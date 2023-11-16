Maverick Citizen

HAZARDOUS DRIVE OP-ED

My robbery nightmare in Nyanga, Cape Town, directed by Google Maps

My robbery nightmare in Nyanga, Cape Town, directed by Google Maps
Maurice Smithers, the victim of an attempted robbery in Nyanga, Cape Town. (Photo: Supplied)
By Maurice Smithers
16 Nov 2023
0

‘I am now grappling with an overwhelming and complex set of emotions – anger, frustration, despondency and profound sadness.’

On Monday, 13 November, Daily Maverick published an article entitled ‘Google Maps will no longer direct visitors through Cape Town township after attacks on motorists’. On the same day, I messaged Google urging them not to send motorists to Muizenberg through Nyanga because, unbeknown to Daily Maverick, the “most recent” attack wasn’t in October, but on 10 November. I know this because it happened to me.

I hired a car on arrival at Cape Town International Airport on Friday, 10 November, and Google Maps suggested a route that would take me to Baden Powell Drive which hugs the False Bay coast to Muizenberg. As someone from Jozi, I was looking forward to a drive along the sea.

What I didn’t know was that the “fastest route” would take me through Nyanga, rated in September 2023 as the 21st most dangerous place in the country and the 7th most dangerous in the Western Cape.

However, once I found myself in the area, I wasn’t particularly worried. I’m in and out of Alex, I lived in Yeoville, and I’ve run workshops in Diepsloot and Gugulethu. I’m pretty street-wise so I knew to be alert to my surroundings, but never expected any problems. I was mistaken.

While waiting at a traffic light, a 20kg chunk of concrete came smashing through the driver’s window. My ignition key was snatched and thrown into the street to stop me from driving off. I didn’t see the rock flying past my face or the key being removed. I didn’t even feel the rough concrete tearing across my scrawny arms. Recovering from my initial shock, I saw someone trying to get in through the gaping hole where the window had been.

google maps nyanga

The 20kg chunk of concrete that burst through the driver’s window. (Photo: Supplied)

Strangely, I wasn’t scared. I attacked him, shoving him out of the car. As I did so, I saw a gash in my right arm and thought the guy had a knife and had stabbed me. But I saw no sign of a weapon in his hands. We tussled, him shouting, “Give me your cellphone” and me yelling, “Fuck you!”

Unexpectedly, he turned and ran off.

I then saw that both of my arms had suffered serious damage from the concrete block, which had come to land on the handbrake, mercifully missing my head. 

Passersby urged me to get out of the area, but I couldn’t – not until someone found the car key and brought it to me. I am deeply indebted to that anonymous, caring member of the Nyanga community. Thank you. Ndiyabulela. You are a good person.

Read more in Daily Maverick: US couple attacked and robbed on the way to Cape Town airport after Google Maps directs them via high-risk route

I continued on my designated route, having decided it made more sense than turning around. Then I noticed people looking at me weirdly as they drove past. It was only when I looked in the rear view mirror that I realised that my face and neck were covered in blood from multiple cuts caused by the flying glass from the shattered window.

I stopped at a petrol station, cleaned up a bit with the help of several sympathetic people and continued to Muizenberg to the home of Karl von Holdt and Adele Kirsten where I dropped my bags and headed to a hospital to get treatment.

Adele drove me to the nearest Netcare facility – which wasn’t at all near, but I had to go there to satisfy my minimalist medical aid package – and I was given eight stitches in the right arm and a dressing on the left (I subsequently learnt that I may need a skin graft on that arm – I’ll know next week).

That done, I continued life pretty much as normal. On Saturday, I attended a farmworkers’ workshop and went ahead with a presentation on the history and socioeconomic impact of alcohol use – the purpose of my visit to Cape Town – and flew home on Sunday.

While in Cape Town, I discovered that I was not the first person to be directed along that route – and also that I had escaped relatively lightly. Other victims had lost all their possessions, some had suffered serious injuries, and others had been killed.

I was fortunate in so many ways – the concrete block missed my head, the would-be robber wasn’t armed, he acted alone, he left empty-handed, no one else took advantage of my exposed and vulnerable predicament once he had run off, the key to the car was found and returned to me, there were people who “saw me” – in isiZulu, the literal translation of the greeting “sawubona” (hello) is “I see you”, used to acknowledge the worth and dignity of each person one meets – and generously assisted me, and I reached Muizenberg safely without further problems.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Visitors warned to be alert on Cape Town’s N2 ‘Hell Run’

On Monday, after I had written to Google telling them my story and asking them to stop their maps app from recommending that particular route, Sheila Drew sent me the Daily Maverick article.

Later in the day, Khethiwe Marais sent me another piece in the Cape Argus on the same issue. Both were reporting on efforts by the Department of Tourism, the City of Cape Town and other stakeholders to persuade Google to stop sending people through Nyanga.

I hope, for the sake of future visitors to Cape Town, that Google takes these interventions seriously.

So I survived the ordeal, for which I am deeply grateful, acutely aware of how easily it could have ended so much more terribly.

But I am now grappling with an overwhelming and complex set of emotions – anger, frustration, despondency and profound sadness – at the fact that thanks to the current political and socioeconomic reality of our country, we are producing young people (he was in his late teens, early twenties) who think nothing of maiming or killing someone in pursuit of so trivial an item as a cellphone.

The huge inequities in our country, the depressed economy, the lack of jobs, the failure since 1994 to adopt an aggressive programme aimed at improving the lived experience of people still trapped in apartheid’s townships, collapsing service delivery, the corruption that has betrayed our democratic struggle – these are all conspiring to create a layer of people in areas like Nyanga who have every right to conclude that their lives don’t matter, that they are not valued, that nobody cares about them.

Should we be surprised if they, in turn, are of the view that the health, wellbeing and lives of others don’t matter either, and are no more important than a cellphone or a laptop or a handful of banknotes? 

My final thoughts: do what you want to do, see who you want to see, be who you want to be. Don’t procrastinate. You never know when your time is going to run out.

I don’t think I’ve ever, in my nearly 72 years, come as close to that irreversible moment. Well, perhaps once before, a long time ago – but that’s another story. DM

Maurice Smithers is an advocate for alcohol harm reduction as a public health, social justice and human rights issue.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Gift of the Givers backs motion seeking closure of Israeli embassy following Gaza office head killing
Maverick News

Gift of the Givers backs motion seeking closure of Israeli embassy following Gaza office head killing
Prominent figures among hundreds of concerned South African Jews calling for ceasefire in Gaza
Maverick News

Prominent figures among hundreds of concerned South African Jews calling for ceasefire in Gaza
Free State matrics caught with crib notes, phones in examination centres
Maverick News

Free State matrics caught with crib notes, phones in examination centres
'Please hear us’ - Soweto residents urge Lesufi amid ongoing electricity crisis
Maverick News

'Please hear us’ – Soweto residents urge Lesufi amid ongoing electricity crisis
IEC sets sights on one million signups — four things to know about voter registration weekend
Maverick News

IEC sets sights on one million signups — four things to know about voter registration weekend

TOP READS IN SECTION

Free State matrics caught with crib notes, phones in examination centres
Maverick News

Free State matrics caught with crib notes, phones in examination centres
Prominent figures among hundreds of concerned South African Jews calling for ceasefire in Gaza
Maverick News

Prominent figures among hundreds of concerned South African Jews calling for ceasefire in Gaza
Cancer patients win interdict to keep dismissed ‘miracle worker’ oncologist at Vincent Pallotti despite his 'fetishes'
Maverick News

Cancer patients win interdict to keep dismissed ‘miracle worker’ oncologist at Vincent Pallotti despite his 'fetishes'
Ramaphosa asks International Criminal Court to probe war crimes charges against Israel
Maverick News

Ramaphosa asks International Criminal Court to probe war crimes charges against Israel
Ukraine can rest only once it has expelled Russia, Zelensky tells African journalists
Maverick News

Ukraine can rest only once it has expelled Russia, Zelensky tells African journalists

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

Free Forever

Register for free to continue reading.

We publish 100s of articles per week, all of them free. By registering, you’ll read what you want to read.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

career guide

Choosing a career can be daunting

Let us help you find your dream career, and equip you with the knowledge of what the job entails, what subjects you need and where you could consider studying.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
Maverick Citizen has got you covered.

In need of some good news? Maverick Citizen has got you covered.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]

Navigate the new normal

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting on stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.