhas has a rich history, with Gurkha recruits receiving training at Catterick for over 70 years. According to the Army, the rigorous Gurkha training process admits only 230 trainee riflemen annually from approximately 17,000 applicants. Gurkha Company at ITC Catterick is part of the 2nd Infantry Training Battalion, and its stated mission is “to mould Nepalese youths into trained soldiers who will live up to the traditions of the Brigade of Gurkhas.” (Photo by Phil Noble – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Soldiers from the Brigade of Gurkhas check each other’s uniforms ahead of a passing out ceremony on November 23, 2023, in Catterick, England. (Photo by Phil Noble – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
A Bangladeshi vendor takes a nap while waiting for the customers at a wholesale market in the Kawran Bazar area during a new 48-hour nationwide blockade in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 23 November 2023. The main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and allied parties called for another 48-hour nationwide transport blockade to pressure Awami League (AL) ruling party’s government to resign ahead of the country’s January 2024 general election. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM
A woman carries a jerry can after filling it with water from a donated tank, in Sana’a, Yemen, 22 November 2023. Yemen has been one of the most water-scarce countries in the world, a problem that has been exacerbated by more than nine years of conflict and droughts. Nearly 15.4 million people out of Yemen’s 30-million population have no access to safe water, the United Nations (UN) has estimated. The water shortages in the war-ravaged country affect women and children who are often responsible for getting water for their families. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
Smoke rises after an explosion following an airstrike on the northern part of the Gaza Strip, as seen from Sderot, southern Israel, 22 November 2023. More than 12,000 Palestinians and at least 1,200 Israelis have been killed, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Palestinian health authority, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
Tourists enjoy the view of the fog covering the Tatra Mountains foothills, as seen from an altitude of around 1,800 meters above sea level near Zakopane, Poland, 22 November 2023. Winter has arrived at Tatra Mountains bringing snowfalls and subzero temperatures. EPA-EFE/GRZEGORZ MOMOT
Aerial view of the Cross Country stadium and the Ski Jumping Hill November 23, 2023, in Ruka, Finland. (Photo by Federico Modica/NordicFocus/Getty Images)
A Cambodian worker installs lights on a large boat in preparation for the annual Water Festival celebrations on the Tonle Sap River in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 23 November 2023. The festival will see boat teams from across Cambodia compete in races on the Mekong River. The water festival will run from 26 November to 28 November 2023. EPA-EFE/KITH SEREY
A Cambodian Buddhist monk walks past a large boat with installed lights in preparation for the annual Water Festival celebrations on the Tonle Sap River in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 23 November 2023. EPA-EFE/KITH SEREY
Red lights illuminate the Varkert Bazar historic building to mark Red Wednesday, the international day of solidarity with persecuted Christians, in the Buda Castle district of Budapest, Hungary, 22 November 2023 (issued 23 November 2023). Red Wednesday is a worldwide action initiated in 2015 by Aid to the Church in Need (ACN), a Catholic pontifical foundation, to support suffering Christians in a global call for religious freedom and solidarity with the persecuted communities. EPA-EFE/ROBERT HEGEDUS
Workers inflate and secure giant helium balloons which will be a featured part of tomorrow’s 97th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, New York, USA, 22 November 2023. The annual parade will feature 16 giant character helium balloons which will be led down the street by teams of people. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
Swooping in to save the day this holiday season is Red Titan, the brave, kind alter-ego of Ryan from Ryan’s World during Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: Balloon Inflation on November 22, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s, Inc.)
Justin Hawkins of The Darkness performs in concert at AB, Ancienne Belgique on November 22, 2023, in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Elsie Roymans/Getty Images) DM
