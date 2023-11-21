Maverick Life

SATIRICALLY SPEAKING

Acknowledging this year’s contentious movers and shakers — Tenderpreneur wins R500-million government tender

Acknowledging this year’s contentious movers and shakers — Tenderpreneur wins R500-million government tender
Get ready for the inaugural annual SASSYFLOPs. Image design: Malibongwe Tyilo
By Malibongwe Tyilo
21 Nov 2023
0

This is a truly great day for our country!!!!

My fellow fans of the great South Africa Sh** Show (Sass), my Phala-Phala pals, my EFF BFFs, my Zuma-Zamas and Zealous Zillettes. I have some amazing news to share with you. In its ever-exemplary support of arts and culture, our government recently planned to advertise a R500-million tender for an all-new annual awards show, the South Africa Sh** Show Yearlys For Laudible Outstanding Performances, the Sassyflops if you will. These will be awarded to those most outstanding actors who have featured in the last 30 seasons of Sass

In a fleeting moment of patriotism, and as the country’s most important living or unliving film critic, it became clear to me that I and I alone were being called to serve my country. I got on my knees and prayed to the Lord that His will be done. Sensing that my prayers had been heard and that indeed, it was the Lord’s will that I serve my country in this manner, I quietly got in touch with each member of the government’s tender approval committee and offered them a small donation as a token of my appreciation for their faith in this divine mission, to be deposited in theirs or a relative’s bank account once the Sassyflop funds had been deposited into my account. 

My faith in the Lord and the government did not fail me; the “5” followed by some eight zeroes that landed in my account this morning is evidence enough. As one opposed to the wasteful expenditure of public funds, I have decided that I will bear this burden alone. I alone will be the organising committee and judging panel for the inaugural Sassyflops. 

Hence, I am writing this letter, to ask you, my fellow patriots, to assist me in putting together this great moment for our people, to give freely of your time and ideas, untainted by desire for remuneration or any misguided ideas of broad-based economic empowerment, so that we can make these awards a reality. Even the paler-phalas among you are welcome to contribute. Think of the Sassyflops as a project for the benefit of “some of the people, by all of the people”. Leading by example, I have already been hard at work conceptualising some of the award categories. Please add freely to these my dear comrades.

The Johungersburg Games Award for Brevity in Performance

This award recognises those actors who made their mark in front of the camera in the shortest time possible. Fans of Sass-copycat shows such as Game of Thrones, might be familiar with key characters unexpectedly losing their heads. Well, GoT has nothing on Sass. As demonstrated in recent Sass seasons, when you play for the top position in The Johungersburg Games, don’t give up your day job skattie, and don’t bother decorating your office. Scholars of the Lesufian method might even say “your days are numbered”. It is my hope that this award will be co-presented by the actors behind two memorable Sass characters, Mpho Phalatse and Thapelo Amad. 

The Bheki C Award for Failing Upwards

I’ve long subscribed to the school of thought that says that failure is a matter of perception. Film has repeatedly sought out linear narratives whose heroes demonstrate simple concepts of success, hero’s journeys and such. Sass storylines have shown us that this need not be so. That one can, year after year, produce results seemingly worse than the previous year on paper. This award recognises those actors, who portray characters that continuously fumble their way to ever higher positions, reminding us that, merit is perhaps best left to rugby players and other athletes.

The Phakeng Award for Anti-Racism

Some performances bring us all together, but separately. I don’t have a word for it, but it’s sort of like all people being together but apart, a sort of aparthood mentality one might say. This award recognises those actors who performances support, uplift, and perpetuate this ‘unity in aparthood’ mentality.

The Phala-Phala Award 

This will likely be the hardest one to award, there are just so many potential recipients. It recognises and honours those actors who have exceeded in their portrayal of ambiguous characters. These characters seem like morally upright types at first, untainted by greed and corruption. Yet, the nuanced portrayal by a gifted actor leaves you with a lingering feeling that they sit unbothered atop a murderous criminal cartel, rotten to the very core. As the good book says, “You will know them by the fruits of their inaction”. 

The Pandor Award for Unfukkinbelievable performance on the world stage

Some truly talented actors will surprise at every turn and leave your jaw on the floor. They seem to have a unique way of injecting horror into their performance no matter the film’s genre. Their powerful character portrayals will have you shouting and swearing at the screen. The choices their characters make will make you so angry you forget that you’re watching a piece of fiction. You’ll feel so helpless watching them fumble everything they touch, that all you can really do is repeatedly scream “Unfukkinbelievable!” as you scream into your pillow.

The Steenhuisen ‘are u still here’ Award for durational performance art

The shock that comes with the sudden disappearance of beloved characters from one’s favourite show might lead some viewers to anticipate the disappearance of minor characters with unexciting storylines. Yet, season after season, they come back, as far more interesting characters lose their spots, reminding us that the dull and ineloquent too have their place. Perhaps slow and steady really does win the race. 

The Mashatile Award for What The Actual F!?!?

This accolade recognises those actors who bring something of the arthouse non-linear style of storytelling to life. You’re never quite sure what is going on as you watch them, but such is the power of their performance that it fills you with an ominous dread. You look into their eyes and you get the sense that in preparation for the performance, they’ve reached deep into the darkest depths of their souls and embodied the worst kind of evil, all for your entertainment of course. 

Your turn comrades

The above are just a few initial ideas for the categories my fellow patriots. While your understanding of the finer nuances of filmmaking might be 500 million times inferior to mine, I encourage you to take a chance and jot down some ideas for further award categories, as well as potential nominees for the above as well as any other categories you might come up with. Please send these to me at [email protected] before December 2023, when I as the organising committee and judging panel will announce the final categories and nominees and winners for the inaugural Sassyflops. Sadly, I won’t be organising an actual event to celebrate the winners this year, as the funds from the tender were only sufficient to cover my flights and accommodation for Dubai, Paris, and New York, where I will be spending the next few months for research purposes. However, trust that I will write to you once again to announce the winners. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Pro-Palestinian group’s threatened protest forces Woolies to withdraw its popular Israeli pearl couscous
World

Pro-Palestinian group’s threatened protest forces Woolies to withdraw its popular Israeli pearl couscous
Transnet’s financial crunch intensifies after losing millions in revenue due to Durban port inefficiencies
Maverick News

Transnet’s financial crunch intensifies after losing millions in revenue due to Durban port inefficiencies
Former Bok lock and class of 1995 alumnus Hannes Strydom dies in tragic car accident
Maverick News

Former Bok lock and class of 1995 alumnus Hannes Strydom dies in tragic car accident
How the Multi-Party Charter could make history at the 2024 polls
Maverick News

How the Multi-Party Charter could make history at the 2024 polls
University of Fort Hare’s head of investigations arrested for murder and attempted murder
Maverick News

University of Fort Hare’s head of investigations arrested for murder and attempted murder

TOP READS IN SECTION

July '21 unrest — 65 in dock facing terrorism and other charges linked to deadly violence
Maverick News

July '21 unrest — 65 in dock facing terrorism and other charges linked to deadly violence
Former Bok lock and class of 1995 alumnus Hannes Strydom dies in tragic car accident
Maverick News

Former Bok lock and class of 1995 alumnus Hannes Strydom dies in tragic car accident
New DA Western Cape leader Tertuis Simmers sets bar high, targets 60% electoral support
DM168

New DA Western Cape leader Tertuis Simmers sets bar high, targets 60% electoral support
Bavuma remains defiant over selection and won’t be stepping down as Proteas captain
Maverick News

Bavuma remains defiant over selection and won’t be stepping down as Proteas captain
With contract killings on the rise, demand for bodyguards increases in KwaZulu-Natal
Maverick News

With contract killings on the rise, demand for bodyguards increases in KwaZulu-Natal

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

Free Forever

Register for free to continue reading.

We publish 100s of articles per week, all of them free. By registering, you’ll read what you want to read.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

[%% img-description %%]

Enhancing Access: Court-Ordered Copyright Act Changes for the Blind and Visually Impaired

Hosted by Zukiswa Pikoli in conversation with Dr Sanya Samtani and Marcus Low. Join the free live webinar on Wed 22 Nov at 12pm, as they discuss the Copyright Act and its implications for the visually impaired.

We hate paywalls. But we need our readers' support.

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so we can keep doing our investigations and journalism. Can you spare the cost of a cup of coffee a week?

You choose the amount and you can cancel anytime.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.