Defend Truth

GLOBAL ORGANISED CRIME

Date rape drug hidden in dried fish latest confiscation in SA-Nigeria crackdowns

Date rape drug hidden in dried fish latest confiscation in SA-Nigeria crackdowns
Suleiman Oba was arrested in Nigeria in August 2023. He alleged another man was heading a drug cartel he was accused of being part of. (Photo: Nigeria's National Drug Law Enforcement Agency) | South Africa's Border Management Authority announced on 20 November 2023 that a consignment of Rohypnol, from Nigeria, was intercepted at OR Tambo International Airport. (Photo: Border Management Authority SA) | Police in Nigeria arrested Hakeem Salami there on 10 October 2023. He was accused of heading a transnational drug cartel. (Photo: Nigeria's National Drug Law Enforcement Agency)
By Caryn Dolley
21 Nov 2023
0

A consignment of Rohypnol, flown from Nigeria, was intercepted in Johannesburg. This bust comes after other crackdowns which saw cops in Nigeria arrest two suspected kingpins accused of smuggling drugs to countries including SA and Brazil.

Rohypnol, otherwise known as the date rape drug, has been discovered hidden in dried fish at OR Tambo International Airport after it landed there from Nigeria.

The interception on Monday, 20 November 2023, is the latest in a series of drug crackdowns that have played out over the past few months, and which have links to South Africa and Nigeria.

Daily Maverick has reported extensively on the activities of gangs trafficking drugs via this country.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Suspected drug traffickers arrests at OR Tambo airport echo prior SA-Australia ‘cocaine plane’ smuggling scheme

Other states that are pivotal in this arena include Brazil and Australia.

Nigeria fits into these trafficking networks.

Date rape drug in dried fish

South Africa’s Border Management Authority announced on Monday that “8.1kg of Rohypnol was detected concealed in a consignment of dried fish.”

More commonly known as the “date rape drug” in South Africa, it is classified as Schedule 6, so a prescription is needed for it.

The interception happened at a cargo terminal OR Tambo International Airport (where, in a separate bust, five workers were arrested last week in connection with cocaine smuggling via Australia).

Concealed in wheat and pepper

While it was not clear who was behind the Rohypnol consignment, the crackdown comes after a separate domino effect drug trafficking takedown, with direct links to South Africa, that played out in Nigeria over the past few months.

In the first phase of the crackdown, in August, operatives with Nigeria’s National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) intercepted consignments of ephedrine (used to make methamphetamine), a strain of cannabis, and nitrous oxide (laughing gas) that was being smuggled to South Africa and Kenya.

Traffickers were concealing the substances in packaging that usually contained a wheat product, as well as in between dry pepper.

An NDLEA statement said that subsequent investigations into who was behind the smuggling led to some arrests.

Mansions raided

Some suspects’ “mansions [were] raided, and their luxury vehicles seized.”

On 25 August 2023, a suspect, Suleiman Babatunde Oba, was detained while trying to board a flight to South Africa — he was allegedly caught with two boxes containing ephedrine.

The NDLEA accused Oba of being a “member of a cartel distributing cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and ephedrine between Nigeria, Brazil, Ghana, South Africa, Mozambique, and Europe.”

Oba was married to a South African woman and according to the NDLEA, had a South African passport and had lived in this country for two decades.

“In his statement… [he] identified [another man,] Hakeem Babatunde Salami who equally lives in Lagos and South Africa as the head of the drug ring,” the NDLEA statement said. 

Fled to SA

Three days after Oba’s arrest, NDLEA members went to Salami’s home in Lagos and discovered he had allegedly fled the country on the day Oba was detained.

A Toyota Venza, Mercedes-Benz SUV, phones and documents were confiscated as part of investigations.

About a month-and-a-half later, the man Oba had alleged was “the head of the drug ring” — Salami — was detained.

On 10 October, Salami was taken into custody at Nigeria’s Murtala Mohammed International Airport.

The NDLEA said the arrest happened “after weeks of intelligence-led operations across the country and outside Nigeria.” 

It accused Salami of heading a transnational organised crime gang.

Gold, drugs and Pretoria business

Salami had allegedly fled Nigeria for South Africa on the day of Oba’s arrest.

“Hakeem Babatunde Salami was however smoked out of hiding through partnership with South African authorities and other intelligence and investigative mechanisms,” the NDLEA said in a press release about his arrest.

“In [a] statement, he claimed he was into the importation of building materials from China to Nigeria and used to sell gold in South Africa before delving into the illicit drug trade about two years ago.”

Other suspects linked to the cartel, including a man named Godwin Edet Mathew, were also detained.

Daily Maverick established that someone with the same full name as Salami’s was the director of a company, Alao Venturs, that was based in a building in Sunnyside, Pretoria.

On 23 October 2023 Daily Maverick asked the South African Police Service about its role in Salami’s arrest in Nigeria, but no response was received.

In July the NDLEA announced it HAD met with a representative of South Africa’s Hawksto forge stronger operational ties that will herald tough times for drug syndicates operating between the two countries”.

Murder conspiracy plot

Meanwhile, in recent arrests in South Africa, three alleged drug dealers from Nigeria — Paul Ogor Ndudiokwe, Obinna Igbokwe, and Kenneth Ozor Onurarah — were detained in the Northern Cape city of Upington on 15 October.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, they were accused of plotting to murder certain police officers and rape one’s wife in front of him.

This was allegedly in retaliation for arrests the officers were carrying out “regularly for possession or dealing of drugs, [and] were hurting their business, and causing them to lose money.”

The trio were released from custody on bail and are expected back in an Upington court in December. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Israel recalls its SA ambassador ahead of parliamentary vote on EFF motion to shut embassy in Pretoria
Maverick News

Israel recalls its SA ambassador ahead of parliamentary vote on EFF motion to shut embassy in Pretoria
Former lottery boss’s Rolls Royce released from preservation order after being sold to ‘innocent third party’
Maverick News

Former lottery boss’s Rolls Royce released from preservation order after being sold to ‘innocent third party’
Pro-Palestinian group’s threatened protest forces Woolies to withdraw its popular Israeli pearl couscous
Business Maverick

Pro-Palestinian group’s threatened protest forces Woolies to withdraw its popular Israeli pearl couscous
R1.5-billion multi-pronged asset seizure order sees authorities tighten illegal coal mining noose
Maverick News

R1.5-billion multi-pronged asset seizure order sees authorities tighten illegal coal mining noose
Lives turned upside down by cellphone theft a stark indicator of SA’s public safety and policing gaps
Op-eds

Lives turned upside down by cellphone theft a stark indicator of SA’s public safety and policing gaps

TOP READS IN SECTION

Israel recalls its SA ambassador ahead of parliamentary vote on EFF motion to shut embassy in Pretoria
Maverick News

Israel recalls its SA ambassador ahead of parliamentary vote on EFF motion to shut embassy in Pretoria
Former Bok lock and class of 1995 alumnus Hannes Strydom dies in tragic car accident
Maverick News

Former Bok lock and class of 1995 alumnus Hannes Strydom dies in tragic car accident
July '21 unrest — 65 in dock facing terrorism and other charges linked to deadly violence
Maverick News

July '21 unrest — 65 in dock facing terrorism and other charges linked to deadly violence
Transnet’s financial crunch intensifies after losing millions in revenue due to Durban port inefficiencies
Maverick News

Transnet’s financial crunch intensifies after losing millions in revenue due to Durban port inefficiencies
New DA Western Cape leader Tertuis Simmers sets bar high, targets 60% electoral support
DM168

New DA Western Cape leader Tertuis Simmers sets bar high, targets 60% electoral support

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

Free Forever

Register for free to continue reading.

We publish 100s of articles per week, all of them free. By registering, you’ll read what you want to read.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Caryn Dolley Bundle

The Caryn Dolley Fan Bundle

Get Caryn Dolley's Clash of the Cartels, an unprecedented look at how global cartels move to and through South Africa, and To The Wolves, which showcases how South African gangs have infiltrated SAPS, for the discounted bundle price of R350, only at the Daily Maverick Shop.

We hate paywalls. But we need our readers' support.

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so we can keep doing our investigations and journalism. Can you spare the cost of a cup of coffee a week?

You choose the amount and you can cancel anytime.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.