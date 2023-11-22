Patriotic Alliance president Gayton McKenzie on Wednesday revealed that the ANC has given the party an ultimatum to either change its stance on the ongoing Middle East war or be booted out of the ANC’s coalition arrangement.

Speaking during a press briefing ahead of the party’s 10th anniversary, McKenzie reiterated that the PA would maintain its stance in support of Israel, meaning that their agreement with the ANC at a local level would be coming to an end.

“They said that we must turn our backs on Israel or they will expel us from coalitions. We have been told tomorrow [23 November] is the deadline.

“The religion I follow, the religion of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, commands me to bless and pray for Israel. Even if I get one vote or two votes, I will not listen to the ANC… I am a Christian and I will listen to the Bible,” he said.

Severing ties with the ANC will most likely see the agreement in Johannesburg come to an end and the executive dissolved.

PA deputy president Kenny Kunene will be affected by this as he is the MMC for Transport in the City of Joburg.

Daily Maverick reported earlier this month that the ANC had resolved to cut ties with the PA and EFF at the local government level. The three parties had been working together to take several municipalities from DA-led coalitions.

Read more in Daily Maverick: ANC NEC supports cutting ties with ‘dictatorial’ EFF and pro-Israel PA in municipal coalitions

The pro-Palestine ANC was particularly concerned about the PA’s support for Israel, which they felt couldn’t be overlooked.

‘Build a wall’

McKenzie took a hardline stance over what he described as illegal immigrants and set out his plans for mass deportations if given the chance to lead the country.

He claimed Zimbabwe and other African countries had “colonised” South Africa by “sending their young people here”.

“When I become president, I will build a wall that is high up, like the one [former US president Donald] Trump envisioned. I will mass deport you [illegal immigrants] and when you jump over that wall, you will be met with bullets. I will give instructions to say, shoot to kill — not shoot in the leg but shoot in the head,” he said.

The theme of the party’s birthday celebrations on Saturday is, “Abahambe, A ba tsamaye. Laat hulle loop, let them go – mass deportation of illegal immigrants”.

Kunene warned those who opposed the PA’s policies against coming to the Orlando Stadium, where the event is taking place.

“If you do not agree with the mass deportation of illegal immigrants, do not come to the 10th anniversary of the PA.”

McKenzie is expected to introduce some of the PA’s 2024 election manifesto points, which Kunene deemed critical for mobilising supporters. The party will also introduce its premier candidates.

The PA was founded in November 2013 and has since gained support in the Western Cape and parts of Gauteng. The party currently has around 85 councillors across the country, with some having served on mayoral committees. DM