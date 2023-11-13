World

UKRAINE UPDATE: 14 NOVEMBER 2023

EU finalises diamonds export ban in Russia sanctions package; Black Sea corridor chalks up 100th ship departure

EU finalises diamonds export ban in Russia sanctions package; Black Sea corridor chalks up 100th ship departure
European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell addresses the press prior to the EU-Western Balkans ministerial meeting in Brussels, Belgium, on 13 November 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Olivier Matthys)
By Bloomberg
13 Nov 2023
0

The European Union was finalising a 12th package of sanctions against Russia that includes an export ban on diamonds, the EU’s foreign affairs chief, Josep Borrell, told reporters after the bloc’s foreign ministers met in Brussels. The package also features measures to fight the circumvention of sanctions, he said.

Hungary rejected demands from EU states to unblock €500-million of the bloc’s military assistance for Ukraine, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told reporters. Hungary wants Ukraine’s anti-corruption agency to “guarantee” that no Hungarian company will ever be put on its list of international war sponsors before unblocking the latest tranche, he said.

The 100th ship departed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports via the so-called humanitarian corridor, US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said on social media platform X. Ukraine managed to deliver 3.7 million tonnes of food and other goods via the corridor, which was launched after Russia pulled out of a UN- and Turkey-brokered grain deal in July.

Latest developments

US enquires about 100 tankers in Russia oil cap violations probe

The US Treasury Department sent notices to ship management companies about more than 100 vessels it suspects may have violated the price cap on Russian oil imposed after the invasion of Ukraine, a person familiar with the matter said.

The notices went to companies in about a dozen countries, according to the person, who asked not to be identified discussing private communications. The Treasury recently imposed its first sanctions on companies accused of violating the price cap, and the latest notices suggest it may begin to hold companies to account more often.

A Treasury spokesperson said the department didn’t confirm or comment on investigations or enforcement actions but was committed to enforcing the cap. The news was first reported by Reuters. The notices generally ask companies to attest that they bought oil below the cap or risk facing penalties.

Read more: US imposes first sanctions over Russia oil cap as impact fades

The Group of 7 imposed a $60-a-barrel cap on crude purchases in December and other thresholds for refined fuels in February. The measures require shipowners to get attestations from traders that the oil didn’t breach the limit. If it did, they’re not allowed to provide services.

But oil is now trading well above the price cap and Russia has built up a large shadow fleet of tankers while shifting its exports to countries such as India.

Russia’s flagship crude price slides towards $60 G7 cap

The drop in oil prices has sent the value of Russia’s flagship Urals crude grade back into the $60 range.

Urals crude was assessed as low as $66.19 at the port of Primorsk in the Baltic Sea last week, according to Argus Media. That was the lowest since 25 July, just days after the grade broke through the Group-of-Seven price cap of $60. Brent crude futures have retreated in recent weeks on concerns about global consumption.

Since late last year, the US and the Group of Seven have imposed a cap on the price of Russia’s crude exports that prevents access to services like shipping and insurance if a cargo trades above $60. The policy came under fire over the summer when all of Russia’s crude was assessed by Argus above that level for the first time.

In recent weeks, both the UK and US have carried out some of their first enforcement actions around the policy. The US sanctioned two vessels, one owned by a Turkish company, for carrying cargoes above the cap while using Western services. Last week, the UK sanctioned Paramount Energy & Commodities for helping Russia avoid the cap. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Joburg speaker Colleen Makhubele axed by party – council turmoil deepens
Maverick News

Joburg speaker Colleen Makhubele axed by party – council turmoil deepens
Cape Town police use stun grenades, water cannon as pro-Israel protest disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters
Maverick News

Cape Town police use stun grenades, water cannon as pro-Israel protest disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters
Hit on Kruger Park buffaloes - at least 135 bovids dead out of 415 animals snared across species in 2023
Maverick News

Hit on Kruger Park buffaloes – at least 135 bovids dead out of 415 animals snared across species in 2023
Degrees of disorder — top varsities UCT and UWC in turmoil over vice-chancellors
Maverick News

Degrees of disorder — top varsities UCT and UWC in turmoil over vice-chancellors
‘Most-wanted drug trafficker’ accused of peddling FBI hacked phones linked to South Africa, arrested in Turkey
Maverick News

‘Most-wanted drug trafficker’ accused of peddling FBI hacked phones linked to South Africa, arrested in Turkey

TOP READS IN SECTION

Cape Town police use stun grenades, water cannon as pro-Israel protest disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters
Maverick News

Cape Town police use stun grenades, water cannon as pro-Israel protest disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters
Degrees of disorder — top varsities UCT and UWC in turmoil over vice-chancellors
Maverick News

Degrees of disorder — top varsities UCT and UWC in turmoil over vice-chancellors
Assassination nation - political contract killings escalate in KZN as hitmen are offered ‘job after job’
Maverick News

Assassination nation – political contract killings escalate in KZN as hitmen are offered ‘job after job’
Motsoaledi advocates for review and temporary withdrawal from two international agreements on refugee protection
Maverick News

Motsoaledi advocates for review and temporary withdrawal from two international agreements on refugee protection
Hit on Kruger Park buffaloes - at least 135 bovids dead out of 415 animals snared across species in 2023
Maverick News

Hit on Kruger Park buffaloes – at least 135 bovids dead out of 415 animals snared across species in 2023

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]

Navigate the new normal

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting on stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.