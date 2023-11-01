Business Maverick

Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement

Budget in a box — your summary here

Budget in a box — your summary here
Enoch Godongwana, South Africa's finance minister, during an interview following the budget presentation in Cape Town, South Africa, on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (Photo: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Neesa Moodley
01 Nov 2023
0

Key take-aways from the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement tabled on Wednesday, 1 November 2023.

“Mr Austerity” as Finance minister Enoch Godongwana jokingly referred to himself, announced the following changes today in the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement:

⬇️ Revenue collections for 2022/23 now projected at R1.68-trillion, down R56.8-billion from the projections proffered in February.

  • Personal income tax – down 1.3%
  • Companies tax – down 0.3% 
  • VAT – down 3.9% 

⬇️ Spending for 2022/23 reduced by R21-billion.

Further spending cuts – R64-billion (2024/25) and R69-billion (2025/26)

⬆️ Social grants – R34-billion to extend SRD grant for another year to end March 2025.

⬆️ Public wages – Another R24-billion this year, and R74-billion over the medium term to fund the 2023/24 wage increase. 

No more Mr Nice Guy

🙂 Eskom bail-out – changed from a no-interest loan to an interest-bearing loan

🙂 Transnet – no bail out or assistance until progress has been made towards enhancing efficiencies, facilitating competition and leveraging financial and technical support of the private sector. DM

Read more: More tax to come, but no SOE bailouts, as Godongwana juggles public finances to extend R350 grant

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Decline in Kruger rhino-poaching rates woefully drives shift to commercial bushmeat, reveals park ranger
Maverick News

Decline in Kruger rhino-poaching rates woefully drives shift to commercial bushmeat, reveals park ranger
Drama over University of the Western Cape decision to terminate vice-chancellor recruitment process
South Africa

Drama over University of the Western Cape decision to terminate vice-chancellor recruitment process
Michelangelo's secret room opens to the public, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Michelangelo's secret room opens to the public, and more from around the world
Presidential powers in National State Enterprises Bill flagged as a threat to SOE reforms
Maverick News

Presidential powers in National State Enterprises Bill flagged as a threat to SOE reforms
Alleged 28s boss Ralph Stanfield denied bail after court hears of ‘dishonesty’ and ‘a clear motive to kill’
Maverick News

Alleged 28s boss Ralph Stanfield denied bail after court hears of ‘dishonesty’ and ‘a clear motive to kill’

TOP READS IN SECTION

Alleged 28s boss Ralph Stanfield denied bail after court hears of ‘dishonesty’ and ‘a clear motive to kill’
Maverick News

Alleged 28s boss Ralph Stanfield denied bail after court hears of ‘dishonesty’ and ‘a clear motive to kill’
ConCourt hits Home Affairs minister, DG with personal costs order over immigration law case
Maverick News

ConCourt hits Home Affairs minister, DG with personal costs order over immigration law case
Three polls show ANC election support is falling off a cliff
Maverick News

Three polls show ANC election support is falling off a cliff
‘Bogus doctor’ Matthew Lani arrested, due in dock after escape bid drama at Helen Joseph Hospital
Maverick News

‘Bogus doctor’ Matthew Lani arrested, due in dock after escape bid drama at Helen Joseph Hospital
Decline in Kruger rhino-poaching rates woefully drives shift to commercial bushmeat, reveals park ranger
Maverick News

Decline in Kruger rhino-poaching rates woefully drives shift to commercial bushmeat, reveals park ranger

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.