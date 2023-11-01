Enoch Godongwana, South Africa's finance minister, during an interview following the budget presentation in Cape Town, South Africa, on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (Photo: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

“Mr Austerity” as Finance minister Enoch Godongwana jokingly referred to himself, announced the following changes today in the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement:

⬇️ Revenue collections for 2022/23 now projected at R1.68-trillion, down R56.8-billion from the projections proffered in February.

Personal income tax – down 1.3%

Companies tax – down 0.3%

VAT – down 3.9%

⬇️ Spending for 2022/23 reduced by R21-billion.

Further spending cuts – R64-billion (2024/25) and R69-billion (2025/26)

⬆️ Social grants – R34-billion to extend SRD grant for another year to end March 2025.

⬆️ Public wages – Another R24-billion this year, and R74-billion over the medium term to fund the 2023/24 wage increase.

No more Mr Nice Guy

🙂 Eskom bail-out – changed from a no-interest loan to an interest-bearing loan

🙂 Transnet – no bail out or assistance until progress has been made towards enhancing efficiencies, facilitating competition and leveraging financial and technical support of the private sector. DM

