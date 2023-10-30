Defend Truth

AGE OF THE ASSASSIN

Suspect arrested for ‘killing’ activist Loyiso Nkohla appears in court

Suspect arrested for ‘killing’ activist Loyiso Nkohla appears in court
Hundreds of people attended the memorial service of Loyiso Nkohla Mabandla, 40, at Mew Way Hall in Khayelitsha on 25 April 2023. Nkohla was shot and killed in broad daylight by gunmen who stormed inside the former Browns Farm Police Station. (Photo: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
By Velani Ludidi
30 Oct 2023
0

The suspect at the Athlone Magistrate Court was linked to the murder of activist Loyiso Nkohla through cellphone and banking records. The state says he was hired by a security company owner to carry the hit.

Zukisa Tshabile, 38, the man accused of killing former ANC and Ses’khona People’s Movement leader Loyiso Nkohla, appeared at the Athlone Magistrate Court on Monday. 

A crowd gathered outside the court, including leaders of various political organisations. 

Nkohla was gunned down in Philippi, Cape Town, six months ago inside what used to be a mobile police station site. Three other people including a pregnant woman and a former ANC councillor were injured during the shooting. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Shock and sadness after former ‘poo fighter’ Loyiso Nkohla gunned down in Philippi

The suspect, Tshabile, is charged with murder, and faces additional 17 counts of attempted murder. 

“The State alleges that the accused is linked to another suspect who owns a security company, who hired the accused before the court and others to kill Nkohla,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

“The accused is linked to the suspect through cell and bank records.” 

The name of the security company and the owner was not revealed in court, and the case was postponed to Monday 6 November for bail information. 

Loyiso Nkohla in 2016. (Photo: Gallo Images / Nasief Manie)

Case pending

It was also revealed that the accused has a pending matter in a different court. 

The accused faces a case of being in possession of an unlicensed firearm after he was arrested in Kraaifontein. He will be appearing at Blue Downs Magistrate Court on Friday 3 November for the case. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Loyiso Nkohla — a life of activism cut short by a hail of bullets

Nkohla was in the national spotlight in 2013 when he and Andile Lili led a group who dumped faeces on the steps of the Western Cape legislature to protest against Khayelitsha residents’ inadequate sanitation. The “poo protests” resulted in Nkohla being charged with violation of the Civil Aviation Act, after he and a few others were caught on camera dumping human waste at Cape Town International Airport. 

During Nkohla’s memorial service, Lili said Nkohla had been involved in a big project, helping to restore the train service in and around Philippi, and that there were different groupings that could have targeted him. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Mourners pay tribute to Loyiso Nkhohla the ‘true activist who was a unifier’

The Mabandla Royal Family (Nkohla was the son of the late Chief Justice Thandathu Mabandla) welcomed the arrest of the suspect, and said they are still dealing with the fallout caused by Nkohla’s death. 

“The damage is incorrigible, the entire nation, family including his children, remain inconsolable and traumatised by the senseless killing of such an altruistic activist. His children shall grow up fatherless because a Judas Iscariot put a price on Loyiso’s life.”

Activist Loyiso Nkohla was shot dead and three others were wounded. (Photo: Xabiso Mkhabela)

Swift action

The family thanked the community members who worked with law enforcement, and commended their investigative work, for acting swiftly to apprehend the suspect.

“We call upon law enforcement to deploy all capabilities, [and] gather all relevant and admissible evidence in order to present a formidable case to the National Prosecuting Authority, who we hope and trust… will secure a conviction when the matter goes on trial.”

Former Western Cape provincial parliament speaker and leader of the Alliance of Citizens for Change Masizole Mnqasela, who was also present in court said, “We find solace in knowing that these wild creatures who killed Bhele (Nkohla’s clan name) will finally meet the full might of the law. We need to review our laws when it comes to murder and rape convictions. Life has become too cheap in South Africa. Criminals do not respect law and order.” 

He said that Nkohla’s wife and children, the entire family and loved ones, will now sleep at night. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Siya Kolisi: Rugby, Leadership and The Power of One
South Africa

Siya Kolisi: Rugby, Leadership and The Power of One
Boks gear up for post-World Cup festivities back home — here’s your guide to the trophy tour
Maverick News

Boks gear up for post-World Cup festivities back home — here’s your guide to the trophy tour
Boks’ approach to adversity set them apart in the defining moments of RWC 2023
Sport

Boks’ approach to adversity set them apart in the defining moments of RWC 2023
Cocaine, gold and money laundering – Irish cartel’s ‘fingerprints’ lifted in SA
DM168

Cocaine, gold and money laundering – Irish cartel’s ‘fingerprints’ lifted in SA
Hess Family Scores $5 Billion Payout, and a Big Stake in Chevron
Business Maverick

Hess Family Scores $5 Billion Payout, and a Big Stake in Chevron

TOP READS IN SECTION

Ex-deputy police boss Blue Light corruption charges ‘clear' – Court rejects defence bid to access documents
Maverick News

Ex-deputy police boss Blue Light corruption charges ‘clear' – Court rejects defence bid to access documents
Boks gear up for post-World Cup festivities back home — here’s your guide to the trophy tour
Maverick News

Boks gear up for post-World Cup festivities back home — here’s your guide to the trophy tour
‘Bogus doctor’ Matthew Lani arrested, due in dock after escape bid drama at Helen Joseph Hospital
Maverick News

‘Bogus doctor’ Matthew Lani arrested, due in dock after escape bid drama at Helen Joseph Hospital
South Africa delivers the pièce de résistance of Rugby World Cup in historic victory over New Zealand
Maverick News

South Africa delivers the pièce de résistance of Rugby World Cup in historic victory over New Zealand
Johannesburg: Yeoville clean-up delivers pride and pressure for real change
Maverick News

Johannesburg: Yeoville clean-up delivers pride and pressure for real change

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Are you a South AfriCAN or a South AfriKANT?

Proud of the Boks? Proudly South African? Don't reserve your support only for our national teams. If you appreciate the work Daily Maverick does, join our supporter's club - Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.