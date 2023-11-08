Defend Truth

BOGUS MEDICS

Quackdown — SA regulator flags rise in fake doctors, urges more ‘education’ about the menace

Quackdown — SA regulator flags rise in fake doctors, urges more ‘education’ about the menace
Illustrative image: Bogus doctors, Matthew Lani and Abdulkader Elyas. (Photos: Supplied | Facebook | Rawpixel)
By Velani Ludidi
08 Nov 2023
0

The Health Professions Council of South Africa has received more than 300 complaints about alleged bogus medical practitioners in 2023/24 alone. The issue of individuals allegedly claiming false qualifications has even come up in the run-up to the DA’s Western Cape congress.

There is a rise in bogus medical practitioners in South Africa, according to the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA).

During 2023/24, more than 300 complaints were received by the council and over the past three years, 136 alleged bogus practitioners have been arrested. This has prompted a crackdown on these individuals, who the council says are endangering the lives of patients.

“The HPCSA has noticed an increase in bogus practitioners throughout the country,” said HPCSA spokesperson Christopher Tsatsawe. 

“This is due to a number of reasons which include an increase in lawlessness, lack of information or awareness and vigilance, hence the HPCSA has undertaken a campaign to crack down on culprits.” 

He added that the council was not aware of any injuries or deaths caused by these bogus practitioners. 

“HPCSA is doing its best. However, more education still needs to be conducted to ensure that law enforcement agencies, the public and all other stakeholders understand how the HPCSA operates.” 

Read more in Daily Maverick: ‘Unethical people taking advantage of vulnerable patients’ – health professionals warn against fake doctors

Recent cases that drew considerable media attention include TikTok sensation “Dr” Matthew Bongani Lani who regularly shared medical advice on the social media platform, and Kingsley Leeto Chele who for four years has allegedly been duping his victims by posing as a medical doctor and an entrepreneur who ran a non-existent Dr King Pharmacy business from Tshwane. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Dr Who? The fraudulent underbelly of social media exposed

Authorities recently apprehended Nicola Kitsisi Seya, a Congolese woman who had been serving as a locum for a Dr Nalumango while not being registered with the council. Nalumango is registered with the HPCSA but will be reported to the medical and dental board for employing an unregistered person. Seya’s case has been rescheduled for 6 December 2023.

DA councillor

Abdulkader Elyas, a DA politician and City of Cape Town councillor, is facing a probe for allegedly lying about having a medical qualification. 

It was reported that party insiders claimed Elyas was so shrewd that he pitched up at a party selection panel in 2021 wearing scrubs, claiming to have just come from a hospital call.

The HPCSA confirmed that Elyas was not a registered practitioner. Last month, he was elected as an additional member during the DA’s Cape Metro Region congress, during which JP Smith was elected chairperson.  

Elyas will contest again for the same position but at provincial level when the DA convenes its Western Cape congress on Saturday. 

Responding to Daily Maverick’s questions, Elyas said: “It is common cause that I was a medical student, not a medical doctor. The relevant information is with the DA. We are at the height of internal congress contestation in the province. I would recommend you send queries directly to the DA.” 

Desiree van der Walt, the presiding officer for the DA congress, said the investigation has not been concluded and does not affect Elyas’s contestation.

“Like in any law, you’re innocent until proven guilty. There is a process going on, he hasn’t been found guilty yet. So, he is eligible to be a candidate.” 

Suspicious practitioners and/or activities at practices can be reported to the HPCSA here. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Money talks – what the SA Reserve Bank report had to say about the Phala Phala couch cash
Maverick News

Money talks – what the SA Reserve Bank report had to say about the Phala Phala couch cash
Transport minister and her VIP protection unit robbed on N3
Maverick News

Transport minister and her VIP protection unit robbed on N3
Visitors warned to be alert on Cape Town’s N2 ‘Hell Run’
Maverick News

Visitors warned to be alert on Cape Town’s N2 ‘Hell Run’
‘My job was to burn down Parliament,’ Mafe testifies, claiming he’s fit to stand trial
Maverick News

‘My job was to burn down Parliament,’ Mafe testifies, claiming he’s fit to stand trial
Understanding the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in 5 charts
Maverick News

Understanding the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in 5 charts

TOP READS IN SECTION

‘My job was to burn down Parliament,’ Mafe testifies, claiming he’s fit to stand trial
Maverick News

‘My job was to burn down Parliament,’ Mafe testifies, claiming he’s fit to stand trial
Transport minister and her VIP protection unit robbed on N3
Maverick News

Transport minister and her VIP protection unit robbed on N3
Understanding the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in 5 charts
Maverick News

Understanding the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in 5 charts
Money talks – what the SA Reserve Bank report had to say about the Phala Phala couch cash
Maverick News

Money talks – what the SA Reserve Bank report had to say about the Phala Phala couch cash
Treasury adopts a new approach to rein in bloated public servants' wage bill
Maverick News

Treasury adopts a new approach to rein in bloated public servants' wage bill

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Hey, Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won'y be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider
Maverick Citizen has got you covered.

In need of some good news? Maverick Citizen has got you covered.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]

Navigate the new normal

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting on stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.