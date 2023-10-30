Maverick Citizen

AUDIT DISPUTE

University of Venda blames auditors for AG’s negative finding against it

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke. (Photo: Phill Magakoe)
By Msindisi Fengu
30 Oct 2023
The University of Venda says the Auditor-General’s office failed to review the information given to it due to time limitations.

Auditors failed to review information provided to them by the University of Venda (Univen), leading to the Auditor-General of South Africa (Agsa), Tsakani Maluleke’s negative finding against it, the university’s spokesperson, Takalani Dzaga, said.

Dzaga was responding to Daily Maverick following the Agsa report that was tabled in the parliamentary portfolio committee on higher education on 11 October.

The report stated that Univen’s reported achievements on predetermined objectives in the 2021/22 and 2022/23 financial years were not supported by accurate and reliable information.

The entrance to the University of Venda. (Photo: University of Venda / Facebook)

It further stated that the reported achievements did not align with what was initially planned.

The university obtained an unqualified audit outcome with findings in 2022/23.

The same finding was also made by Agsa against Tshwane University of Technology, Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University and Sol Plaatje University.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Eight of SA’s 26 public universities fail to get clean audits

Dzaga confirmed the Agsa’s findings on predetermined objectives. However, he said the university management had developed an improvement action plan, which was regularly monitored by an internal audit.

“More clarity has also been provided on the technical indicator descriptions for the 2024 academic year to allow for efficient and effective collection of performance data and proper verification processes,” Dzaga said.

He said the university had submitted accurate and reliable information to support the reported performance information but it was not properly reviewed by the auditors due to time limitations and the misinterpretation of indicators.

Agsa spokesperson Africa Boso said the findings were highlights made to the parliamentary committee as part of the Budget Review and Recommendations Report process. He said the Agsa could only comment on Univen’s claims after the report was released next month.

“The consolidated general report on national and provincial government (and entities) will be released on 29 November,” said Boso.

Dzaga said the university’s management was making concerted efforts to address any deficiencies in the integration of planning and reporting processes.

Read more in Daily Maverick: University of Venda student protest disrupts campus activities, with police van targeted, roads blocked, traffic signs vandalised

These efforts, he said, included the establishment of a Strategy Monitoring and Evaluation Department with the capacity to develop and implement an integrated framework for improving performance monitoring, reporting and evaluation processes.

Dzaga said the unqualified audit outcome that the university received did not solely rely on the performance reporting on predetermined objectives.

He said it mainly took into account the annual financial statements, which were fairly presented in accordance with accounting standards and the International Financial Reporting Standards. DM

