William Kentridge among hundreds of concerned South African Jews calling for ceasefire in Gaza

Demonstrators gather in support of Palestine and march towards the Parliament in Cape Town on 13 October 2023. (Photo: Kyra Wilkinson)
By Concerned South African Jews
15 Nov 2023
One heinous crime does not justify another. The experience of persecution and genocide is woven into our collective memory. We are therefore called upon to prevent it from happening again, anywhere, to anyone. Moreover, we have a particular obligation to oppose such atrocities when perpetrated in our name.

We are a diverse group of South African Jews who are dismayed by the situation that is unfolding in Israel and Palestine. Through it, the world has witnessed a catastrophic loss of life, and indeed, a loss of humanity. We mourn every life lost: Palestinian and Israeli.

We believe in the universal values of peace, justice and equality, and condemn in the strongest terms any and all violence against civilians, and against children in particular. We must hold to account those responsible for violence against civilians — whether perpetrated in Gaza, the West Bank, or Israel. We do so not in spite of our Jewish identity, but because of it. One of the core beliefs of Judaism is the sanctity of human life and the duty to preserve it, enshrined in the principle of pikuach nefesh.

The assault on Gaza follows an unprecedented and brutal attack by Hamas in southern Israel on 7 October. We are devastated that the lives of over 1,200 Israelis, including 31 children, were lost to the gratuitous violence that occurred on this day. We grieve with the families whose loved ones were killed or taken as hostages.

We insist, however, that one heinous crime does not justify another. The experience of persecution and genocide is woven into our collective memory. We are therefore called upon to prevent it from happening again, anywhere, to anyone. Moreover, we have a particular obligation to oppose such atrocities when perpetrated in our name.

For this reason, we call for an immediate cease to Israel’s bombardment and blockade of Gaza. We condemn the denial of basic resources such as water, food, electricity, internet and medical supplies to Palestinian civilians. As of Wednesday 15 November, Israel’s campaign in Gaza had exacted a toll of at least 11,078 Palestinian lives, including 4,506 children. We abhor the use of collective punishment and see Israel’s response as dramatically disproportionate. We are distressed at the fact that this has taken place alongside state and settler-led violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

We acknowledge that the current cycle of violence is rooted in decades of dispossession. We also acknowledge that this conflict is fundamentally asymmetrical in nature; between a powerful military force and a stateless people who have resisted the denial of their basic human rights for generations.

We note with great concern the rising incidence of Islamophobic and anti-Semitic hate crimes worldwide. We reject attempts to conflate the parties to this conflict with entire religious or ethnic groups, just as we reject the notion that criticism of the State of Israel necessarily constitutes anti-Semitism. As Jews with diverse views, we do not feel represented by the institutions that claim to speak on behalf of the South African Jewish community on Israel and Gaza.

We join the many voices worldwide calling for an immediate ceasefire, an end to the occupation, and the release of all hostages and detainees unjustly held both in Gaza and in Israeli prisons. We believe that the only lasting solution to ensure genuine safety for all is one that secures the equal rights and dignity of all Israelis and Palestinians. DM

List of signatories to the open letter (as of 4pm SAST on 15 November 2023, regularly updated online):

 

  1. Aaron Jacobs
  2. Aaron Sher
  3. Adaiah Lilenstein
  4. Adam Maserow
  5. Adrienne Shall
  6. Aidan Mosselson
  7. Aisha Gelb
  8. Alan Fine
  9. Alan Morris
  10. Alan Hirsch
  11. Alex Abrahams
  12. Alexa Scher
  13. Alexander Dubb
  14. Alexia Kaplan
  15. Alison Todes
  16. Alison Swartz
  17. Alison Sher
  18. Allan Horwitz
  19. Allan Kaplan
  20. Alli Appelbaum
  21. Amy Kahn
  22. Amy Simons
  23. Andrew Spiegel
  24. Andrew Emdon
  25. Andrew Feinstein
  26. Andrew Nell
  27. Andrew Brown
  28. Andrew Colman
  29. Andy Davis
  30. Ann Bradlow
  31. Anthony Fish Hodgson
  32. Anton Richman
  33. Anton Harber
  34. Anton van Diermen
  35. Antony Altbeker
  36. Anya Mendel
  37. Arlene Joffe
  38. Asha de Lanerolle
  39. Ashley Fischhoff
  40. Aubrey Blecher
  41. Ava Ruff
  42. Barak Setton
  43. Barbara Klugman
  44. Barbara Segal
  45. Barbara Jawitz
  46. Basil Dubb
  47. Belle Marx-Miller
  48. Ben Sanders
  49. Benjamin Bradlow
  50. Benjamin Fogel
  51. Benjamin Zar
  52. Beth Silbert
  53. Bianca Sossen
  54. Bonita Alice
  55. Brenda Goldblatt
  56. Brett Steingo
  57. Brian Coleman
  58. Brian Slon
  59. Bryan Pieters
  60. Cara Browde
  61. Carin Abramovitz
  62. Carly Abramovitz
  63. Carmel Marock
  64. Carol Wengrowe
  65. Carol Steinberg
  66. Carole Lewis
  67. Carole Abramovitz
  68. Carole Bloch
  69. Caroline White
  70. Cathy Aaron
  71. Caz Friedmann
  72. Cheryl Cohen
  73. Chloe Kiley
  74. Claire Tuch
  75. Claudette Davis
  76. Colin Purkey
  77. Damon Galgut
  78. Dan Jawitz
  79. Dan Odendaal
  80. Dani Hovsha
  81. Daniel Sher
  82. Daniel Linde
  83. Daniel Mackintosh
  84. Daniel Hartford
  85. Daniel Friedman
  86. Daniel Petrie
  87. Daniel Band
  88. Daniel Gallan
  89. Daniel Berger
  90. Danielle Travill
  91. Danielle Joffe
  92. Danieyella Rodin
  93. Danny Bradlow
  94. Daryl Glaser
  95. David Rosenthal
  96. David Lubinsky
  97. David Bass
  98. David Eppel
  99. David Lewis
  100. David Fine
  101. David Jammy
  102. David Daitz
  103. Debbie Schkolne
  104. Debbie Budlender
  105. Delilah Stoloff
  106. Desrae Saacks
  107. Diana Edelstein
  108. Diane Cooper
  109. Diane Levine
  110. Diane Fine
  111. Diane Sandler
  112. Dinky Levitt
  113. Doron Isaacs
  114. Eduan Naude
  115. Edward Wethli
  116. Edwin Ritchken
  117. Eileen Weinronk
  118. Elaine Unterhalter
  119. Eli Goldblatt
  120. Emma Reitstein
  121. Emma Daitz
  122. Eric Itzkin
  123. Erica Elk
  124. Erin Gordon
  125. Evan Wigdorowitz
  126. Evan Carman
  127. Eve Mendel
  128. Ezra-Rose Fleisch
  129. Faye Falconer-Pincus
  130. Frances Aron
  131. Francesca Annenberg
  132. Francis de Satge
  133. Francois Petousis
  134. Gabriel Fine
  135. Gabriella Saven
  136. Gabriella Kaplan
  137. Gail Washkansky
  138. Gail Behrmann
  139. Gary Berkowitz
  140. Gavin Silber
  141. Georgi Annenberg
  142. Georgia Altbeker
  143. Georgia Saacks
  144. Geraldine Glaser
  145. Gideon Sweijd
  146. Gilad Isaacs
  147. Gilbert Marcus
  148. Gill Saks
  149. Gina Fredman-Jacobson
  150. Grant Sieff
  151. Guy Daniel
  152. Guy Simpson
  153. Hal Cooper
  154. Hannah Claassens (Wengrowe)
  155. Hannah Fleisch
  156. Hannah Goldblatt
  157. Harriet Gavshon
  158. Heather Silove Howe
  159. Heidi Grunebaum
  160. Helene Perold
  161. Howard Varney
  162. Ian Goldman
  163. Ilan Strauss
  164. Ilana Stone
  165. Ingrid Gavshon
  166. Irwin Manoim
  167. Isa-Lee Jacobson
  168. Isabella Kentridge
  169. Ivan Strasburg
  170. Jack Lewis
  171. Jack Fine
  172. Jackie Maris
  173. Jacob Wheeldon
  174. Jacob Claassens
  175. Jacques de Satgé
  176. Jacqui Benson-Mabombo
  177. Jaimen Brown
  178. Jake Lipman
  179. Jaqui Perkes
  180. Jarah Fluxman
  181. Jared Chaitowitz
  182. Jarred Srot
  183. Jarred Durbach
  184. Jay Goldstuck
  185. Jayden Simons
  186. Jean Cohen
  187. Jeanette Isaacman
  188. Jeff Rudin
  189. Jemma Meintjies
  190. Jenna Searra
  191. Jenna Bass
  192. Jennifer Pogrund
  193. Jenny Perkel
  194. Jenny Spiro
  195. Jenny Wheeldon
  196. Jered Shorkend
  197. Jeremy Baskin
  198. Jeremy Phillips
  199. Jess Stillerman
  200. Jesse Harber
  201. Jessica Sherman
  202. Jessica Mayson
  203. Jessica Horler
  204. Jessica Wengrowe
  205. Jessie Ayles
  206. Jill Thorne
  207. Jill Schlachter
  208. Jill Strelitz
  209. Jillian Edelstein
  210. Jodi Wishnia
  211. Jodie Dwolatzky
  212. Joe Turpin
  213. Joel Bolnick
  214. Joel Simons
  215. Joey Hasson
  216. Johannes Dieterich
  217. Jonathan Berger
  218. Jonathan Bloch
  219. Jonathan Fluxman
  220. Jonathan Weinberg
  221. Jonathan Gevisser
  222. Jonathan Yach
  223. Jonny Steinberg
  224. Joseph Goldblatt
  225. Joshua Maserow
  226. Joshua Marcus
  227. Joshua Gordon
  228. Joshua Davis
  229. Joshua Hartford
  230. Joshua Lipman
  231. Joshua Hovsha
  232. Joshua Blacher
  233. Joy Sapieka
  234. Judy Brown
  235. Judy Favish
  236. Julia Chaskalson
  237. Julia Shapiro
  238. Julia Michalow
  239. Julian Reitstein
  240. Justine Shear
  241. Kagiso Makgalemele
  242. Kai Lockstone
  243. Karin Brodie
  244. Karina Turok
  245. Karyn Levy-Philipp
  246. Kate van Niekerk
  247. Kate Abramovitz
  248. Kathy Barolsky
  249. Katya Broomberg
  250. Kayla Brown
  251. Keiran Peacock
  252. Keith Witelson
  253. Kelly Rosenthal
  254. Kelsey Shapiro
  255. Keren Setton
  256. Kerry Petrie
  257. Kevin Levy
  258. Kezia Lilenstein
  259. Kieran Brown
  260. Kim Sacks
  261. Kira Gimpel
  262. Kira Stone
  263. Kristin Henry
  264. Kyla-Rose Smith
  265. Kylie Thomas
  266. Larry Jasven
  267. Larry Strelitz
  268. Laura Czerniewicz
  269. Laura Phillips
  270. Laura Markovitz
  271. Laura Wener
  272. Laurie Nathan
  273. Leigh Whitesman
  274. Leila Strelitz
  275. Leila Bloch
  276. Leila Emdon
  277. Leon Saven
  278. Leon Levy
  279. Leonard Solms
  280. Leslie London
  281. Leslie Swartz
  282. Lexi Ryman
  283. Liat Davis
  284. Lilian Kaplan
  285. Lily Manoim
  286. Linda Cooper
  287. Linzi Lewis
  288. Lionel Krause
  289. Lisa Seftel
  290. Lisa Segal
  291. Lody Levy
  292. Lorna Levy
  293. Lorraine Levine
  294. Louis Marcus Finn
  295. Louise Renton
  296. Louise Spitz
  297. Lula Grant
  298. Lynda Levetan
  299. Lynne Slonimsky
  300. Maia Zway
  301. Maia Lehr-Sacks
  302. Mandy Barnett
  303. Mani Kuti-Alexander
  304. Marc Suttner
  305. Margaret Green
  306. Margaret Auerbach
  307. Marion Isaacs
  308. Marissa Rollnick
  309. Mark Fleishman
  310. Mark Gevisser
  311. Mark Saacks
  312. Mark Orkin
  313. Mark Steinbuch
  314. Mark Kaplan
  315. Maryke Sher
  316. Maureen Isaacson
  317. Maureen Robinson
  318. Maxine Rubin
  319. Maya Schkolne
  320. Maya Aberman
  321. Maya Marshak
  322. Maya Goldman
  323. Megan Bryer
  324. Megan Choritz
  325. Megan Lang
  326. Meghan Finn
  327. Melanie Judge
  328. Melanie Horwitz
  329. Melanie Chait
  330. Melinda Silverman
  331. Melvyn Freeman
  332. Merle Favis
  333. Merle Jawitz
  334. Mia Candy
  335. Mia Altbeker
  336. Micaela Browde
  337. Michael Moss
  338. Michael Weinberg
  339. Michael Kaplan
  340. Michael Friedman
  341. Michael Markovitz
  342. Michelle Friedman
  343. Michelle Adler Rogoff
  344. Miriam Altman
  345. Mischa Blecher
  346. Mitch Said
  347. Mitchel Joffe Hunter
  348. Moira Levy
  349. Monique Horwitz
  350. Nadia Randera
  351. Nancy Krisch
  352. Naomi Marshak
  353. Nathan Nadler-Nir
  354. Nathan Eisen
  355. Neil Tabatznik
  356. Nelson Miranda
  357. Neva Makgetla
  358. Nicholas Budlender
  359. Nicholas Eppel
  360. Nicholas Fine
  361. Nicola Galombik
  362. Nicola Soekoe
  363. Nimi Hoffmann
  364. Nina Barnett
  365. Nina Frank
  366. Noa Abramovitz
  367. Noah Lubinsky
  368. Nompilo Sibisi
  369. Olivia Welte
  370. Orli Setton
  371. Pam Meyerowitz
  372. Pat Sidley
  373. Pati Zway
  374. Patti Silbert
  375. Paul Weinberg
  376. Paul Mesarcik
  377. Paul Hendler
  378. Pearl Jantjies
  379. Penny Smith
  380. Peter Mayson
  381. Peter Barron
  382. Peter Cohen
  383. Peter J Cooper
  384. Philip Krause
  385. Philip Miller
  386. Phillipa Reinders
  387. Phoebe Saacks
  388. Phoenix Pincus
  389. Pierre Dane
  390. Rachel Balsham
  391. Rachel Weisz
  392. Rafael Friedman
  393. Rafael Lubner
  394. Raphael Chaskalson
  395. Raphael Segerman
  396. Raymond Suttner
  397. Raymond Brown
  398. Rebecca Metz Ross
  399. Rebecca Swartz
  400. Rebecca Bradlow
  401. Renay Weiner
  402. Renee Usdin
  403. Renée Bishop
  404. Richard Kuper
  405. Richard Kaplan
  406. Riley Grant
  407. Robert Krause
  408. Robin Scher
  409. Robin Cohen
  410. Robyn Fischhoff
  411. Roland Dubb
  412. Ronnie Simons
  413. Rosa Elk
  414. Rosa Manoim
  415. Roslyn Fish
  416. Ross Engers
  417. Ruby Wheeldon
  418. Ruby Lapid
  419. Ruby de Lanerolle
  420. Russell Soffer
  421. Ruth Morgan
  422. Ruth Sacks
  423. Ruth Carneson
  424. Ruth Urson
  425. Ruth Reichman
  426. Ryan Kaplan
  427. Sally Suttner
  428. Sam Kentridge
  429. Samantha Brener
  430. Samir Gelb
  431. Samuel Turpin
  432. Samuel Shapiro
  433. Sandra Caganoff
  434. Sandra Kay
  435. Sandy Chaitowitz
  436. Sarah Adcock
  437. Saul Musker
  438. Savanah Abramovitz
  439. Serna Kramer
  440. Sharon Fonn
  441. Sharon Cort
  442. Shaun Reznik
  443. Shayni Geffen
  444. Sheila Barsel
  445. Shelley Epstein
  446. Shereen Usdin
  447. Simeon Lilenstein
  448. Simon Kaplinsky
  449. Simon Shear
  450. Simona Stone
  451. Simone Hoffmann
  452. Simonne Horwitz
  453. Sivan Zeffertt
  454. Solly Levy
  455. Sonia Horwitz
  456. Sonja Woolff
  457. Sonya Cotton
  458. Sophie Hunter
  459. Sophie Crawford
  460. Sophie Douglas
  461. Stacey Gibson
  462. Stanley Ginsburg
  463. Stephen Marcus Finn
  464. Stephen Gelb
  465. Stephen Cheifitz
  466. Stephen Laufer
  467. Steve Kahanovitz
  468. Steven Fluxman
  469. Steven Goldblatt
  470. Steven Robins
  471. Steven Markovitz
  472. Steven Wolf
  473. Steven Bradlow
  474. Steven Budlender
  475. Su Lubner
  476. Sue Fawcus
  477. Sue Pam-Grant
  478. Sue Davidoff
  479. Sue Isserow
  480. Sue Kaplan
  481. Sue Goldstein
  482. Sue Starfield
  483. Sue Kramer
  484. Suzy Bernstein
  485. Sydelle Willow Smith
  486. Tali Cassidy
  487. Talia Simons
  488. Talia Mayson
  489. Talya Lubinsky
  490. Talya Stein
  491. Tanya Layne
  492. Tara Weinberg
  493. Tariq Blecher
  494. Terry Shakinovsky
  495. Tess Peacock
  496. Tessa Abramovitz
  497. Tessa Gordon
  498. Timothy Fish Hodgson
  499. Tevya Turok Shapiro
  500. Toker Beverley
  501. Tony Carr
  502. Tony Fluxman
  503. Tony Lachman
  504. Tony Kaplan
  505. Tracy Cohen
  506. Trevor Sacks
  507. Trevor Rosenfield
  508. Tymon Smith
  509. Vicki Davidoff
  510. Vicky Alhadeff
  511. Warren Wilensky
  512. Warren Nebe
  513. Weez Bramwell
  514. William Kentridge
  515. Yair Schkolne
  516. Yoni Bass
  517. Yuval Nicolas Douglas Henshilwood
  518. Yvonne Shapiro
  519. Zandi Sherman
  520. Zara Tonkil
