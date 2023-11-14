Defend Truth

ISS TODAY OP-ED

East Africa refugees need coordinated action plans for protection rather than hollow pledges 

East Africa refugees need coordinated action plans for protection rather than hollow pledges 
Migrants travelling from the Horn of Africa to Saudi Arabia through Yemen have been on the increase over the past four years. (Photo: International Organization for Migration)
By James Owino
14 Nov 2023
0

States are committed to helping refugees, but their ability to share the burden beyond their borders is limited. 

Despite East Africa’s recent commitments, it is becoming increasingly difficult for countries in the region to sustain financial support for refugees and host communities.

On 16 June, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (Igad) and East African Community (EAC) signed the Munyonyo declaration on durable solutions for refugees, and made pledges ahead of the 13-15 December Global Refugee Forum. The pledges commit member states to enhancing regional refugee policies, improving economic inclusion for refugees, reducing forced displacement and preventing armed conflicts. 

The Global Refugee Forum has designated East Africa as one of three Support Platforms for responsibility sharing. This approach recognises that a sustainable solution cannot be achieved without cooperation between countries. In this case, it seeks to bolster East African responses with support from the international community.

However, due to financial constraints, refugee-hosting states have trouble delivering the amenities, services and refugee protection that are core to responsibility sharing. This could mean that East Africa’s pledges at the upcoming Global Refugee Forum may amount to little more than good intentions. 

Most East African states struggle to allocate the institutional and financial capacities required to manage and assist refugees within their borders. Except for Kenya, many lack comprehensive policies and have a fragmented approach to mitigating refugee risk factors at the country level. 

Burden and responsibility sharing has also become a political concern as states weigh the economic cost of protecting refugees against the needs of host communities. This has compelled East African countries to adopt state-specific rather than regional approaches to refugee management. 

One example is the encampment policy, which allows for the designation of refugee camps. The existence of over 300 active refugee settlements across East Africa highlights the plight of refugees, whose presence ignites fierce debates on political, economic and human security. 

These approaches persist even though several states in the region have been lauded for their progressive approach to refugees. Although Ethiopia, Kenya and Uganda maintain open-door policies, they still use encampments, which hampers refugees’ social and economic integration and well-being and discourages self-reliance.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Growing mixed migration crisis in East Africa fuelled by lack of political goodwill and consensus

To address the crisis, more advanced refugee governance practices must be replicated and scaled up. Uganda, for example, opts for the refugee settlement scheme, which permits refugees to live in communities rather than encampments. The model encourages self-reliance and integration by giving refugees access to economic opportunities, education and land for farming. It reduces reliance on aid and contributes to local economies. Ethiopia’s policy allows refugees to reside outside camps, granting them mobility and access to economic opportunities.

So, while host states in East Africa have done a lot to resolve the refugee crisis, their ability to extend their burden and responsibility-sharing activities is limited. To ensure that EAC-Igad’s refugee pledges are realised, countries must strengthen their action plans. The focus should be on increasing national resources to sustain infrastructure, services and programmes for refugees’ protection. 

Long-term success commitments

Delays in implementing policy on refugees, and legal and regulatory impediments, also limit the chances that pledges and long-term solutions will succeed. This shows that not all East African states are equally committed to fully implementing the required policies. The continued securitisation of refugee issues lends legitimacy to restrictive measures by host states, and prevents sustainable solutions. Kenya for example has increased security measures in response to terrorist concerns related to refugee camps.

As the number of refugees in East Africa continues to rise, it has become evident that a comprehensive and sustainable approach is vital. This must go beyond the usual techniques of providing temporary housing and basic requirements. Countries should recognise that the refugee crisis is not a local issue, but one that is influenced by regional and global affairs — necessitating a coordinated effort. 

Prioritising burden and responsibility sharing through the EAC-Igad pledges is a key milestone in the region’s response. However, effective collaboration is hampered by countries’ diverse objectives, interests and capacity gaps. 

For the pledges to be achievable, national policies are needed that outline the mechanics of burden and responsibility sharing, with specific measures to accelerate and harmonise refugee management. This will bring the region another step closer to an approach that improves the lives and prospects of East Africa’s many refugees. DM

James Owino, Consultant, Migration, Institute for Security Studies (ISS) Pretoria.

First published by ISS Today.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]

Navigate the new normal

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting on stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.