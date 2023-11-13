Maverick Citizen

STATE FUNDING FLAWS

Probe into Gauteng Partnership Fund flags possible ‘reckless’ loans to Mashatile’s son-in-law

Probe into Gauteng Partnership Fund flags possible ‘reckless’ loans to Mashatile’s son-in-law
Paul Mashatile, SA Deputy President. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart) / Deputy President Paul Mashatile's son-in-law, Nceba Nonkwelo. (Photo: Megan S. / Twitter)
By Tamsin Metelerkamp
13 Nov 2023
0

An investigation into loans issued by the Gauteng Partnership Fund to a company owned by Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s son-in-law has revealed possible governance shortcomings at the state agency.

The outcome of an investigation into loans issued by the Gauteng Partnership Fund (GPF) to a company owned by Nceba Nonkwelo, Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s son-in-law, was released on Monday.

A report on the investigation, conducted by law firm GMI Attorneys, found that three loans were advanced to Nonkwelo’s company, Nonkwelo Investments (Pty) Ltd, between 2012 and 2017/2018. An amount of R7,246,126 was paid out to the company. However, the investigators made no findings of wrongdoing on the part of Mashatile.

The report did highlight governance shortcomings at the GPF over the period in question, finding that certain decisions made by the entity were seemingly “arbitrary”, “reckless” and “not in the best interest of the GPF”.

Speaking at a media briefing on Monday, Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements and Infrastructure Development Lebogang Maile said: “We have taken full cognisance of the findings in the investigation report, including the financial and legal implications, as well as the institutional integrity of the GPF as an important entity of the Gauteng Department of Human Settlements.

“As the executive authority exercising oversight over the affairs of [the] GPF, we are now in a better position to put necessary measures in place.”

The GPF is an agency under the Gauteng Department of Human Settlements that combines resources from the private and public sectors to speed up the development of affordable rental housing near amenities and economic opportunities.

Maile ordered the probe into loans provided to Nonkwelo Investments in July 2023, following a series of media reports by News24 claiming the company had received loans totalling about R30-million between 2013 and 2017 for the construction of student accommodation in Highlands, Johannesburg, that was never completed. 

It was also reported that Mashatile was living in a R37-million house owned by his son, Thabiso Mashatile, and Nonkwelo.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Out of the shadows, Mashatile now has to fight the harsh glare of the national spotlight

Bad business

The report found that Nonkwelo Investments participated in the GPF’s Entrepreneur Empowerment Property Fund Programme (EEPF programme) aimed at “encouraging historically disadvantaged individual-owned companies to participate in the affordable housing rental market”. 

“Due to outstanding material evidentiary documents which we have been informed by GPF it cannot locate … we are unable, at this stage, to make conclusive findings [as to] whether all applicable policies, procedures and other laws and regulations were followed in approving Nonkwelo Investments as a participant to the EEPF programme,” stated the report.

The GPF worked with a co-funder, the National Housing Finance Corporation (NHFC), to finance several EEPF projects, including that of Nonkwelo Investments. NHFC provided the larger share of the funding as the “senior funder”.

Nonkwelo Investments took ownership of a property with the stated intention of developing it for affordable housing. By 2016, it had become clear that the project was no longer within budget due to cost overruns. 

The report stated that there may have been negligence on the part of the company and the GPF, in that “a proper site investigation and due diligence may not have been conducted prior to the approval of … funding”.

Later in 2016, the NHFC withdrew its funding for various projects, including the Nonkwelo Investments development. As a result, it was decided that the GPF would provide 100% of the funding for the project.

“Whilst we are mindful that the [GPF’s investment committee] was duly authorised in terms of the 2016 [Delegations of Authority] to approve funding from R5-million to R20-million … it was evident that the [Nonkwelo Investment] project was not viable,” stated the report.

“[E]xpending further funds and/or approving a senior funding loan to Nonkwelo Investments … was not in the best interest of the GPF. Whilst this does not form part of our scope or mandate, it is unknown to us why such a ‘jump’ was allowed. Unless there is a reason for this, it would have … been an arbitrary and possibly a reckless decision.”

In 2019, the GPF approved a proposal for the Nonkwelo Investments project to shift from an affordable housing development to a student accommodation development, reportedly to make it more financially viable and attract more funding. GMI Attorneys found that there was “no legal basis” for the approval of this change.

Settlement agreement

The report confirmed that a settlement agreement was reached between the GPF and Nonkwelo after it became clear that his company was in breach of various loan agreements. 

The agreement, signed by Nonkwelo in 2021, stated that his company’s property would be sold and the proceeds from the sale would be used to settle the loan repayments owed to GPF.

A property valuation report conducted by GMI Attorneys suggested that the property had an estimated value of between about R1.5-million and R2.4-million.

“With the documents provided to us, we are of the considered view that the GPF may not have utilised all of the remedies available to it in terms of the loan agreements in order to recover the monies owed by Nonkwelo Investments,” stated the law firm’s report.

While Maile acknowledged that the findings suggested “governance pitfalls” at the GPF, he added that the Gauteng Department of Human Settlements did not view the report’s recommendations as conclusive.

“Accordingly, we have asked the [GPF] board to institute a process of reviewing and finalising them, with the intention of strengthening the areas of weakness,” he said.

In an interview with SABC, he emphasised that the investigators had decided who to interview for the report, without interference from the Gauteng Department of Human Settlements.

“[The investigators] decided who to interview, so it was not our decision. For instance, they did not interview the deputy president [Mashatile], because I think in the course of the investigation it became clear that he’s not implicated. So, they made a determination on their own without any influence on our part on who to investigate,” he said. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Joburg speaker Colleen Makhubele axed by party – council turmoil deepens
Maverick News

Joburg speaker Colleen Makhubele axed by party – council turmoil deepens
Cape Town police use stun grenades, water cannon as pro-Israel protest disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters
Maverick News

Cape Town police use stun grenades, water cannon as pro-Israel protest disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters
Hit on Kruger Park buffaloes - at least 135 bovids dead out of 415 animals snared across species in 2023
Maverick News

Hit on Kruger Park buffaloes – at least 135 bovids dead out of 415 animals snared across species in 2023
Degrees of disorder — top varsities UCT and UWC in turmoil over vice-chancellors
Maverick News

Degrees of disorder — top varsities UCT and UWC in turmoil over vice-chancellors
‘Most-wanted drug trafficker’ accused of peddling FBI hacked phones linked to South Africa, arrested in Turkey
Maverick News

‘Most-wanted drug trafficker’ accused of peddling FBI hacked phones linked to South Africa, arrested in Turkey

TOP READS IN SECTION

Cape Town police use stun grenades, water cannon as pro-Israel protest disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters
Maverick News

Cape Town police use stun grenades, water cannon as pro-Israel protest disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters
Degrees of disorder — top varsities UCT and UWC in turmoil over vice-chancellors
Maverick News

Degrees of disorder — top varsities UCT and UWC in turmoil over vice-chancellors
Assassination nation - political contract killings escalate in KZN as hitmen are offered ‘job after job’
Maverick News

Assassination nation – political contract killings escalate in KZN as hitmen are offered ‘job after job’
Motsoaledi advocates for review and temporary withdrawal from two international agreements on refugee protection
Maverick News

Motsoaledi advocates for review and temporary withdrawal from two international agreements on refugee protection
Hit on Kruger Park buffaloes - at least 135 bovids dead out of 415 animals snared across species in 2023
Maverick News

Hit on Kruger Park buffaloes – at least 135 bovids dead out of 415 animals snared across species in 2023

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
Maverick Citizen has got you covered.

In need of some good news? Maverick Citizen has got you covered.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]

Navigate the new normal

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting on stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.