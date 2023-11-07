South Africa

TUESDAY CARTOON

AntiSocial Media

AntiSocial Media
By 2Lani and UBUNTOONS
07 Nov 2023
0
Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

‘My job was to burn down Parliament,’ Mafe testifies, claiming he’s fit to stand trial
Maverick News

‘My job was to burn down Parliament,’ Mafe testifies, claiming he’s fit to stand trial
Understanding the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in 5 charts
Maverick News

Understanding the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in 5 charts
SA recalls diplomats in Tel Aviv over ‘untenable’ situation with Israeli ambassador
Maverick News

SA recalls diplomats in Tel Aviv over ‘untenable’ situation with Israeli ambassador
Treasury adopts a new approach to rein in bloated public servants' wage bill
Maverick News

Treasury adopts a new approach to rein in bloated public servants' wage bill
Two suspects arrested for alleged role in 2020 burglary at Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm to appear in court
Maverick News

Two suspects arrested for alleged role in 2020 burglary at Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm to appear in court

TOP READS IN SECTION

Dr Who? The fraudulent underbelly of social media exposed 
DM168

Dr Who? The fraudulent underbelly of social media exposed 
Gauteng Crime Prevention Warden says Lesufi ‘was misinformed’, appeals for meeting with premier
Maverick News

Gauteng Crime Prevention Warden says Lesufi ‘was misinformed’, appeals for meeting with premier
‘The Springboks reignited our dreams’ — East London fans weep with joy as trophy tour bus rolls into town
Maverick News

‘The Springboks reignited our dreams’ — East London fans weep with joy as trophy tour bus rolls into town
High court overturns Blade Nzimande’s appointment of administrator for Unisa
South Africa

High court overturns Blade Nzimande’s appointment of administrator for Unisa
Blade Nzimande asked to intervene over suspension of Vaal University of Technology registrar
South Africa

Blade Nzimande asked to intervene over suspension of Vaal University of Technology registrar

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo
Maverick Citizen has got you covered.

In need of some good news? Maverick Citizen has got you covered.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]

Navigate the new normal

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting on stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.