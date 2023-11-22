Defend Truth

ROAD TO 2024 ELECTIONS

Patriotic Alliance could lose ANC coalition over pro-Israel stance, McKenzie fans xenophobic rhetoric flames

Patriotic Alliance could lose ANC coalition over pro-Israel stance, McKenzie fans xenophobic rhetoric flames
Illustrative image: (Photos: Rawpixel | Leila Dougan | Felix Dlangamandla | Shelley Christians | Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)
By Queenin Masuabi
22 Nov 2023
0

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie is adamant that the party will not change its stance on Israel’s war on Gaza simply to maintain its coalition with the ANC. In the same breath, the party continued its anti-foreigner rhetoric, with McKenzie calling for mass deportations of ‘illegal’ immigrants.

Patriotic Alliance president Gayton McKenzie on Wednesday revealed that the ANC has given the party an ultimatum to either change its stance on the ongoing Middle East war or be booted out of the ANC’s coalition arrangement. 

Speaking during a press briefing ahead of the party’s 10th anniversary, McKenzie reiterated that the PA would maintain its stance in support of Israel, meaning that their agreement with the ANC at a local level would be coming to an end.

“They said that we must turn our backs on Israel or they will expel us from coalitions. We have been told tomorrow [23 November] is the deadline. 

“The religion I follow, the religion of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, commands me to bless and pray for Israel. Even if I get one vote or two votes, I will not listen to the ANC… I am a Christian and I will listen to the Bible,” he said.

Severing ties with the ANC will most likely see the agreement in Johannesburg come to an end and the executive dissolved.

PA deputy president Kenny Kunene will be affected by this as he is the MMC for Transport in the City of Joburg. 

Daily Maverick reported earlier this month that the ANC had resolved to cut ties with the PA and EFF at the local government level. The three parties had been working together to take several municipalities from DA-led coalitions. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: ANC NEC supports cutting ties with ‘dictatorial’ EFF and pro-Israel PA in municipal coalitions

The pro-Palestine ANC was particularly concerned about the PA’s support for Israel, which they felt couldn’t be overlooked. 

‘Build a wall’

McKenzie took a hardline stance over what he described as illegal immigrants and set out his plans for mass deportations if given the chance to lead the country.

He claimed Zimbabwe and other African countries had “colonised” South Africa by “sending their young people here”.

“When I become president, I will build a wall that is high up, like the one [former US president Donald] Trump envisioned. I will mass deport you [illegal immigrants] and when you jump over that wall, you will be met with bullets. I will give instructions to say, shoot to kill — not shoot in the leg but shoot in the head,” he said.

The theme of the party’s birthday celebrations on Saturday is, “Abahambe, A ba tsamaye. Laat hulle loop, let them go – mass deportation of illegal immigrants”.

Kunene warned those who opposed the PA’s policies against coming to the Orlando Stadium, where the event is taking place.

“If you do not agree with the mass deportation of illegal immigrants, do not come to the 10th anniversary of the PA.”

McKenzie is expected to introduce some of the PA’s 2024 election manifesto points, which Kunene deemed critical for mobilising supporters. The party will also introduce its premier candidates. 

The PA was founded in November 2013 and has since gained support in the Western Cape and parts of Gauteng. The party currently has around 85 councillors across the country, with some having served on mayoral committees. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Former lottery boss’s Rolls Royce released from preservation order after being sold to ‘innocent third party’
Maverick News

Former lottery boss’s Rolls Royce released from preservation order after being sold to ‘innocent third party’
Thinking of moving to small-town South Africa? Look around before you take the leap
Maverick Life

Thinking of moving to small-town South Africa? Look around before you take the leap
R1.5-billion multi-pronged asset seizure order sees authorities tighten illegal coal mining noose
Maverick News

R1.5-billion multi-pronged asset seizure order sees authorities tighten illegal coal mining noose
Ramaphosa calls on teachers to become involved in 'decolonisation of education'
South Africa

Ramaphosa calls on teachers to become involved in 'decolonisation of education'
Throw Eskom chapter of Zondo report in the bin, says Koko as NPA faces major hurdles in Kusile case aftermath
Maverick News

Throw Eskom chapter of Zondo report in the bin, says Koko as NPA faces major hurdles in Kusile case aftermath

TOP READS IN SECTION

Israel recalls its SA ambassador ahead of parliamentary vote on EFF motion to shut embassy in Pretoria
Maverick News

Israel recalls its SA ambassador ahead of parliamentary vote on EFF motion to shut embassy in Pretoria
Former lottery boss’s Rolls Royce released from preservation order after being sold to ‘innocent third party’
Maverick News

Former lottery boss’s Rolls Royce released from preservation order after being sold to ‘innocent third party’
Transnet’s financial crunch intensifies after losing millions in revenue due to Durban port inefficiencies
Maverick News

Transnet’s financial crunch intensifies after losing millions in revenue due to Durban port inefficiencies
R1.5-billion multi-pronged asset seizure order sees authorities tighten illegal coal mining noose
Maverick News

R1.5-billion multi-pronged asset seizure order sees authorities tighten illegal coal mining noose
Throw Eskom chapter of Zondo report in the bin, says Koko as NPA faces major hurdles in Kusile case aftermath
Maverick News

Throw Eskom chapter of Zondo report in the bin, says Koko as NPA faces major hurdles in Kusile case aftermath

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

Free Forever

Register for free to continue reading.

We publish 100s of articles per week, all of them free. By registering, you’ll read what you want to read.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We hate paywalls. But we need our readers' support.

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so we can keep doing our investigations and journalism. Can you spare the cost of a cup of coffee a week?

You choose the amount and you can cancel anytime.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.