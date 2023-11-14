Defend Truth

Second suspect arrested in connection with activist Loyiso Nkohla’s murder

Slain activist Loyiso Nkohla in 2016. (Photo: Gallo Images / Nasief Manie)
By Velani Ludidi
14 Nov 2023
The mastermind of the killing is believed to be the boss of a security company. It is not yet clear if the arrested person is this security boss or one of four hired hitmen.

The Serious Organised Crime Investigation team based in Bellville has made yet another arrest in connection with the murder of Loyiso Nkohla. 

The Hawks traced and arrested the 38-year-old in Katlehong, Tshwane, on Monday, 13 November 2023. He is expected to appear in Pretoria Central Magistrates’ Court today (14 November).

The case will be transferred later to Cape Town, where the other suspect is appearing. 

The arrest is linked to an incident on 17 April 2023 in which Nkohla was killed in a hail of bullets at the Philippi railway station in Cape Town.

It is believed that Nkohla was targeted for his role in talks to clear Metrorail’s Central Line, where families had built homes. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Shock and sadness after former ‘poo fighter’ Loyiso Nkohla gunned down in Philippi

The Hawks arrested the first suspect, Zukisa Tshabile (38), on 27 October 2023, who appeared in the Athlone Magistrates’ Court where the matter was remanded until 15 February 2024 for further investigation.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Suspect arrested for the murder of activist Loyiso Nkohla abandons bail application

The State told the court that Tshabile and three others, who are still at large, fatally shot Nkohla after being hired to kill him.

The State said the mastermind behind the killing was the boss of a security company. It is not yet clear if the arrested person is the security company boss or one of the hired hitmen. 

Hawks provincial head, Major-General Mathipa Makgato, lauded the team for the intensive investigation and the strides it has made to bring the perpetrators before court.

‘Relieved and confident’

Nkohla’s wife, Nyameka, said the breakthrough came as they were celebrating their son’s first birthday without his loving father. 

“It was a difficult day emotionally, as Loyiso was a present father and never missed any special days in his children’s lives,” she said. 

“I feel relieved and confident that indeed my husband will get justice. The Hawks continue to bring us renewed hope and confidence in the law enforcement agencies of our country, and I wish to thank them for their hard work and dedication.” 

One of Nkohla’s supporters, Alfred Juta, said the second arrest is an answered prayer. “God is listening,” said an emotional Juta. “Loyiso fought for us in the informal settlements and every day following his death we have been praying. All those responsible for his death will be brought to book one by one. Loyiso’s spirit is strong, and he is fighting from the grave.” DM

