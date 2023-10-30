Business Maverick

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Coronation Fund Managers counts cost of Sars tax battle

Coronation Fund Managers counts cost of Sars tax battle
Sars logo. (Image: Wikimedia) | Adobe Stock | Coronation logo. (Image: Supplied)
By Neesa Moodley
30 Oct 2023
0

Asset manager issues a cautionary; shareholders are told to expect earnings per share to fall 45-55% after an adverse court judgment.

Asset manager Coronation Fund Managers issued a cautionary notice this week to advise shareholders that it expects its earnings per share and diluted headline earnings per share to fall between 45% and 55% for the year to September 2023.

Fund management earnings per share are expected to decrease by between 55 and 65%. Fund management earnings are used by management to measure operating financial performance, being profit for the period excluding the net mark-to-market impact of fair value gains and losses, and related foreign exchange, on investment securities held.

The company has attributed the expected material changes to the financial impact of the Supreme Court of Appeal judgment in respect of recent tax litigation relating to the group’s international operations.

The full impact on earnings of the tax and interest related to the tax ruling amounts to 205 cents per share.

Earlier this year, Coronation Fund Managers did not issue an interim dividend – owing to the material financial impact of the judgment.

The dispute between the South African Revenue Service (Sars) and Coronation relates to whether or not the income of Coronation Global Fund Managers (CGFM), registered and tax resident in Ireland, should be included in the taxable income of the South African holding company, Coronation Investment Management SA (Cimsa).

Sars first raised the issue in 2017, and the market has not responded well. Coronation’s share price has plunged 46% from a high of R54.62 in April 2019 to close at R29.45 on Wednesday, 25 October.

The court of appeal ruled earlier this year that the case would depend on what the primary functions of CGFM in Ireland were.

“If it were found that the primary operations were conducted in Ireland, then [a tax] exemption would apply.

“CGFM had adopted an outsource business model where its investment management function was conducted by Coronation Asset Management in South Africa and Coronation International Limited in the UK,” a statement from Sars noted.

In a nutshell, the court found that the primary operations of CGFM’s business – and, therefore, the business of the controlled foreign company as defined – was that of fund management, which includes investment management. These were not conducted in Ireland, said the court.

Therefore, CGFM did not meet the requirements for the tax exemption and was ordered to pay additional taxes and interest.

Coronation has indicated that, as at 31 March 2023, the estimated effect of the ruling will be an additional financial obligation of R716-million – made up of R529-million tax and R187-million in interest – for the 2012 to 2022 tax assessment years.

Coronation’s chief financial officer, Mary-Anne Musekiwa, indicated in court papers that both PwC and Ernst & Young were comfortable that the CGFM business qualified for a foreign business entity tax exemption.

Musekiwa said any understatement that existed as a result of Cimsa claiming the exemption constituted a bona fide inadvertent error, and that any underestimation of provisional tax was not a result of negligence, deliberate conduct or a serious failure to calculate the estimate.

The Constitutional Court has issued a directive that it will hear Coronation’s application for leave to appeal, and hear arguments on the merits of the matter, but has not yet set down a date. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Boks gear up for post-World Cup festivities back home — here’s your guide to the trophy tour
Maverick News

Boks gear up for post-World Cup festivities back home — here’s your guide to the trophy tour
Alleged 28s boss Ralph Stanfield denied bail after court hears of ‘dishonesty’ and ‘a clear motive to kill’
Maverick News

Alleged 28s boss Ralph Stanfield denied bail after court hears of ‘dishonesty’ and ‘a clear motive to kill’
Siya Kolisi: Rugby, Leadership and The Power of One
South Africa

Siya Kolisi: Rugby, Leadership and The Power of One
Three polls show ANC election support is falling off a cliff
Maverick News

Three polls show ANC election support is falling off a cliff
‘Bogus doctor’ Matthew Lani arrested, due in dock after escape bid drama at Helen Joseph Hospital
Maverick News

‘Bogus doctor’ Matthew Lani arrested, due in dock after escape bid drama at Helen Joseph Hospital

TOP READS IN SECTION

Siya Kolisi: Rugby, Leadership and The Power of One
South Africa

Siya Kolisi: Rugby, Leadership and The Power of One
Ex-deputy police boss Blue Light corruption charges ‘clear' – Court rejects defence bid to access documents
Maverick News

Ex-deputy police boss Blue Light corruption charges ‘clear' – Court rejects defence bid to access documents
Boks gear up for post-World Cup festivities back home — here’s your guide to the trophy tour
Maverick News

Boks gear up for post-World Cup festivities back home — here’s your guide to the trophy tour
‘Bogus doctor’ Matthew Lani arrested, due in dock after escape bid drama at Helen Joseph Hospital
Maverick News

‘Bogus doctor’ Matthew Lani arrested, due in dock after escape bid drama at Helen Joseph Hospital
South Africa delivers the pièce de résistance of Rugby World Cup in historic victory over New Zealand
Maverick News

South Africa delivers the pièce de résistance of Rugby World Cup in historic victory over New Zealand

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Are you a South AfriCAN or a South AfriKANT?

Proud of the Boks? Proudly South African? Don't reserve your support only for our national teams. If you appreciate the work Daily Maverick does, join our supporter's club - Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.