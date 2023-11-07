Maverick Citizen

K9 OFFICER DOWN

Gqeberha’s legendary police dog Mufasa dies at nine years old

Gqeberha’s legendary police dog Mufasa dies at nine years old
Mufasa and his handler sergeant Damian Theron. Mufasa died on Monday after six years of service with the SAPS. (Photo: SAPS)
By Estelle Ellis
07 Nov 2023
0

After one final arrest and a losing battle with cancer, legendary police dog and K9 officer, Mufasa the Rottweiler, died on Monday night.

Hardworking and loyal right up until his death, Nelson Mandela Bay K9 officer, Mufasa, was widely mourned by the city on Tuesday.

The Rottweiler was a familiar sight in Gqeberha where he and his handler, Warrant Officer Damian Theron from the SAPS Dog Unit, patrolled the streets.

police dog mufasa

Loyal SAPS K9 officer Mufasa had an impeccable arrest record and was widely mourned after his death on Monday. (Photo: SAPS)

“We remember the sacrifice of a loyal and valiant companion who stood side by side with his human counterpart, protecting our communities and forging unbreakable bonds. We honour the memory of K9 Mufasa, who worked his final shift before calling it a day,” Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

Mufasa was nine years old.

“He has been fighting crime alongside his human buddy, Warrant Officer Damian Theron, for an incredible six years, demonstrating remarkable bravery and a heart filled with love,” Naidu added.

Mufasa graduated in 2016 from the Roodeplaat K9 Academy with his first trainer, Sergeant Thembile Gaba. In March 2017, Gaba suffered serious injuries after being shot during a robbery. 

As a result, Mufasa had to be reassigned to Theron.

“Up until his last night shift, which was on 2 November 2023, Mufasa was actively chasing after suspects all over the metro. A true hero, a loyal companion, and a dedicated officer who served our communities with unwavering devotion,” Naidu added.

Mufasa was diagnosed with cancer in June 2023 but was still fit for work.

Theron described him as “a true hero – one with four legs and an unwavering dedication to the SAPS”.

“Mufasa was not just a member of the SAPS; he was family. He patrolled our streets alongside me and tackled the most challenging tasks with an enthusiasm that was truly extraordinary. Through long nights and challenging situations, his short, stumped wagging tail and steadfast commitment never wavered.

“His journey was not without hardships, as cancer struck, a battle he faced with the same determination he showed in every other aspect of his service. He worked tirelessly until his last day, giving his all for the safety and wellbeing of our community,” Theron said.

Mufasa was laid to rest by Theron and his fellow officers on Tuesday morning.

Also read in Daily Maverick: Dogged determination – meet K9 Khalesi and co who add ‘extra bite’ to Cape Town Metro Police’s efforts

Mufasa and his K9 colleague Bently have been the SAPS’ secret weapons in apprehending cable thieves and had an impressive “arrest” record since two years ago when thefts began spiralling. They were able to apprehend and “detain” suspects even in bushy areas where cable thieves often hid.

In one incident, the two dogs apprehended three suspects at the same time.

In September, Mufasa apprehended one of three suspects who tried to escape after being caught stealing cables near the Dawid Stuurman airport. A day later, he apprehended a cable thief who fled after a break-in at a substation. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Transport minister and her VIP protection unit robbed on N3
Maverick News

Transport minister and her VIP protection unit robbed on N3
‘My job was to burn down Parliament,’ Mafe testifies, claiming he’s fit to stand trial
Maverick News

‘My job was to burn down Parliament,’ Mafe testifies, claiming he’s fit to stand trial
Understanding the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in 5 charts
Maverick News

Understanding the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in 5 charts
Treasury adopts a new approach to rein in bloated public servants' wage bill
Maverick News

Treasury adopts a new approach to rein in bloated public servants' wage bill
A one-time aspirant Springbok reflects on the significance of our victory — Part One
Op-eds

A one-time aspirant Springbok reflects on the significance of our victory — Part One

TOP READS IN SECTION

‘My job was to burn down Parliament,’ Mafe testifies, claiming he’s fit to stand trial
Maverick News

‘My job was to burn down Parliament,’ Mafe testifies, claiming he’s fit to stand trial
Treasury adopts a new approach to rein in bloated public servants' wage bill
Maverick News

Treasury adopts a new approach to rein in bloated public servants' wage bill
SA recalls diplomats in Tel Aviv over ‘untenable’ situation with Israeli ambassador
Maverick News

SA recalls diplomats in Tel Aviv over ‘untenable’ situation with Israeli ambassador
Dr Who? The fraudulent underbelly of social media exposed 
DM168

Dr Who? The fraudulent underbelly of social media exposed 
Intercept, destroy, incarcerate: R1bn in drugs seized as cops crack down on networks
DM168

Intercept, destroy, incarcerate: R1bn in drugs seized as cops crack down on networks

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Hey, Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won'y be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider
Maverick Citizen has got you covered.

In need of some good news? Maverick Citizen has got you covered.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]

Navigate the new normal

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting on stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.