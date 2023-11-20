Sport

FOOTBALL

The latest edition of the CAF Champions League showcased the growth of women’s soccer

The latest edition of the CAF Champions League showcased the growth of women’s soccer
Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies players celebrates a victory during the 2023 CAF Womens Champions League semifinals match between Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies and ASFAR at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo on 15 November 2023 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
By Yanga Sibembe
20 Nov 2023
0

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies capped off a stellar CAF Champions League campaign by trouncing Morocco’s Sporting Casablanca 3-0 in the final on Sunday night. The quality of soccer at the tournament bodes well for the future.

Sport is just another form of entertainment. Similarly to all the outlets that humans use to temporarily disengage from reality, it is important for sport to constantly evolve to keep the product sustainable and appealing to the masses.

If the type of soccer on display at the recently concluded CAF Women’s Champions League is a barometer of the future of women’s soccer on the continent, it is bright.

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies led the way with the silky and fluid play that saw them reach a third consecutive final in the continental club competition, which was also being played for a third season since its inception in 2021. 

caf champions league mamelodi

Andile Dlamini of Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies instructs teammates during the 2023 CAF Women‘s Champions League final on 19 November 2023.(Photo: Samuel Shivambu / BackpagePix)

Banyana Ba Style brushed aside Morocco’s Sporting Casablanca 3-0 in the final, which was played in front of a decent crowd at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo, Ivory Coast.

With that emphatic victory, courtesy of a brace by tournament top scorer Refilwe Tholakele and a strike by playmaker Boitumelo Rabale, Sundowns took their Champions League title haul to two from three tournaments. In the 2022 decider, they were upstaged 4-0 by this season’s bronze medallists – Asfar of Morocco.

Giant strides

In the Ivory Coast-hosted third edition, the serial South African champions were flawless. Sundowns won all five of their games at the showpiece without conceding a goal and scoring 10 in the process.

“Women’s football is growing in leaps and bounds and if we invest, we will reap the rewards,” said Sundowns’ winning coach Jerry Tshabalala.

“It is a testament to the talent and dedication of these players that they have achieved so much. But for the sport to continue thriving, we must allocate more resources, provide better facilities and create more opportunities for women and girls who aspire to excel in football,” the coach said.

“This victory is just the beginning and with the right support, African women’s football can reach even greater heights.”

caf champions league mamelodi

Boitumelo Rabale of Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies is tackled by Chaymaa Mourtaji of Sporting Casablanca on 19 November 2023. (Photo: Samuel Shivambu / BackpagePix)

As it stands, the women’s game continues to play catch-up to the men’s game professionally, in terms of overall appeal as a commercial product, exposure and marketing. And, of course, financially.

Nevertheless, giant strides continue to be made. As evidenced by the respective continental competitions that took place in 2022. Including the European Championships, as well as the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon).

The cherry on top concerning gains made came in the form of a spectacular Fifa Women’s World Cup, which took place in Australia and New Zealand midway through 2023. That tournament was a success financially, in terms of support and the action on the pitch.

Competitions such as this fledgling Champions League will certainly play a crucial role in continuing the steady growth of the women’s game that has shone through over the past few years.

This is especially because the players are not merely exposed to the same challenges they encounter weekly when playing in their respective domestic leagues. Continentally, the expectations are higher. The prestige is sky-high. It is also a taste of the demands and tempo required to be successful in a national team setup.

It is by no coincidence that there were some key Sundowns players as Banyana Banyana made their historic foray into the World Cup knockout stages or when they won the Wafcon in 2022.

caf champions league mamelodi

Refilwe Tholakele of Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies celebrates scoring a penalty during the 2023 CAF Women‘s Champions League final against Sporting Casablanca at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo, Ivory Coast on 19 November 2023 (Photo: Samuel Shivambu / BackpagePix)

Players such as Bambanani Mbane, Karabo Dhlamini and Andile Dlamini have been integral to Masandawana’s continental success since the launching of the Champions League. They have carried that winning spirit into the national team.

So, what next to further boost the quality of women’s soccer, not just in Africa, but globally? Sundowns’ coach Tshabalala has a vision.  

“We’ve won two [Champions Leagues now]. We want to keep on doing well. But now we’re hoping that soon Fifa can just say, “Here is a Club World Cup.” That’s a bigger vision for us,” Tshabalala told journalists. World soccer’s governing body Fifa has previously mentioned plans for a women’s Club World Cup, where the best teams from the continent square off to be crowned world champions. 

Just when this concept will become a reality remains unclear. But when it is implemented, it will be another step in the right direction towards keeping soccer as an outstanding form of entertainment. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Pro-Palestinian group’s threatened protest forces Woolies to withdraw its popular Israeli pearl couscous
World

Pro-Palestinian group’s threatened protest forces Woolies to withdraw its popular Israeli pearl couscous
Former Bok lock and class of 1995 alumnus Hannes Strydom dies in tragic car accident
Maverick News

Former Bok lock and class of 1995 alumnus Hannes Strydom dies in tragic car accident
University of Fort Hare’s head of investigations arrested for murder and attempted murder
Maverick News

University of Fort Hare’s head of investigations arrested for murder and attempted murder
SA rugby might be a victim of the Boks’ success
DM168

SA rugby might be a victim of the Boks’ success
Transnet’s financial crunch intensifies after losing millions in revenue due to Durban port inefficiencies
Maverick News

Transnet’s financial crunch intensifies after losing millions in revenue due to Durban port inefficiencies

TOP READS IN SECTION

July '21 unrest — 65 in dock facing terrorism and other charges linked to deadly violence
Maverick News

July '21 unrest — 65 in dock facing terrorism and other charges linked to deadly violence
Former Bok lock and class of 1995 alumnus Hannes Strydom dies in tragic car accident
Maverick News

Former Bok lock and class of 1995 alumnus Hannes Strydom dies in tragic car accident
The Last Shark — documentary starkly illustrates decline of great whites in SA waters
Maverick News

The Last Shark — documentary starkly illustrates decline of great whites in SA waters
Suspected activist murder mastermind dies while in police custody
Maverick News

Suspected activist murder mastermind dies while in police custody
‘South Africa is the gift that keeps on giving,’ says Zapiro at launch of annual collection of cartoons
Maverick News

‘South Africa is the gift that keeps on giving,’ says Zapiro at launch of annual collection of cartoons

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

Free Forever

Register for free to continue reading.

We publish 100s of articles per week, all of them free. By registering, you’ll read what you want to read.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We hate paywalls. But we need our readers' support.

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so we can keep doing our investigations and journalism. Can you spare the cost of a cup of coffee a week?

You choose the amount and you can cancel anytime.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.