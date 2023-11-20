Golden syrup and Jungle oats – that’s childhood on a plate. These muffins are pure nostalgia in that regard, each bite and their aroma taking us back to the kitchens of our youth, before adulthood and the stresses of life rolled in.

Even better is that these are really easy and quick to make; in fact, a child could make them. They can be prepared in 10 minutes and take only 20 to 25 minutes in the oven, so you could be eating them half an hour after starting to make them.

Ingredients

2 ½ cups brown bread wheat flour

¾ cup treacle sugar (or similar such as caramel or muscovado sugar)

⅓ cup oats

2 heaped tsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt

¾ cup milk

2 extra large eggs

½ cup butter

90 ml golden syrup

Extra treacle sugar and oats to sprinkle on top

Method

Preheat the oven to 200 ℃. Grease the cavities of a 6-muffin pan with butter and sprinkle flour over. Shake off excess flour.

Mix the flour, baking powder, salt, sugar and oats together in a bowl. Melt the butter and add the golden syrup, stirring until melted. In a separate bowl, beat together the eggs and milk.

Pour both of these into the flour mixture and stir to combine. Spoon the mixture into 6 muffin cavities.

Sprinkle treacle sugar on top and then scatter some oats.

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes (mine were cooked in about 23 minutes).

Eat immediately with butter and a little golden syrup. DM

Tony Jackman is Galliova Food Writer 2023, jointly with TGIFood columnist Anna Trapido.

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks.