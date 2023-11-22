Sphamandla Phiwayinkosi Mthembu died at the scene of the attack in swampy terrain between the Nsumo Pan and Mkhuze River early on Sunday, 19 November.

According to Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, Mthembu was on foot patrol with three fellow rangers shortly before he was attacked. Evidence suggests he was able to fire a single shot towards the animal before he died.

The four rangers were following human footprints after receiving reports that several poaching snares had been set in the area.

Finding the words to say to the family was made more difficult when I realised that Mr Mthembu had recently lost (one of his children).

“During their patrol, they decided to divide into two and go in opposite directions. Within a few minutes, one of Mthembu’s colleagues heard a gunshot (from Mthembu’s direction). When he went to investigate, he saw a hippo attacking Mthembu.

“Mthembu’s colleague started shooting at the hippo until it died. Mthembu was still alive when the hippo died, and managed to speak to his colleagues before he sadly succumbed to his injuries while they were waiting for assistance.”

Expressing his condolences, Ezemvelo chief executive Sihle Mkhize said: “My heart broke when I heard of this incident, and finding the words to say to the family was made more difficult when I realised that Mr Mthembu had recently lost (one of his children). His family was still trying to come to terms with the loss of a child, and this unfortunate incident happened.”

The 40,000-hectare Mkhuze Game Reserve is a Big Five wildlife reserve proclaimed in 1912.

Although hippo are herbivorous, they have sharp canine tusks used for self-defence and in territorial battles, and can be very aggressive – particularly if protecting calves.

They are the third-largest species of land mammal after elephants and white rhino and male hippos can weigh up to 1.5 tonnes. Despite their size and short legs, they can reach speeds of up to 30km/h over short distances.

The Game Rangers Association of Africa has also sent condolences to Mthembu’s family and his colleagues in the reserve.

Association chief executive Andew Campbell said: “Rangers face many perils as guardians of our natural world – sometimes even from the wildlife they protect.

“It is essential that rangers are supported by good training on how to work with potentially dangerous animals, have the right equipment to protect themselves, are supported by good leadership and have emergency response mechanisms in place to mitigate some of these risks.

“If a tragic incident like what happened to Ranger Mthembu occurs, we need support for the families of rangers living in nearby communities who have lost so much.

“Hippo can be unpredictable, especially when out of water or with young. We know they are responsible for many human deaths in Africa. Unfortunately, when rangers need to respond to incidents like poaching they must sometimes operate in areas where risks are high.”

It is understood that Mthembu is survived by his partner and a young child and that his funeral will be held at his family home near Manguzi on Saturday, 25 November 25. DM