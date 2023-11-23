South Africa

GROUNDUP

Lottery to slap ex board members with criminal complaints as frustration with NPA, Hawks mounts

Lottery to slap ex board members with criminal complaints as frustration with NPA, Hawks mounts
The new National Lotteries Commission board is intent on holding those who corrupted the organisation accountable. (Illustration: Lisa Nelson)
By Raymond Joseph
23 Nov 2023
0

Chairperson Barney Pityana says Auditor-General must be held accountable for giving the National Lotteries Commission clean audits.

The board of the NLC plans to lay criminal complaints against former board members implicated in corruption, including for the rampant looting of Lottery grant funding.

The decision comes against a background of increasing frustration at the slow pace of investigations by police and the Hawks, and a lack of prosecutions by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The board’s decision to act was revealed in Parliament this week when the NLC presented its 2022/2023 annual report and second quarter performance report to Parliament’s Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) portfolio committee.

The new NLC board has so far shown that it intends to stamp out the corruption that plagued the organisation.

NLC board chairperson Barney Pityana told MPs that they also intended to launch civil litigation against former NLC board members implicated in the looting.

Reading from a prepared statement Pityana, said: “Notwithstanding that various agencies are seized with this matter, we are of the view that ultimately the responsibility as a matter of law belongs to us as the substantive Board of the NLC.”

Therefore the NLC board had decided to:

  • Lay criminal charges against former NLC Board members, “…especially [those who served] between 2015-2022 and have been identified as being implicated [in the looting] in investigations by SIU and other law-enforcement agencies”.
  • Apply for implicated board members to be declared delinquent directors.
  • Institute civil claims to recover “all monies” misappropriated as a result of former board members’ misconduct.
  • Institute civil litigation for delictual damages against former board members “for the reputation, goodwill and the good name of the NLC that was harmed.”

Three former board members, former chairperson Alfred Nevhutanda, William Huma and Muthuhadini Madzivhandila — who has since died — have all been implicated in corruption involving lottery funds running into tens of millions of rands.

Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel told the virtual meeting that he fully supported the decision to act on several fronts against former board members.

Patel made it clear that the planned actions were “not an alternative to criminal prosecution” but rather “a suite” of measures to “hold those implicated and those associated” with the looting accountable.

“We must hold accountable those who acted corruptly and also those who enabled corruption either through collusion or gross negligence in the performance of their responsibilities,” he said.

Serving on a board was not a “free lunch but a serious responsibility on behalf of the public,” Patel said, adding that amendments to the Companies Act currently before the DTIC committee would address the issue of delinquent directors.

Pityana told MPs that the current board members were aware that “in a corporate setting, we cannot completely wash our hands from the acts of our predecessor boards”.

“It is for those reasons that we believe that we are honour bound to take action when evidence surfaces that demonstrates that the actions of members of our predecessor Board were in violation of the [Lotteries] Act in that they failed to undertake their duties and responsibilities with due care, honesty, efficiency and moral character, putting at risk the organisation that they were appointed to serve,” he said.

In a telephone interview after the presentation, Pityana told GroundUp that the board’s decision to lay criminal complaints and pursue civil litigation was taken “because we are frustrated by the length of time it is taking for the normal processes of the SIU, NPA and the Hawks. Things are not moving.”

“We will go to the police with the information we have from internal investigations and from the SIU’s investigations. We will take a dossier to them”, he said.

Pityana said they would also apply to have former board members declared delinquent because neither the NPA nor SIU planned to do so.

“The long and short is that we are dealing with this within the organisation. Not only were members of the board not doing oversight work, but even those members where there is no evidence that they behaved corruptly, we are saying that they cast a blind eye to what was happening.”

Pityana was also critical of the Auditor-General, which consistently gave the NLC clean audits, despite extensive reporting — mainly by GroundUp — on the extent of the corruption involving Lottery funds.

“We are also saying that the AG over those years did not do their job. We want those people [who were responsible for giving the NLC clean audits] held to account”, he said. “It is inconceivable that the first time the AG reported problems was two years ago. They cannot just wash their hands. The AG must investigate their own staff who were involved in these audits.” DM

First published by GroundUp.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

ANC crushes opposition in KZN with resounding Imbali victory, EFF and IFP trail with middling results
Maverick News

ANC crushes opposition in KZN with resounding Imbali victory, EFF and IFP trail with middling results
Thinking of moving to small-town South Africa? Look around before you take the leap
Maverick Life

Thinking of moving to small-town South Africa? Look around before you take the leap
Pretoria ponders implementing ANC vote to cut ties with Israel
Maverick News

Pretoria ponders implementing ANC vote to cut ties with Israel
Western Cape police chief warns cops as constable nabbed for allegedly helping suspect to escape
Maverick News

Western Cape police chief warns cops as constable nabbed for allegedly helping suspect to escape
Former lottery boss’s Rolls Royce released from preservation order after being sold to ‘innocent third party’
Maverick News

Former lottery boss’s Rolls Royce released from preservation order after being sold to ‘innocent third party’

TOP READS IN SECTION

Ramaphosa calls on teachers to become involved in 'decolonisation of education'
South Africa

Ramaphosa calls on teachers to become involved in 'decolonisation of education'
Former lottery boss’s Rolls Royce released from preservation order after being sold to ‘innocent third party’
Maverick News

Former lottery boss’s Rolls Royce released from preservation order after being sold to ‘innocent third party’
Throw Eskom chapter of Zondo report in the bin, says Koko as NPA faces major hurdles in Kusile case aftermath
Maverick News

Throw Eskom chapter of Zondo report in the bin, says Koko as NPA faces major hurdles in Kusile case aftermath
Pretoria ponders implementing ANC vote to cut ties with Israel
Maverick News

Pretoria ponders implementing ANC vote to cut ties with Israel
R1.5-billion multi-pronged asset seizure order sees authorities tighten illegal coal mining noose
Maverick News

R1.5-billion multi-pronged asset seizure order sees authorities tighten illegal coal mining noose

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

Free Forever

Register for free to continue reading.

We publish 100s of articles per week, all of them free. By registering, you’ll read what you want to read.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Massive Maverick Year End Sale Banner

Massive Maverick Year End Sale now on!

left to get 20-60% of EVERYTHING in store in the Daily Maverick Shop .

Grab books, merch, games for yourself or your Secret Santa.

Maverick Citizen has got you covered.

In need of some good news? Maverick Citizen has got you covered.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options