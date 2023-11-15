Defend Truth

2024 ELECTIONS EXPLAINER

IEC sets sights on one million signups — four things to know about voter registration weekend

IEC sets sights on one million signups — four things to know about voter registration weekend
With only 26,244,161 South Africans currently registered as voters, citizens are encouraged to do so on 18 and 19 November. (Photo: EPA / Nic Bothma)
By Lerato Mutsila
15 Nov 2023
0

The highly anticipated 2024 general elections are around the corner, when millions of South Africans will head to the polls to mark their X. The Electoral Commission of South Africa will host its first registration weekend on 18 and 19 November to get as many registered before the voters’ roll closes.

In a few short months, millions of South Africans will join snaking queues at voting stations countrywide to cast their vote in the pivotal 2024 general elections. But one vital step needs to be taken before we get there: Registering to vote. 

Statistics South Africa reported a 13 million shortfall in registered voters aged between 13 and 35. Additionally, the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC) voters’ roll statistics show that only 66% of the population has registered. Voter registration weekend is vital to closing that gap.

Target: One million more

At IEC headquarters in Pretoria on Tuesday, 15 November, chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo told the media that the commission had set its sights on registering one million South Africans over the weekend.

“We have built the capacity to register the entirety of the 39 million people who are eligible. But we’ve got to be realistic because our registration framework is not compulsory, it is a voluntary system. The commission would be happy to enlist an additional one million people on the voters’ roll,” he said.

IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela added that the commission will work tirelessly to exceed the target one million.

Here are four things citizens should know about voter registration weekend:

1. Registering to vote is critical to democratic participation

Only 26,244,161 South Africans are currently registered as voters. In a Daily Maverick guest editorial, Ground Work Collective CEO Mbali Ntuli wrote that by registering, citizens contribute to creating a government that reflects the people’s will.

Mamabolo has echoed Ntuli’s sentiments. He told Daily Maverick it is essential that South Africans register because citizens can only have a say in the country’s political and economic direction if they are able to vote.

2024 elections

The Electoral Commission of South Africa is hosting its first voter registration weekend for the 2024 elections on 18 and 19 November. (Image: IEC / Twitter)

“You can only vote if your name is on the voters’ roll. If you miss the opportunity to be on the voter’s roll, you miss an opportunity to impact the political direction of the country,” he said.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Civil Society gears up for SA’s 2023 elections: Vote, Participate, Activate 

Mamabolo added that from an administrative perspective, voter registration protects the integrity of the election and allows the IEC to ensure the credibility of the process.

“We can be sure that only those who qualify can participate in the election. Because by registering, we also verify your citizenship so that it is not people not from South Africa who are on the voters’ roll.”

2. It’s as easy as 1, 2, 3

Registering to vote may seem fairly daunting and a schlep to some, but it is a relatively seamless and easy process. While some may worry that registering might eat away at their weekend plans, Mamabolo has assured that it is a quick process that differs from election day, and the IEC does not anticipate long queues over the weekend. 

“Once you are before a registration officer, the process should not take more than five minutes.”

When you get to the voting station, all you need is a South African identity document, either the green ID book, a Smart ID or a temporary ID certificate. 

You will also need to know where your nearest voting station is. The IEC announced that there will be 22,300 voting stations nationwide where citizens can register.

It is essential to note that you need to register in the area you live in. If you have moved since the last election cycle, it is important to register your new address.

If you want to avoid going to the voting stations, the IEC has an easy fix. The new online voter registration service allows citizens to register through the voter information portal. Those who miss the registration weekend can also make an appointment to register at a local IEC office during office hours.

The IEC will also organise another voter registration weekend early in 2024. 

3. Living overseas? No problem

German business data platform Statista reported that in 2020, roughly 915,000 South Africans lived outside the country, and the number is believed to have increased in recent years. But living outside the country doesn’t mean you miss out on the elections.

Mamabolo said there will be a registration weekend at various embassies around the world on a date that will be communicated by the IEC. There will also be an online facility for South African expats to register. 

4. Don’t miss the bell

Once the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs proclaims the official date of the elections, the voters’ roll will close at 5pm on the day the proclamation is gazetted. 

The voters’ roll is a list of all citizens who have registered, and once it closes, citizens who fail to register will not be able to vote. 

It should also be noted that only people with South African citizenship can vote. Permanent residence holders cannot.

So, it is important for South Africans to register as soon as possible, taking advantage of the various ways to do so.

“What is important is that each person who is an inhabitant of our country is aware that there is a registration opportunity created this weekend. We are making a final push over the next few days to ensure people are enthused to go out. Being in the know is one thing, but taking proactive steps to go to a voter registration station or using the voter portal, is another,” Mamabolo said. 

When will elections be held?

South Africa’s seventh democratic elections must be held between May and August 2024. The exact date will be announced by the President early in 2024, according to the IEC. DM

This weekend is the first voter registration weekend for the 2024 general elections. According to the IEC, there will be 22,300 voting stations open countrywide from 8am to 5pm. It is estimated that up to 13 million South Africans are not registered, most of them young people. Make sure you are not one of them. Make a plan to register. Take your friends and family, sports mates and church members. Let’s rebuild South Africa’s dreams of equality, voter by voter.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Cancer patients win interdict to keep dismissed ‘miracle worker’ oncologist at Vincent Pallotti despite his 'fetishes'
Maverick News

Cancer patients win interdict to keep dismissed ‘miracle worker’ oncologist at Vincent Pallotti despite his 'fetishes'
Free State matrics caught with crib notes, phones in examination centres
Maverick News

Free State matrics caught with crib notes, phones in examination centres
Ukraine can rest only once it has expelled Russia, Zelensky tells African journalists
Maverick News

Ukraine can rest only once it has expelled Russia, Zelensky tells African journalists
New Harvard report dissects how state failure, spatial exclusion are curbing SA’s growth
South Africa

New Harvard report dissects how state failure, spatial exclusion are curbing SA’s growth
Joburg hotel guests evacuated after violent hailstorm damages Southern Sun Rosebank
Maverick News

Joburg hotel guests evacuated after violent hailstorm damages Southern Sun Rosebank

TOP READS IN SECTION

‘Most-wanted drug trafficker’ accused of peddling FBI hacked phones linked to South Africa, arrested in Turkey
Maverick News

‘Most-wanted drug trafficker’ accused of peddling FBI hacked phones linked to South Africa, arrested in Turkey
Google Maps will no longer direct visitors through Cape Town township after attacks on motorists
Maverick News

Google Maps will no longer direct visitors through Cape Town township after attacks on motorists
Probe into Gauteng Partnership Fund flags possible ‘reckless' loans to Mashatile’s son-in-law
Maverick News

Probe into Gauteng Partnership Fund flags possible ‘reckless' loans to Mashatile’s son-in-law
Cancer patients win interdict to keep dismissed ‘miracle worker’ oncologist at Vincent Pallotti despite his 'fetishes'
Maverick News

Cancer patients win interdict to keep dismissed ‘miracle worker’ oncologist at Vincent Pallotti despite his 'fetishes'
Joburg speaker Colleen Makhubele axed by party – council turmoil deepens
Maverick News

Joburg speaker Colleen Makhubele axed by party – council turmoil deepens

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]

Navigate the new normal

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting on stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.